Easy Bacon Fried Rice

This is a bacon fried rice recipe that I luckily created from practically threadbare cabinets one evening. It's the epitome of comfort food and is a breeze to make. The green beans really complement the flavors but feel free to use any veggie you have on hand.
I’ve reviewed this once before but since, I’ve made it several more times. This is my husbands favorite dinner. I use canned green beans, French or cut, whatever I have on hand. We use 3-4 eggs (because we love eggs), a whole package of bacon and a whole small onion. Diced green onions are a nice garnish if you’re an onion lover. Great recipe and a regular in our house.
Best fried rice I have ever made. I had 2 containers of left over Chinese white rice. I measured it out to 6 cups. I added 2 cups of frozen mixed vegies instead of just green beans. I also added 1 Tbs Rice Vinegar just before adding rice. It gave it a nice added flavor.
Absolutely fantastic. I noticed a lot of the other reviewers added veggies they had on hand. The recipe lends itself to all of it - whatever you choose. We live in TN where bacon is a God-given right! This recipe nails it all the way!
This recipe is awesome!! I substituted turkey bacon but followed this simple formula otherwise and it came out super tasty! Comfort food is right! Everybody loved it, what a treat of a meal with minimal ingredients! Ty for posting this recipe =D
Everyone liked it. Super easy and a great way to use a bunch of leftover veggies. The bacon made it more substantial (I mixed turkey and pork). I made it with two eggs, asparagus, broccoli, peppers, celery, and carrots. I think I'll try scallions next time. I'd like to find a spicier version, too.
I had leftover rice and bacon to use up and this recipe fit the bill for a quick lunch bento in the work week. I crisped up the bacon and drained most of the grease, added diced onion and carrot, garlic, and rice. I seasoned with soy sauce then liberally with salt, garlic and onion powder until it tasted right. Tip: be mindful of just adding soy sauce to add flavor, too much can make your fried rice soggy and gummy. My suggestion is to add soy and then supplement with other spices in your cupboard!
I was a bit worried that it would be too much sesame oil (since it can have a really overpowering flavour) so I cut it down, but I think you can use the amount in recipe without worrying!! I also doubled the veggies ???? definitely a do again
Hubby and I both loved this fried rice. Took me a while to make b/c I started by picking the green beans from my garden. Didn't have quite the full amount so added a little broccoli (also from my garden). Also added diced water chestnuts for a little crunch, used 2 eggs. Did not measure the low sodium soy sauce but was probably almost 2 TBS. Easy recipe to customize to your tastes and oh, so delicious. TY for posting.
