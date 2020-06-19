Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Sauce)

3
1 Ratings
This favorite Vietnamese dipping sauce goes well with so many things. It doesn't keep well, so make it fresh. The sauce should taste balanced, not too sweet, sour, or salty.

Recipe by vietlove

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
cup
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, water, red chile pepper, and garlic together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 548.6mg. Full Nutrition
