Easy, Breezy, Cheesy Stuffed Bread (Domino's® Copycat Recipe)

This cheesy stuffed bread is crispy on top, chewy inside and very cheesy, but beware... it's very dangerous. You can get addicted! I fell in love with this particular side from Domino's® and have been searching for a comparable recipe. After some trial and error I figured out one that is pretty darn close and won't cost me $12 for food, delivery fee, and tip when the craving is overwhelming late at night and my toddler is fast asleep. Serve with marinara sauce.

Recipe by Shannon Stone

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large baking sheet.

  • Roll dough out into a large rectangle on a flat work surface. Brush with 3 tablespoons melted butter and sprinkle with cornmeal. Flip dough over and scatter mozzarella cheese, Mexican cheese blend, and 1 cup Cheddar cheese on top. Fold the dough in half and press edges together with your fingers to seal.

  • Brush remaining 1 tablespoon butter over dough and lightly sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon Cheddar cheese, dried parsley, garlic powder, and onion powder. Make shallow cuts 1 inch apart across the top with a knife, so that you can easily pull the bread apart after baking.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bread is golden brown and cheese is bubbly about 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before pulling strips apart.

Cook's Notes:

The beauty of this recipe is that it can be tinkered with to suit your individual tastes. Add crumbled bacon and/or jalapenos to the cheese to give it an extra kick, or other favorite ingredients.

You can use your own bread dough recipe if you prefer. I just recommended the Pillsbury(R) one because it's fast and has worked out well for me. Follow directions on the package if you use a different brand.

