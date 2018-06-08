Gorgonzola Dip

Excellent! Served this at a large party/picnic with veggies and bread for dipping there wasn't a drop left. Great made the day before gives flavors a chance to blend.
Loved it! It was a hit! it was kinda strong so the kids di not eat much -but I really loved it it was so easy.
This is one of the best dips I have ever made! I served it in a bread bowl with a side of green onions celery and pita chips. I used about 3 oz of gorgonzola and that was plenty. Also I used dried dill and cut the amount in half from the fresh. I am making this again tonight!
This dip was great! It has two of my fave ingredients in the world: fresh dill and Gorgonzola! My friends and I couldn't stop eating it. I don't have a kitchen scale so I had to guess on the amount of the Gorgonzola. Also I didn't use low-fat mayo and sour cream which is probably really bad for me but it tasted awesome! The thick creamy texture remained after storing it in the fridge. I will make this again.
This is now the 'go to' recipe for any blue cheese dip I will make. It is fabulous!
thank-you! love this dip!
This dip was thick and delicious when I made it but got runny after refrigerating it. I was disappointed at first but then realized what a fabulous salad dressing it made! Everyone loved the flavor of this!
Big hit with the family for the holidays! Delicious and easy!
Recipe was easy to make and a hit with my family.
I made it the night before and followed the recipe exactly. I took it out this morning and it's extremely runny like water. It tastes good but I'm very disappointed. I am adding more gelatin to see if that will save it.