KFC® Copycat Gravy
This recipe is a copycat version of KFC®'s gravy.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
The best way to make a good roux is to use a whisk and make sure the butter does not burn.
AT 2:00 A.M. UNBELIEVABLE! My adopted grandma has been taking chemo treatments and nothing tastes right or at best good. She commented about loving KFC mashed and gravy. Knowing I love to cook and bake she knew I would take it and run with it. So as I am standing there sauteeing onions thinking, I don't remember onions in their gravy, it's too clear, this will never work... and then it happened! the fragrance, the color, the rich broth! IT MUST BE WITCHCRAFT!
It's an OK basic brown(ish) gravy, but has nothing to do with what KFC has for gravy. If you added some powdered or ground poultry seasoning it might get closer. As to browning time for flour, you don't brown flour by the clock. it depends VERY much on the stove setting and size of pan. Could be 5 minutes or 20 minutes but should turn golden brown (somewhere between egg yolk and biscuit tops - not like a browned piece of meat). You may not smell a change until it is burnt. As to why this is not even close to KFC recipe? They start with shortening that was just used to fry the chicken, not butter or oil, and the thickener is a mixture of chicken base and the same flour the chicken is breaded with (so it has all those 11 herbs and spices). How do I know? - I worked in 3 different KFC's during 70's-80's and now my kids still work in them too. One of the few things that has not been changed/updated is the gravy.
Well, we haven't had KFC in quite a while, but we thought this was pretty darn close to their gravy...we loved it! Very easy to make and tastes a lot better than packet/packaged gravy. I did halve the recipe, and did not cook the roux for 20 minutes, more like 5-8 minutes. I will def be making this again and again~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
This did not come out good and I did exactly what the recipe said.
Pretty good when you're in a pinch and need to use bouillon. I found it a little bit salty, so I would recommend unsalted butter.
Ummmm, definitely not KFC gravy. Not even remotely close.
This is a great, easy base recipe if you don't have meat drippings. I made it quicker (I was on a time crunch) by not browning the thick onion/butter/flour paste and it still ended up nice. I didn't have beef bouillon so I added 2 tsp of au jus mix. I also used an emulsifier at the end to make sure it was smooth. Exactly what I needed in a crunch.
The directions are not very good. I followed them and ended up with up with a gravy that tasted burnt. I had even stopped 5 minutes early. I had whisked the flour continually but the timing seemed off. Compared to another recipe, flour should be toasted between 8-10 minutes and the stove top put on low.
Tastes just like kfc gravy
Not even close to KFC gravy. I could buy brown gravy mix that would come closer.
I made this tonight for our dinner with roasted chicken and mashed potatoes. It was very easy and tasted wonderful. I think just like KFC. My wife loved it and requested that this be our gravy of choice from now on.
This is a keeper. Nice and smooth and comforting. I thought it needed a pinch of salt and that seemed right. I used the jarred chicken and beef broth concentrate, 1 tsp each as instructed. You could add a little poultry seasoning - I'l do that next time - but this makes a nice amount and I might just use it for Thanksgiving dinner. It will sure save some time.
This recipe is spot-on. KFC gravy is my favorite, and this did not disappoint. The secret is the beef bouillon.
I made this early this week, to change up dinner before the holidays. Everyone loved it, and my brother liked it so much, after ran out of mashed potatoes, used bread to finish rest of gravy. On my menu list for family functions now.
Mmmm tasty. No beef bouillon so doubled up on the chicken bouillon. Served with potato and mushroom perogies..
I used a KFC spice clone instead of black pepper. Ended up being very salty, so I'll see what can be done to reduce that.
perfect- hubs approved= I do not eat brown gravy- but, hubs said this is perfect- note- for us not too salty( my bouillon granules are low/no salt)- for this to work- you need to simmer the whole time- i strained out the onions before service- thanks for the recipe
Perfect! Tastes exactly like the fast food version. Exactly!
Did not remind me of KFC gravy. Thought it was a good chicken gravy, though. Might have been more beefy if I had used the same type of bouillon for chicken and beef.
I wanted to believe, but I'm sorry, it's far off KFC gravy, basically tastes no more like KFC gravy than any normal gravy. I added some chilli, paprika, mixed herbs and it made it a little closer. Still a nice enough gravy.
This came out just like the KFC gravy. Mine was a just a little chunkier due to the size of my chopped onions. I found the cooking time for the flour when kept at medium heat was less than 10 mins.
