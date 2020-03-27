Asian-Inspired Spinach Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A spinach salad that makes everyone love spinach!

By BLONDIEGIRLL69

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and toss in a large bowl with the bean sprouts, clementines, and mushrooms.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the oil, soy sauce, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Pour over the spinach mixture, toss, and let stand for about 5 minutes to let the flavors blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 18.5g; sodium 482.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022