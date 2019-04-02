Easy Bacon Fried Rice

4.7
36 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 9
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a bacon fried rice recipe that I luckily created from practically threadbare cabinets one evening. It's the epitome of comfort food and is a breeze to make. The green beans really complement the flavors but feel free to use any veggie you have on hand.

Recipe by Christi Checca

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally until just beginning to brown, about 7 minutes. Drain all but 1 to 2 teaspoons of bacon grease from the skillet. Add green beans, onion, and garlic. Sauté until bacon is crisp and green beans and onions are softened, about 3 minutes.

  • Push bacon mixture to one side of the skillet; heat sesame oil on the empty side, about 30 seconds. Pour in egg; cook until just set, about 1 minute. Stir into bacon mixture to combine.

  • Mix in rice. Stir in soy sauce, a tablespoon at a time, until rice is evenly coated. Cook until rice is heated through, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 493.3mg. Full Nutrition
