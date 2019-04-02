Bacon Breakfast Casserole (Gluten Free)

This gluten-free breakfast casserole is a simple recipe that's easy to make. Really nice when you have company over in the morning. Get it ready, pop it in the oven and you have time to socialize while it's cooking! I cut this recipe in half, place it on a pie plate, and bake uncovered for 45 minutes for breakfast for a smaller family; it tastes very much like a crustless quiche and my husband loves it! That is how it is shown in the picture.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Use any color bell pepper you like.
I like to use duck eggs but chicken eggs are fine.
If you are very sensitive to gluten, make sure you use a gluten-free seasoned salt; some of them have traces of gluten in the mixture. I use my own blend of salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and a little chili powder.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 192.8mg; sodium 654.8mg. Full Nutrition
This is a great idea. I halved the recipe. I diced the bacon and cooked it in a 8" cast iron skillet, then used the same skillet to assemble the casserole. I used red, orange and yellow peppers. One note, the ratio of eggs to milk is off. The author of this recipe states at the bottom that she uses duck eggs but chicken eggs are fine. Chicken eggs are smaller than duck eggs. Use 1/2 cup milk for 4 chicken eggs. A very pretty gluten free breakfast.
This is a great idea. I halved the recipe. I diced the bacon and cooked it in a 8" cast iron skillet, then used the same skillet to assemble the casserole. I used red, orange and yellow peppers. One note, the ratio of eggs to milk is off. The author of this recipe states at the bottom that she uses duck eggs but chicken eggs are fine. Chicken eggs are smaller than duck eggs. Use 1/2 cup milk for 4 chicken eggs. A very pretty gluten free breakfast.
Took the advice of the other posts and reduced the milk for chicken eggs, chopped the bacon first and then cooked them crisp, softened the mushrooms in the left over bacon grease before throwing them in with the remaining ingredients, added yellow peppers and topped with cherry tomatoes. If I had some spinach or broccoli I would have thrown a little green into the mix for a nicely colorized meal. :)
I prepped this the night before, then just popped it in the oven the next morning. The changes I made were: I only used 1-1/4 cup milk and about 1/2 tsp of regular salt. Also I sauteed the onion and green pepper a little bit. Didn't use mushrooms. It was delicious. Loved the potatoes as the bottom layer.
I used 5 eggs and a generous cup of milk per the other reviewers. After I fried bacon, I fried onions, mushroom and hash browns in the bacon fat and then drained them as well as I could before mixing in to the eggs/milk. We baked it in our cast iron pan. I didn't have fresh potatoes or green pepper on hand, but this was just great.
Halved the recipe, and used a square baking dish. Used spicy ground pork in place of bacon, because that's what I had. Also used regular potatoes, rather than red potatoes. Turned out great. The spicy sausage gave it a nice kick. Will definitely make again.
The entire family loved it! I used a 15" cast iron skillet in place of a 9 X 13; used Spike for the seasoned salt, an orange pepper in place of the green pepper, and used a mix of cremini, oyster and shitake mushrooms. Next time I will add more bacon.
Try this one on the family you won’t be disappointed I have made this several times now and often get requests for it !!!! Sautéed the onions in the bacon grease first other than that followed the receipt to the letter !!!!
Loved this! I halved the recipe and used only 1/2 cup of milk as others suggested. I used 5 eggs though because the mixture seemed too runny. Was glad I did. It turned out perfectly! I sauteed the onions, mushrooms and some finely chopped kale in the bacon grease before adding it to the egg mixture. Perfection! Also love the fact that you can pick it up in your hand to eat, cold or hot (and it's good both ways)! I want to make again in muffin tins and then freeze for a quick grab'n'go breakfast for my boyfriend who works all the time and won't take time to eat if he has to do anything to it first.
I was looking for a bacon and egg pie recipe to convert to a sausages and egg pie. Tried this recipe with chopped up sausages instead of the bacon; kids and hubby loved it. Like another reviewer I halved the amount and used chicken eggs so used 4 chicken eggs with 1/2 cup of milk. Also didn't add mushrooms as kids don't like them but think it would enhance the pie. It made a lovely dinner with a side salad! So not just a breakfast meal ??
I thought this was a really great recipe though I made some tweaks of my own. The recipe calls for duck eggs but I used regular chicken eggs and halved the milk, I also added some spinach to the recipe for color and flavor. I did not measure the spices, and instead of using salt I used Adobo. I did not put any mushrooms in it, and I put hot sauce on top. All in all, I would definitely make this recipe again.
This is really good! I reduced the amount of milk to 1/2c per other suggestions, but missed the part that they were also halving the recipe so I used 1/2c for 8 chicken eggs and it was fine. Although I'll probably try 1c next time just to see if its better. I will definitely make this again!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.