Jab Chae (Korean Noodles)

Always happy to be introduced to new (at least to me) gluten free noodles. These will become a frequent menu component in my house. My package said to cook for five minutes, so I followed the package instead of the recipe. They are more like a glass noodle than starchy rice versions. I didn't follow step 3, I just sautéed everything together instead of each single ingredient separately. I added a bit of rice vinegar to the sauce but it is good as written. I added hot peppers and bok choy to the sauté. Thank you for the recipe.
I mixed the meat (pork in this case) with about 1 tbsp of rice wine vinegar then sautéed in a wok with 1 tbsp vegetable oil, minced garlic, onion, salt and pepper. I doubled the ingredients for the sauce. DELICIOUS! Note: the package called for boiling the noodles for 5 minutes. They were a bit tough. Next time I'll boil them a few minutes longer.
