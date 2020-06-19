Old-Fashioned Lemon Pudding

I followed the recipe and it was perfect and true to direction. Only I didn’t have a double boiler and put a stainless steel mixing bowl over a pot of water. Oh. So happy as it is soooo tasty and just like my mother made when I was a kid. Hadn’t had it since and That was a long time ago
I added 2 teaspoons of lemon extract while whisking in the butter and lemon juice, which made it taste a lot better. The reason I gave it 2 stars is because I made it taste good, but I had to alter the recipe to make that so. Also, it came out very soupy.
I followed the recipe and it was perfect and true to direction. Only I didn’t have a double boiler and put a stainless steel mixing bowl over a pot of water. Oh. So happy as it is soooo tasty and just like my mother made when I was a kid. Hadn’t had it since and That was a long time ago
has a nice lemon taste I added the zest of 3 lemons .I had the same problem not getting thick in a double boiler after 30 mins I cooked on the burner like most puddings. came out great just keep wicking to keep from burning on the bottom
I added 2 teaspoons of lemon extract while whisking in the butter and lemon juice, which made it taste a lot better. The reason I gave it 2 stars is because I made it taste good, but I had to alter the recipe to make that so. Also, it came out very soupy.
This is good, but the flavor of the egg yolks peaked through. I made half the recipe and added the zest of one lemon which I'm glad that I did. So if you like a strong lemon flavor like I do, I recommend adding the lemon zest.
The lemon pudding was phenomenal, but there were a few flaws on the way. I used tapioca starch instead of corn starch, the eggs I added appeared to have cooked into little egg bits (I was a bit grossed out at the thought), then the pudding's consistency was a little too thick. Luckily, pouring in a little more water to the final product made normal and absolutely delicious! If you experience the problems I did, perhaps mixing the sugar with the egg first could help as done in other puddings. Maybe letting the pot cool a bit first before adding the egg? But overall, this pudding is completely worth making!
I read all the reviews first! I did not use a double boiler, just stirred continually. Pudding did thicken up, added lemon zest of 2 lemons, which I am glad I did. Pudding was good but do not plan on making it again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.