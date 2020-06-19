Jab Chae (Korean Noodles)

A great Korean noodle recipe. I used these vegetables here but you can use whatever vegetables you like.

Recipe by Ann Lee

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Sauce:

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a pot; add vermicelli noodles. Cook noodles until clear and soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain noodles in a colander; let sit for 10 minutes. Rinse noodles with cold water. Cut the noodles 2 to 3 times.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; saute beef, garlic, salt, and pepper until beef is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer beef to a large bowl.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in the same skillet; saute onion, salt, and pepper until slightly tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add onion to beef. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in the same skillet; saute carrot, salt, and pepper until slightly tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add carrot to beef mixture. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in the same skillet; saute spring onions, salt, and pepper until slightly tender, about 1 minute. Add spring onions to beef mixture.

  • Mix noodles with beef mixture.

  • Whisk soy sauce, sugar, sesame seeds, and sesame oil together in a bowl; pour over noodle mixture and mix well.

Cook's Note:

Rice vermicelli can be used in place of the jab chae noodles, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 7g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 523.2mg. Full Nutrition
