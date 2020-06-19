Braised Cabbage

Absolutely delicious. Thank you for this recipe! This was my first time ever attempting to cook cabbage. This recipe made it really accessible. I made a few tweaks, based on my love of spices and full-bodied flavor: -I doubled the basics —whole onion, whole cabbage, 4 Tbs butter, 2 c water, 2 Tsp Kosher salt -I pumped up the vinegar bc I love it so much (and it is so good for you): 3 Tbs apple cider vinegar + 2 Tbs strawberry balsamic -Used 3 Tbs vs 2 (when doubling) of whit sugar, which turned out to be a great ratio with the sweeter vinegars -After melting the butter, I put in the following spices: ground black pepper, celery seed, turmeric, smoked paprika and a bay leaf. Stir and let the spices bloom in the hot butter to create an excellent flavor base -I sautéed the (red) onion for a good 10 minutes prior to adding the cabbage -Took time to soften down the veg mixture before adding the water, vinegar, sugar and salt With the extra vinegar, it turned out almost like a rich soup/borscht, and was absolutely delicious and so healthful eaten right from a bowl. Great suggestion to pair with rye bread. I will play with this by adding sliced tart apples, raisins, and using red cabbage. Cheers!