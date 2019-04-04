KFC® Copycat Gravy

It's an OK basic brown(ish) gravy, but has nothing to do with what KFC has for gravy. If you added some powdered or ground poultry seasoning it might get closer. As to browning time for flour, you don't brown flour by the clock. it depends VERY much on the stove setting and size of pan. Could be 5 minutes or 20 minutes but should turn golden brown (somewhere between egg yolk and biscuit tops - not like a browned piece of meat). You may not smell a change until it is burnt. As to why this is not even close to KFC recipe? They start with shortening that was just used to fry the chicken, not butter or oil, and the thickener is a mixture of chicken base and the same flour the chicken is breaded with (so it has all those 11 herbs and spices). How do I know? - I worked in 3 different KFC's during 70's-80's and now my kids still work in them too. One of the few things that has not been changed/updated is the gravy.

