Gorgonzola Dip

Rating: 4.45 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great dip for veggies and chips. The distinctive flavors of Gorgonzola cheese and dill are blended into a smooth party favorite.

By Amy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor, place low-fat mayonnaise, low-fat sour cream, Gorgonzola cheese, dill, garlic, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Sprinkle gelatin into mixture. Allow it to soften for approximately 5 minutes. Blend to mix in gelatin. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 10.7mg; sodium 61.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

KAP
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2004
Excellent! Served this at a large party/picnic with veggies and bread for dipping there wasn't a drop left. Great made the day before gives flavors a chance to blend. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Laura
Rating: 2 stars
11/28/2013
I made it the night before and followed the recipe exactly. I took it out this morning and it's extremely runny like water. It tastes good but I'm very disappointed. I am adding more gelatin to see if that will save it. Read More
Reviews:
ALICEJ23
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2004
Loved it! It was a hit! it was kinda strong so the kids di not eat much -but I really loved it it was so easy. Read More
Helpful
(12)
BrewCrew
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2008
This is one of the best dips I have ever made! I served it in a bread bowl with a side of green onions celery and pita chips. I used about 3 oz of gorgonzola and that was plenty. Also I used dried dill and cut the amount in half from the fresh. I am making this again tonight! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Kyle & Dawn
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2007
This dip was great! It has two of my fave ingredients in the world: fresh dill and Gorgonzola! My friends and I couldn't stop eating it. I don't have a kitchen scale so I had to guess on the amount of the Gorgonzola. Also I didn't use low-fat mayo and sour cream which is probably really bad for me but it tasted awesome! The thick creamy texture remained after storing it in the fridge. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Chantal Morin
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2011
This is now the 'go to' recipe for any blue cheese dip I will make. It is fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Bri
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2009
thank-you! love this dip! Read More
Helpful
(6)
RAMY813
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2004
This dip was thick and delicious when I made it but got runny after refrigerating it. I was disappointed at first but then realized what a fabulous salad dressing it made! Everyone loved the flavor of this! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2011
Big hit with the family for the holidays! Delicious and easy! Read More
Helpful
(4)
MCAPAN
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2005
Recipe was easy to make and a hit with my family. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Laura
Rating: 2 stars
11/28/2013
I made it the night before and followed the recipe exactly. I took it out this morning and it's extremely runny like water. It tastes good but I'm very disappointed. I am adding more gelatin to see if that will save it. Read More
