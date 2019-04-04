Chicken Casserole from Knorr

Blahhhhhh....DO NOT BOTHER. I followed the recipe exactly. No flavor.....the vegetables completely knock out any goodness from the seasonings in the Knorr Chicken Rice. There is zero creaminess or cohesion. You could do this in a pot of water on the stove and save TONS of time and effort. Why bother to make it as a casserole??? It is edible, if you are SERIOUSLY hungry....but NOT AT ALL ENJOYABLE. Blech! Off my list permanently. It is missing buttery flavors. It is missing creaminess. Perhaps if made with milk or cream in a roux sauce....something.....even bread or cracker crumbs, or cheese would tie these independent, loose ingredients together. The casserole only refers to the dish it is cooked in....not the resulting food product. It might be a better soup! At least soup would explain the lack of cohesion. It needs serious casserole-texture help.

