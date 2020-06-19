Caramelized Pork Belly (Thit Kho)

This dish is very popular in Vietnamese households for everyday eating but is also traditionally served during Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. The longer you cook the pork belly, the more tender it becomes. If you make this dish ahead, the fat will congeal on the surface, making it easier to remove, and a little healthier! This also allows the flavors to meld a little more. Serve with rice.
It was a little too sweet for my liking, ended up adding water to bring down the sweetness. I also added two star anise to give it some additional flavor (just like my mom made). Overall, good recipe, I would make again.
This was very good, but you do have to watch the sugar carefully or it will quickly go from cartelized to a hard, burnt lump. Yes, that was my mistake . . . second try was better, but my vietnamese husband still added 2 TB of chicken marinade for coloring. Very easy, and, according to my spouse, very authentic.
This is really great! I do add about a tbsp or two of hoisin sauce to give it colour. It tastes the best immediately but if you put it in the fridge overnight you can take out the cooled fat easily the next morning.
This recipe is great. Be careful not to overcook the eggs and also understand that 'shallots' is not a unit of measurement. The shallots I bought from the store were much bigger than average, a fact I was not aware of until I finished the recipe and realized I had way too much in the recipe!
I added the suggested sugar amount and mixed it with water to get the carmelized color. However, it wasnt enough to give it the brown coloring. I ended up adding a dash of soy sauce and also threw in lemongrass. The lemongrass was definitely a nice touch. Meanwhile, I tried cooking the pork for an hour at low, but it was not getting tender. Hence, I just turned it up to medium heat until the meat and fat tenderized.
