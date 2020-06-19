Ana's NY Bialys
Growing up in NYC, my family adored bagels and bialys. Once you have them in NYC, they just aren't the same anywhere else. While just about everyone knows what a bagel is, most have never heard of a bialy. I've always described them as a cross between an onion bagel and an English muffin. They aren't chewy like bagels but they have the nooks and crannies of an English muffin. My children, who dislike onions, love bialys even though the tops are loaded with them – go figure. How to eat a bialy? Toasted with butter or cream cheese. Toast and use for just about any sandwich or burger.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Substitute warm water for the onion juice if necessary.
If dough feels dry when kneading, add water or onion juice one tablespoon at a time to reach a soft and smooth consistency.
Let dough rise in a warm, dry area instead of the warm oven if preferred.
Store in resealable plastic bags in the refrigerator or slice and freeze in resealable plastic bags.