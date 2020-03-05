Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

This is exactly the sort of healthy dinner or lunch you want when it's hot. It's super delicious filling and fantastic! I've made this a handful of times and keep the dressing recipe the same bit adjust vegetables per what I have. To me celery is a bit too crunchy I prefer cucumbers - cut in half de-seeded then sliced into very thin crescents. Carrots are a staple I use a gadget that kind of creates small strings of them. Then the rest is up to what's on hand and personal taste. I've also subbed out the chicken for salmon and it's wonderful!
Delicious and fresh noodle salad. I would suggest making a bit more of the dressing and allowing the veggies to marinate in them while the noodles and chicken cook. Also I added some of the dressing to the chicken while it cooked to give it a bit more salad. Letting the chicken marinate in some of the dressing wouldn't be a bad idea either. Thank you for the recipe.
I made it exactly as described and it's perfect! In fact I've made it 5 times within the past month. It's the perfect quick weeknight dinner and the leftovers are even better for lunch the next day. I usually double the recipe now.
Loved it! I did not have carrots but I do now and will make it today. My husband has heart issues so I was concerned about some of the ingredients e.g. Soy sauce and need to use a very low sodium one. Overall he loves it and I will add fresh snow peas or green peas as I did before.
It was excellent....I left out the sugar...no need for it and added some red pepper flakes.
Worked well as written. I skipped the celery too and added blanched broccoli.
I took out the sesame due to allergies in the house and it was fine with only 1 tbsp olive oil. I added 1/2 cup cooked edamame and used shrimp instead of chicken. It made a great cold lunch!
This was an easy flavorful recipe to follow. Great for a warm evenings supper. I would also consider using shrimp instead of chicken.
Super easy healthy and quick!
I used brown rice noodles but think it would be better with the buckwheat. We will try it agsin