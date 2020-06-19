Braised Cabbage

Braised cabbage is a tasty side dish with any meal. Finish the dish with an extra pat of butter, if desired.

Recipe by Mark

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir cabbage and onion in butter until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour in water; add vinegar, sugar, caraway seeds, and salt. Reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 434.6mg. Full Nutrition
