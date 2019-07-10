Grandpa Gunn's Raw Veggie Dip

Rating: 3.87 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

This recipe will guarantee they eat their raw veggies! It is SO great! My grandpa 'invented' it years ago and we have been making it since! Anywhere I take it people want the 'secret' recipe!!! It's actually a simple blend of mayonnaise, sour cream and seasonings. It is best chilled overnight to bring out the flavor!! ENJOY!

By DEBBIE CRAIG

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, Italian-style salad dressing mix, curry powder, dried minced onion flakes, dried parsley, lemon juice, salt and Worcestershire sauce. Chill in the refrigerator until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 173.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (48)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

NJSS2000
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
I only used one tsp of lemon juice and I am glad I did. This was good but I like some other dips better. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2011
I did not add the extra salt. I thought this was okay but my family did not. Next time I'd cut back on the lemon juice and maybe use something besides curry powder. I don't know if I cared for the combination of the italian dressing and the curry powder. I don't know if the longer that this sits that it gets better but this sat all day and it tasted just.....off. I'm sorry this dip wasn't for me or my family. Read More
Helpful
(9)
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
NJSS2000
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
I only used one tsp of lemon juice and I am glad I did. This was good but I like some other dips better. Read More
Helpful
(22)
YUMYUMINYOURTUM
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2003
This veggie dip is awesome! You have to let it sit for several hours to let the flavors blend as the recipe calls for. The kids even ate their raw veggies "all gone"! Try It! YUMMY! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 3 stars
07/27/2011
I did not add the extra salt. I thought this was okay but my family did not. Next time I'd cut back on the lemon juice and maybe use something besides curry powder. I don't know if I cared for the combination of the italian dressing and the curry powder. I don't know if the longer that this sits that it gets better but this sat all day and it tasted just.....off. I'm sorry this dip wasn't for me or my family. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
DLEMBERGER
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2005
This is one of my favorite dip recipes! Letting it sit overnight really enhances the flavor. I added small chopped fresh white onions since the first time i made it i didn't have the dried onion flakes. This is a great dip! Read More
Helpful
(6)
SPACELACE
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2005
Very good. I took others' advice and used less lemon. I also added chives in place of onion flakes and some minced garlic for kick. Very good with my veggie tray! Read More
Helpful
(5)
NAR1978
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2003
We all loved this dip only the mayo taste was a bit over powering but it was so good and went fast! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Catlin
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2010
Loved this! I was looking for a veggie dip using ingredients I knew I had available at home this one fit the bill. I did decrease the amount of lemon juice to 1 teaspoon. Otherwise I left the rest the same. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Katie
Rating: 2 stars
11/28/2005
I tried adding a cup of low fat yogert instead of mayo...and it did not work out. Also I had to add more spices because it was a bit bland... Read More
Helpful
(3)
AshleyV
Rating: 1 stars
04/02/2012
This did not turn out well at all. I followed the recipe exactly but came up with a mixture of flavors that did not mesh what so ever. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022