Turkey Swedish Meatballs
I came up with this recipe as a way to lighten up the original dish. Nobody in my family even realized they were eating turkey! Serve over egg noodles if desired.
Very good! I did reduce the allspice in the meatballs because I didn't want it to be too strong of a flavor for my girls. I doubled the sauce and served this over egg noodles. The family enjoyed it and I would make it again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This review is just for the gravy.This gravy has too much worcestershire flavor to suit me. I would make this again, but I would cut the worcestershire in half, using only 1/2 T. I didn't add any salt.
Made as written except used fresh parsley. use canned broth to save time and corn starch.
These are okay and simple, but I personally didn't like the addition of AllSpice and Nutmeg to this meatball. It took away from the savory that the Worcestershire and pepper gave it. I would have added either cumin or turmeric, with a dash of cayenne instead of the two original spices.
Excellent !!! Served over egg noodles! I also did reduce the allspice.
2 out of 3 liked it. The allspice was strong. Would reduce that.
I only made the gravy, for some other meatballs I had, but it was perfect. Super simple & delicious.
Made to spec and was very satisfied with the results. I feel this was a much lighter version of the Swedish meatballs I've made before, so we'll definitely be making this again. At this time I don't think there is anything I would change. I can see where other reviews thought the Worcestershire sauce was too much. My whole family was fine with it. My stepdad even had 2nds LOL. He's very picky.
We really didn't like the texture the turkey created in the meatballs. On a positive note, the pan sauce was quite good & we'll use it to make more traditional Sw. meatballs in the future.
Didn't care for the flavor or consistency of the sauce - too thin. Meatballs were OK. I probably won't make this again.
I only made the sauce to go with some Aidell Caramelized Onion Chicken Meatballs. I substituted chicken broth for beef broth, and added about 1/4 tsp of garlic powder and about 1/3 tsp of dried basil, and omitted the salt since the broth had enough for me. Using chicken broth instead of beef made the gravy too mild, but adding the garlic and basil made it just right. It was delicious.
This recipe came so delicious! next time I would make a little bit more of the sauce because it does cook away a bit. For a light recipe it was fantastic I will definitely make it again
This is the first time I’ve made Swedish Meatballs. They were flavorful and worth the effort. A definite repeat.
I would reduce the amount of bread crumbs in the meatballs or add some milk. They need a bit more moisture and I could taste the bread crumbs. The sauce was delicious except not enough. I served this over noodles and my husband said he would like 3 times the amount of sauce. I did tweak the sauce a bit, I used a combo of chicken and beef broth because I had chicken broth opened. Kept the Worcester the same, I used regular sour cream not low fat. The low fat may be why some of the reviews said the sauce was thin. I also added a spoonful of 2% Greek yogurt, it upped the tang and the thickness. The meatballs are a 4 and the sauce a 5 star.
I followed the directions for the meatballs pretty closely. I didn’t use sautéed onions and garlic because of time constraints. I just used minced onion, raw, and garlic powder. In the sauces, I did season with a pinch of salt and fresh ground pepper. It was tasty. When I made this again, I had time to sauté the onion and garlic. I do believe that the flavors are enhanced. My family enjoys this recipe when I make it.
Delicious! Will definitely make it again
This recipe has been a favorite of mine for a few years. The meatballs are absolutely delicious. I prefer them over regular Swedish meatballs because they are more tender and flavorful.
Loved this recipe!!! So easy to make and still great if you need to substitute or tailor ingredients for preference! Thanks for the submission??
