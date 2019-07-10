Grandpa Gunn's Raw Veggie Dip

1 of 48

Rating: 4 stars I only used one tsp of lemon juice and I am glad I did. This was good but I like some other dips better. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This veggie dip is awesome! You have to let it sit for several hours to let the flavors blend as the recipe calls for. The kids even ate their raw veggies "all gone"! Try It! YUMMY! Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars I did not add the extra salt. I thought this was okay but my family did not. Next time I'd cut back on the lemon juice and maybe use something besides curry powder. I don't know if I cared for the combination of the italian dressing and the curry powder. I don't know if the longer that this sits that it gets better but this sat all day and it tasted just.....off. I'm sorry this dip wasn't for me or my family. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my favorite dip recipes! Letting it sit overnight really enhances the flavor. I added small chopped fresh white onions since the first time i made it i didn't have the dried onion flakes. This is a great dip! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I took others' advice and used less lemon. I also added chives in place of onion flakes and some minced garlic for kick. Very good with my veggie tray! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars We all loved this dip only the mayo taste was a bit over powering but it was so good and went fast! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this! I was looking for a veggie dip using ingredients I knew I had available at home this one fit the bill. I did decrease the amount of lemon juice to 1 teaspoon. Otherwise I left the rest the same. Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars I tried adding a cup of low fat yogert instead of mayo...and it did not work out. Also I had to add more spices because it was a bit bland... Helpful (3)