Turkey Swedish Meatballs

4
22 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 4
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

I came up with this recipe as a way to lighten up the original dish. Nobody in my family even realized they were eating turkey! Serve over egg noodles if desired.

Recipe by FoodieGeek

Gallery

Credit: Christina

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
47 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 17 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatballs:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish lightly with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes. Let cool briefly, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine onion mixture, turkey, bread crumbs, egg, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoon parsley, allspice, and nutmeg in a large bowl; mix well to combine. Form mixture into 1-inch meatballs. Transfer to baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until meatballs are cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Pour beef broth into a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add flour; seal and shake vigorously until flour is dissolved.

  • Pour beef broth mixture into a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoon parsley, black pepper, and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in sour cream and meatballs. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors combine, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 136mg; sodium 342.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/18/2022