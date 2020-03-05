Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

Rating: 4.61 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.

By donrmath

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Whisk rice vinegar, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, sesame oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, and ginger together in a large bowl until dressing is combined.

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Add soba noodles, stir, and return water to a boil. Boil noodles until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain noodles in a colander under cold running water until cool, about 1 minute.

  • Heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken breast pieces until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 2 to 4 minutes. Add garlic, salt, and pepper; stir until fragrant, about 1 minute more.

  • Toss soba noodles, chicken, celery, carrot, red pepper, cilantro, green onion, and sesame seeds together with dressing in large bowl.

Cook's Note:

I use yamaimo soba, a buckwheat soba that contains yamaimo, a japanese mountain yam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 704.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

barngurl
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2016
This is exactly the sort of healthy dinner or lunch you want when it's hot. It's super delicious filling and fantastic! I've made this a handful of times and keep the dressing recipe the same bit adjust vegetables per what I have. To me celery is a bit too crunchy I prefer cucumbers - cut in half de-seeded then sliced into very thin crescents. Carrots are a staple I use a gadget that kind of creates small strings of them. Then the rest is up to what's on hand and personal taste. I've also subbed out the chicken for salmon and it's wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Susie
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2020
I used brown rice noodles but think it would be better with the buckwheat. We will try it agsin Read More
Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2016
Delicious and fresh noodle salad. I would suggest making a bit more of the dressing and allowing the veggies to marinate in them while the noodles and chicken cook. Also I added some of the dressing to the chicken while it cooked to give it a bit more salad. Letting the chicken marinate in some of the dressing wouldn't be a bad idea either. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Colleen McAlister Dunkel
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2016
I made it exactly as described and it's perfect! In fact I've made it 5 times within the past month. It's the perfect quick weeknight dinner and the leftovers are even better for lunch the next day. I usually double the recipe now. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Toni Vaughn
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2016
Loved it! I did not have carrots but I do now and will make it today. My husband has heart issues so I was concerned about some of the ingredients e.g. Soy sauce and need to use a very low sodium one. Overall he loves it and I will add fresh snow peas or green peas as I did before. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Carole
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2018
It was excellent....I left out the sugar...no need for it and added some red pepper flakes. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Vera Versteeg
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2017
Worked well as written. I skipped the celery too and added blanched broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ammo
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2017
I took out the sesame due to allergies in the house and it was fine with only 1 tbsp olive oil. I added 1/2 cup cooked edamame and used shrimp instead of chicken. It made a great cold lunch! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Poohbearski
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2017
This was an easy flavorful recipe to follow. Great for a warm evenings supper. I would also consider using shrimp instead of chicken. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mwbusser
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2017
Super easy healthy and quick! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Susie
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2020
I used brown rice noodles but think it would be better with the buckwheat. We will try it agsin Read More
