Old-Fashioned Lemon Pudding

Just the basics, no fancy ingredients. If grandma made a lemon pudding, this was it.

Recipe by SAGETOAD

prep:
10 mins
cook:
11 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
51 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt in top of a double boiler over simmering water; stir well to prevent clumps. Gradually stir in 5 cups water. Cook, stirring frequently, until mixture is thickened to gravy consistency, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl until light and foamy. Pour in 1 cup of sugar mixture gradually, whisking vigorously to avoid curdling eggs. Whisk egg mixture into remaining sugar mixture gradually; return to double boiler. Cook, whisking constantly, until thickened to pudding consistency, 6 to 8 minutes. Whisk lemon juice and butter into pudding gradually. Cool in the refrigerator, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Cook's Notes:

Margarine can be substituted for the butter, if desired.

Pudding will thicken more as it cools in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 82.2g; fat 11g; cholesterol 144.3mg; sodium 496.2mg. Full Nutrition
