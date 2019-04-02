Easy, Breezy, Cheesy Stuffed Bread (Domino's® Copycat Recipe)

This cheesy stuffed bread is crispy on top, chewy inside and very cheesy, but beware... it's very dangerous. You can get addicted! I fell in love with this particular side from Domino's® and have been searching for a comparable recipe. After some trial and error I figured out one that is pretty darn close and won't cost me $12 for food, delivery fee, and tip when the craving is overwhelming late at night and my toddler is fast asleep. Serve with marinara sauce.
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The beauty of this recipe is that it can be tinkered with to suit your individual tastes. Add crumbled bacon and/or jalapenos to the cheese to give it an extra kick, or other favorite ingredients.
You can use your own bread dough recipe if you prefer. I just recommended the Pillsbury(R) one because it's fast and has worked out well for me. Follow directions on the package if you use a different brand.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 75.9mg; sodium 810.3mg. Full Nutrition
It was difficult to make. The dough didn't roll out very easy. When I was ready to fold over dough after adding cheese it got stauck to my counter and I had to use a spatula to scrap it off and slopily put it on the baking sheet. The flavor was ok. Nothing special. I will just stick with Dominos to make these.
I made these tonight and followed the recipe to a T. I did have issues getting the dough to spread evenly buy I think that was my failure by allowing the dough to sit out too long before attempting to roll it. I personally would have preferred a tad more flavor so next time may try garlic salt instead of garlic powder but otherwise a very good recipe. Thanks for sharing!
First off Loved it! But having worked in the Pizza industry there is no way they put that much cheese in it lol. But I am Not the cheese Police. Made twice now, love it. However I would recommend spreading out some flour before laying down your dough, FYI I used a Wal Mart pizza a dough in a tube, loved it both times, just next time I will be spreading some flour.
It was delicious. I did use thawed from frozen pizza dough because I don’t like the one in the can but that was my only substitution. Also baked on a pizza stone which was a mistake because the oils from the cheese dripped down into the oven. Didn’t think that one through. Next time will definitely use a pan, and there will definitely be a next time.
I love the idea of this bread. The taste is good but just too salty for me. Maybe all the cheese? I may cut back on some of the cheese the nest time and add jalapeños to it. I will make it again. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
