Bacon fries are just something out of this world. If French fries weren't already perfect by themselves, now make them even more awesome by wrapping bacon around them. Garnish with parsley flakes and eat while warm, with a sriracha ketchup sauce if you like.
These turned out really good. My first batch got a little too crispy at 475 so I bumped the oven down to 450 on my 2nd batch. I typically bake my bacon at 400 for 15-20 minutes so I was surprised to see the temp so high for these but it worked. I do have one recommendation that was not mentioned in the recipe. I used thick bacon which once cut in half was nearly impossible to get to stay wrapped around the fry. Thin cut bacon would work much better for this and using thin would also give you more bacon slices to work with so that you don't have a lot of fries leftover in the bag as I did. You can't go wrong with bacon and fries!
These turned out really good. My first batch got a little too crispy at 475 so I bumped the oven down to 450 on my 2nd batch. I typically bake my bacon at 400 for 15-20 minutes so I was surprised to see the temp so high for these but it worked. I do have one recommendation that was not mentioned in the recipe. I used thick bacon which once cut in half was nearly impossible to get to stay wrapped around the fry. Thin cut bacon would work much better for this and using thin would also give you more bacon slices to work with so that you don't have a lot of fries leftover in the bag as I did. You can't go wrong with bacon and fries!
I love this recipe just as it is! I used steak fries, with just 1/4 slice of regular (not thick) bacon. I kept the oven at 475 degrees for 30 minutes. Perfection! Great with eggs or dipped in ketchup or your favorite BBQ sauce!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.