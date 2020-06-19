Caramelized Pork Belly (Thit Kho)

4.4
10 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This dish is very popular in Vietnamese households for everyday eating but is also traditionally served during Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. The longer you cook the pork belly, the more tender it becomes. If you make this dish ahead, the fat will congeal on the surface, making it easier to remove, and a little healthier! This also allows the flavors to meld a little more. Serve with rice.

Recipe by Pat

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 13 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 43 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice pork belly into 1-inch pieces layered with skin, fat, and meat.

    Advertisement

  • Heat sugar in a large wok or pot over medium heat until it melts and caramelizes into a light brown syrup, about 5 minutes. Add pork and increase heat to high. Cook and stir to render some of the pork fat, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir shallots and garlic into the wok. Add fish sauce and black pepper; stir to evenly coat pork. Pour in coconut water and bring to a boil. Add eggs, reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, until pork is tender, about 1 hour.

  • Remove wok from the heat and let stand, about 10 minutes. Skim the fat from the surface of the dish.

Cook's Note:

Check occasionally while the pork is simmering that the liquid doesn't evaporate too much. Add water a little at a time if sauce seems to be drying out.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 266.8mg; sodium 1831.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022