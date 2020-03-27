Asian-Inspired Spinach Salad

I read the reviews on this recipe, and decided to split the amount of oil between sesame and vegetable oils. Don't think either full strength would have worked well in this recipe. Sesame oil has such strong flavor that it would have overpowered the greens, and the ratio of oil to soy sauce would have made all vegetable oil just taste like, well, just vegetable oil (if that makes sense to you). Also, I did cut back on the oil, since it seemed like a lot for the bowl of greens. I was short on fresh spinach so I mixed in some arugula which proved to be a tasty combination, and garnished with some croutons. I wasn't wow'd by this salad, but it was enjoyed for lunch.