KFC® Copycat Gravy

3.9
28 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

This recipe is a copycat version of KFC®'s gravy.

Recipe by DecompileCodex

Gallery

Credit: Victoria Jempty/Allrecipes
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
33 mins
total:
38 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt 1/2 of the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until translucent, about 5 minutes. Heat remaining butter in skillet over medium heat; whisk in flour to form a thick paste. Continue cooking, whisking constantly, until flour has turned golden brown and begins to smell toasted, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk water, beef bouillon, and chicken bouillon into skillet until no lumps remain. Add pepper and bring mixture to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened to gravy consistency, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

The best way to make a good roux is to use a whisk and make sure the butter does not burn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 303.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/07/2022