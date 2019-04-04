Chicken Casserole from Knorr
A fresh selection of veggies are combined with chicken and seasoned rice in this tasty chicken casserole. It will leave you full and extremely satisfied.
This was a tasty Sunday lunch. Easy to assemble, cover and bake. My only negative comment is that I couldn't get all the ingredients combined in my 12" skillet. There was not enough room. Instead, I put the rice mix and water in the casserole and added the browned chicken. That gave me plenty of room to lightly saute the veggies in the skillet, and then I added them to the casserole. Thanks, Knorr, for providing me the product.Read More
Blahhhhhh....DO NOT BOTHER. I followed the recipe exactly. No flavor.....the vegetables completely knock out any goodness from the seasonings in the Knorr Chicken Rice. There is zero creaminess or cohesion. You could do this in a pot of water on the stove and save TONS of time and effort. Why bother to make it as a casserole??? It is edible, if you are SERIOUSLY hungry....but NOT AT ALL ENJOYABLE. Blech! Off my list permanently. It is missing buttery flavors. It is missing creaminess. Perhaps if made with milk or cream in a roux sauce....something.....even bread or cracker crumbs, or cheese would tie these independent, loose ingredients together. The casserole only refers to the dish it is cooked in....not the resulting food product. It might be a better soup! At least soup would explain the lack of cohesion. It needs serious casserole-texture help.Read More
