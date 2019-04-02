Jet Swirl Pizza Appetizers

1 of 260

Rating: 5 stars HELPFUL TIPS THAT WORK: 1st, this recipe is the only one that my husband doesn't just LOVE, but brags to all his friends about coming over to try. lol It's so simple! I always find that I have to bake it for 28 min, flipping it the last 5 minutes to help the dough cook inside (basically I cook until both sides are golden). I've made this 50+ times & anything less.. the dough in the middle sometimes comes out uncooked which is embarrassing. Also, it's best to not try to stretch out the pizza dough. Just open it, stretch to only flatten it & use. Making it too thin only breaks the dough & the pepperoni juices will leak out. I'm always about adding MORE to things, but remember "less is perfection" in this case. The more you stuff into this dough, the less appetizing it tastes. Trust me, I've tried several times & it's the reason only "I" make it right in my family! Just sprinkle the ingredients, roll it, and bake. Adding some sort of italian seasoning really adds a nice touch. We use ranch or marinara sauce to dip, and people are begging for the recipe! UPDATE: The frozen philsbury french loaf works wonderful w/this recipe too! Another poster recommended microwaving the pepperoni for 30-40 sec before cooking, and what a great idea! I then bake until brown on each side (as I mentioned above). Helpful (300)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. To cut down on the grease, spread your pepperoni in a single layer on several paper towels. Place in microwave for 45 seconds on high. This really gets rid of a lot of the fat. Helpful (151)

Rating: 5 stars This was sooo easy and such a big hit at our poker party last night (along with "bacon roll-ups II" also found on this site). These two appetizers were the first to dissapear! In fact many postponed their games just to get up and grab more! I had pizza sauce for dipping but hardly anyone used it! These are similar to pizza pinwheels but less greasy and more taste due to the different cheeses & meats! Will make these puppies again! It looks like your creativity has paid off Julie...thank you for sharing it with the rest of us! Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars Your invention is certainly appreciated by my family! These fall into two very important categories in my house: Quick and Tasty! For my NYE Appetizer Buffet I will be offering a dipping sauce to go with them. It too is very simple: a small can of tomato sauce 1t garlic powder 1t Italian seasoning microwave on high for 6 minutes stirring occasionally. Yummy! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is foolproof! Just took out the dough and layed on the meats and cheese. I did not degrease though I did get my meat/cheese at deli sliced thin. BE SURE TO ROLL UP ON THE LONG SIDE. I cooked it 28 minutes, it was lightly brown and perfectly cooked inside and out. No problems at all and easily sliced. Helpful (44)

Rating: 4 stars I made these for my Superbowl party and they were great...although I might have to change the name from "Jets" to "Broncos" Ha Ha. I used frozen bread dough instead of pizza dough. I also added pepperoni and bit of pizza sauce to the mix. I'm glad I took another reviewers advice and let it sit a while before I cut it because it worked out nicely! Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars easy and real tasty. Fills you up! I suggest letting the roll sit a few minutes after it comes out of the oven for easier slicing. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars These were great! Served them at my nephew's birthday and they were gone in minutes. These are also nice for a quick lunch for the kids with leftovers for a midnight snack! Pizza sauce on the side would be a nice addition. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you Julie Anne for sharing this one. I had an hors'deouvres dinner party to go to last night and I made two of these. I assembled them in the morning and baked them just before we were to head out to the party covered the "logs" lightly with foil and sliced them when I got there. They were still hot and very very TASTY! This is a keeper. Helpful (34)