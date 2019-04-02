Bacon Fries

These turned out really good. My first batch got a little too crispy at 475 so I bumped the oven down to 450 on my 2nd batch. I typically bake my bacon at 400 for 15-20 minutes so I was surprised to see the temp so high for these but it worked. I do have one recommendation that was not mentioned in the recipe. I used thick bacon which once cut in half was nearly impossible to get to stay wrapped around the fry. Thin cut bacon would work much better for this and using thin would also give you more bacon slices to work with so that you don't have a lot of fries leftover in the bag as I did. You can't go wrong with bacon and fries!

