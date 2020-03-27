Asian-Inspired Spinach Salad
A spinach salad that makes everyone love spinach!
I think using sesame oil instead of vegetable oil would be much more tasty. I would probably also add some toasted sesame seeds. Canned mandarin oranges would probably be great, too. Just some suggestions.:)Read More
This salad need a different dressing. Oil and Soy sauce are not that good on it.Read More
I use sesame oil, minced garlic in oil instead of powder, and also add green onions and cashews. Yummy!
I used canned mandarins which worked really well, and used Sesame oil instead of vegetable. Very nice
I read the reviews on this recipe, and decided to split the amount of oil between sesame and vegetable oils. Don't think either full strength would have worked well in this recipe. Sesame oil has such strong flavor that it would have overpowered the greens, and the ratio of oil to soy sauce would have made all vegetable oil just taste like, well, just vegetable oil (if that makes sense to you). Also, I did cut back on the oil, since it seemed like a lot for the bowl of greens. I was short on fresh spinach so I mixed in some arugula which proved to be a tasty combination, and garnished with some croutons. I wasn't wow'd by this salad, but it was enjoyed for lunch.
Made this recipe for my ski group - then personalized it a wee bit for my work group. both time it was a great success. Thanks.
