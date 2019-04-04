Chicken Casserole from Knorr

A fresh selection of veggies are combined with chicken and seasoned rice in this tasty chicken casserole. It will leave you full and extremely satisfied.

Recipe by Knorr

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Season chicken, if desired, with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a deep, large skillet over medium-high heat and brown chicken. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is almost tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in carrots, zucchini, and green onion; cook, stirring occasionally, for an additional 5 minutes.

  • Combine boiling water with Knorr rice sides in a 13x9-inch baking dish. Stir in vegetables and chicken. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked and rice is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 65.1mg; sodium 105.9mg. Full Nutrition
