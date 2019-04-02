Jet Swirl Pizza Appetizers

Rating: 4.69 stars
256 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 192
  • 4 star values: 51
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Similar to meat-filled calzones, these cheesy little swirls were invented during football season. The name was inspired by our favorite team.

By JULIE ANNE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

  • Roll pizza crust dough into an approximately 10x14 inch rectangle on the baking sheet. Layer with Genoa salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese to within 1/2 inch from edges of the dough. Roll jelly roll style. Seal the edge with a fork.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Slice into 1 inch pieces to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 1431.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (260)

Most helpful positive review

Chef Joy
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2009
HELPFUL TIPS THAT WORK: 1st, this recipe is the only one that my husband doesn't just LOVE, but brags to all his friends about coming over to try. lol It's so simple! I always find that I have to bake it for 28 min, flipping it the last 5 minutes to help the dough cook inside (basically I cook until both sides are golden). I've made this 50+ times & anything less.. the dough in the middle sometimes comes out uncooked which is embarrassing. Also, it's best to not try to stretch out the pizza dough. Just open it, stretch to only flatten it & use. Making it too thin only breaks the dough & the pepperoni juices will leak out. I'm always about adding MORE to things, but remember "less is perfection" in this case. The more you stuff into this dough, the less appetizing it tastes. Trust me, I've tried several times & it's the reason only "I" make it right in my family! Just sprinkle the ingredients, roll it, and bake. Adding some sort of italian seasoning really adds a nice touch. We use ranch or marinara sauce to dip, and people are begging for the recipe! UPDATE: The frozen philsbury french loaf works wonderful w/this recipe too! Another poster recommended microwaving the pepperoni for 30-40 sec before cooking, and what a great idea! I then bake until brown on each side (as I mentioned above). Read More
Helpful
(300)

Most helpful critical review

Lexi5288
Rating: 3 stars
05/07/2019
My family and I weren't to crazy for it. Not our taste Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Sally
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2005
Great recipe. To cut down on the grease, spread your pepperoni in a single layer on several paper towels. Place in microwave for 45 seconds on high. This really gets rid of a lot of the fat. Read More
Helpful
(151)
DREGINEK
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2003
This was sooo easy and such a big hit at our poker party last night (along with "bacon roll-ups II" also found on this site). These two appetizers were the first to dissapear! In fact many postponed their games just to get up and grab more! I had pizza sauce for dipping but hardly anyone used it! These are similar to pizza pinwheels but less greasy and more taste due to the different cheeses & meats! Will make these puppies again! It looks like your creativity has paid off Julie...thank you for sharing it with the rest of us! Read More
Helpful
(71)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2003
Your invention is certainly appreciated by my family! These fall into two very important categories in my house: Quick and Tasty! For my NYE Appetizer Buffet I will be offering a dipping sauce to go with them. It too is very simple: a small can of tomato sauce 1t garlic powder 1t Italian seasoning microwave on high for 6 minutes stirring occasionally. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(48)
Leslie
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2006
This recipe is foolproof! Just took out the dough and layed on the meats and cheese. I did not degrease though I did get my meat/cheese at deli sliced thin. BE SURE TO ROLL UP ON THE LONG SIDE. I cooked it 28 minutes, it was lightly brown and perfectly cooked inside and out. No problems at all and easily sliced. Read More
Helpful
(44)
HAWNTER
Rating: 4 stars
12/08/2003
I made these for my Superbowl party and they were great...although I might have to change the name from "Jets" to "Broncos" Ha Ha. I used frozen bread dough instead of pizza dough. I also added pepperoni and bit of pizza sauce to the mix. I'm glad I took another reviewers advice and let it sit a while before I cut it because it worked out nicely! Read More
Helpful
(39)
LILLY JEAN
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2003
easy and real tasty. Fills you up! I suggest letting the roll sit a few minutes after it comes out of the oven for easier slicing. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Debra
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
These were great! Served them at my nephew's birthday and they were gone in minutes. These are also nice for a quick lunch for the kids with leftovers for a midnight snack! Pizza sauce on the side would be a nice addition. Read More
Helpful
(35)
PABWJB
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Thank you Julie Anne for sharing this one. I had an hors'deouvres dinner party to go to last night and I made two of these. I assembled them in the morning and baked them just before we were to head out to the party covered the "logs" lightly with foil and sliced them when I got there. They were still hot and very very TASTY! This is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(34)
