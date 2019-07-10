Salmon Spread II
Poached salmon elevates a simple cream cheese spread to new heights! Serve with crackers.
I made this last week for a party, using leftover grilled salmon instead of poached salmon. I also added a few drops of liquid smoke so the spread would have a "smoked salmon" flavor. Otherwise, I followed the exact recipe. It was very well recieved. I served it with a combination of crackers, and carrot and celery sticks. The recipe makes a large bowl of spread. Right after I made it, I tested it on a cracker and was not terribly impressed. The next day I tried it again, and it was delicious. Definitely NEEDS that 8 hours in the fridge for the flavors to properly blend. When I got ready to leave the party, the salmon spread was almost completely gone. I'll make this again -- THANKS for the recipe!Read More
This was pretty easy to make but there wasn't much flavor to it. I may try it again and adjust seasonings.Read More
I used canned salmon, left out the worcestershire and onion, used more hot sauce, and added liquid smoke. Very easy and delicious!
I made this recipe using 1 can of canned salmon (drained)instead of the fillet. It turned out really good! I also added a couple of blobs of mayonnaise and served it with toasted challah bread. It made for an interesting appetizer, my guests devoured it!
Extremely versatile recipe. I wanted to use fresh salmon but couldn't find it on sale so used canned which was cheaper and it turned out wonderful. HINT: if using canned salmon, be sure to get a brand that is marked "boneless & skinless." I spent forever picking through pulverized fish bones :) My additions: couple drops of liquid smoke for a hint of savory, a couple pinches of dill weed, and replaced the salt with 1/4 tsp of Penzey's Trinidad Spice which is a mix of salt, lemon peel, garlic, clove & ginger. Not overpowering, just gives it a nice layering of flavors. Next time I'll try the recipe as written because it sounds great too! Thanks for the addition to my recipe box
Made this for a friend's wedding reception and it was better than I expected. I probably used more salmon than it called for, and will use more in the future when I make it as a sandwich filling. I was worried when I first made it because it was kind of bland, but it was definitely better after setting in the fridge overnight.
Use leftover vegetables and part of an onion with the poaching water. I agree that 1/4 cup white wine also is good for poaching. I substituted leftover baked salmon, cooked just till moist and "whipped" cream cheese with plain yoghurt(not sour cream). I liked adding smoked spanish paprika and a little horseradish.
This was fantastic. What a great change from the usual smoked salmon recipes. I halved it because I didn't need as much as this recipe called for. It does need quite a bit more hot sauce for more zing plus a little garlic powder. Overnight refrigeration is an absolute MUST for the best taste.
I've made this recipe several times, and it's always popular. It's incredibly easy to put together. I add a little pepper and about half a teaspoon of horseradish, which you can't really taste, but it adds complexity to the flavor.
Because of diet limitations, I used this more as a basic recipe, adapted to my diet. I used baked salmon that was leftover (I usually have some around to use in salads); low fat cream cheese, fat free plain yogurt, no salt or worcertshire sauce, lemon pepper, dry chives, onion powder, chopped garlic, and a bit of sriracha (an asian hot sauce thatalso gave the spread a pinkish color), thus making it with minimal fat and salt. To make it "smoked". I added about a capful of liquid smoke ( my answer to having inexpensive smoked items until I can buy my own smoker as smoked salmon around her runs $20.00+ a pound). It came out really yummy. I served it on toast points with a sprinkle of paprika to give it a more festive look. All I can say, was it was all gone in minutes. I will definitely make this again.
Very Yummy! Brought this to a Christmas party and it was all the rave! I love this because you don't have to worry if somebody is allergic to shellfish. I did add garlic powder, and cut the salmon to 3/4lb. There will DEFINITELY be a next time!
I BBq the salmon with butter and garlic, add a touch more sour cream, omit the salt, and add 3 tbs of soy sauce, also my preference to double the green onions, and hot sauce. never lasts long , no matter where I take it
Very yummy. Up the tabasco for more zing.
Outstanding. Used salmon and halibut that a friend sent from Alaska. Went right by the recipe except used leftover grilled fish. The fish were marinated in: juice of 2 red grapefruit + 1 tsp zest 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp dijon mustard 3 TBS soy sauce Marinated fish (3 lbs) for 2 hours and cooked on medium high gas grill for 10 minutes, skin side down, unturned, using pecan hulls dropped directly onto the ceramic coals for the smoke. Used 12 oz salmon ans 6 oz halibut (18 oz instead of the 16 oz called for in the recipe as that was what I had left over). The dip wasn't anything to write home about when first made but the next day it was outstanding. Server with Ritz crackers and butter (Townhouse) crackers. Will probably try it next time with canned salmon. The grilled Alaskan fish were fantastic but I don't get that often.
Made this today as written, but used Laughing Cow spreadable garlic flavor cheese in place of cream cheese, since that is what I had on hand. I also added much more hot sauce, probably nearly a teaspoon of Sriracha. Very good, nice texture for a dip. If eaten with veggies, this is a low carb snack.
Made this for a girls' night to rave reviews. I think that next time I'll add a little more salt and freshly ground pepper. Yumm! Maybe a little bit of liquid smoke?
Exceptional taste and easy to make.
I used 365 brand canned salmon, mayo instead of sour cream, and white onion and chives instead of green onions (because I was out of sour cream and green onions) and it was fantastic! This will be my next potluck dip for sure!
I used goat cheese, which I had on hand, instead of cream cheese, and lime instead of lemon, which gave the flavor profile a bit of a kick. The salmon was poached in a wine/water combo, with dill and cilantro. Dee-lish!
Terrific! I took it to a wine tasting party and it was a big hit. Ate the rest the next day in front of the NFL game. Yummy!!
This is SO good and so simple. I add a little more Tabasco for taste and a little cracked pepper. I've also put it between bread and served them as little finger sandwiches.
This recipe is great. Even the people that did not like salmon loved it. I did adjust a few things. I used Philadelphia onion and chives cream cheese, honey smoked salmon (make sure to take of all of the skin even the white part), add fresh dill. It was awesome!
Good reviews on this one.
Really good! Used 1/3 less fat cream cheese & low-fat sour cream. I didn't have onion, so subbed a 1/2 tsp onion powder. Didn't have hot sauce, so used a couple dashes cayenne pepper. Let sit overnight, served with Wheat Thins. Will make again. Thanks!
Delicious! And letting it sit overnight is key. I used one can of salmon instead of the fresh fillet. I also added about 1 teaspoon of hot sauce for an extra kick.
This recipe is awesome! I made it for a party that I am having later today and I can't stop sneaking bites of it. I added liquid smoke and doubled the pepper sauce.
We loved this spread. The longer you chill it, the more the flavors come together. Next time, I'll add more hot sauce.
Very easy to make, and it was really good. I made it exactly as the recipe indicated, and it was great right away. I'm sure it will be even better tomorrow after the flavors come together. Thanks for sharing this!
Loved this and so did everyone I served it to! It was a New Years Eve hit!
It was good. Everyone liked it. I will make it again, however add a few things.
I think this recipe is very good. It's very simple and can be tweaked multiple ways. I save the tail sections of the salmon I buy and use them to make this recipe.
I chose this recipe because I had fresh salmon I wanted to use up -- most recipes are for smoked salmon dips. So, for that I really liked it. It went over great at work, but I really wanted a bit more flavor (so I added garlic powder and was quite pleased).
Last night I made the Cedar Plank Salmon from this site. I had a little piece leftover & made this spread. I did have to add more spices to get it to my liking. Thanks!
Ok, so...here's what I did, based on what I had on hand...I just eyeballed everything. I kept to the original recipe as much as I could. It deserves every 5-stars it gets! I went with half of a larger can of salmon. Added a touch of Liquid Smoke and greek-style, nonfat plain yogurt instead of sour cream, just cuz. Worked in a shake or three of Lemon Pepper Seasoning. Otherwise, stayed with the basic recipe and then... Proceeded to devour! This is 'naughty good'!
I chose this one because it wasn't so much cream cheese with a little salmon, but a generous amount of salmon, and it didn't disappoint in that regard. I used about a fourth more salmon than specified, in fact. I had no chives, so used finely chopped celery instead. It was rather bland, though, so I blended in two tablespoons of grated horseradish and a teaspoon of Cajun seasoning and that fixed it up. It might have been even better with more salmon but was really good this way too.
I did not make any changes to this till after I tasted it. the original taste was very bland to me and my wife. I tried to doctor it up some and it helped but not a lot. still looking for a good recipe
I didn't have the green onions. I used the recipe as a guide to use up about 5 oz. of left over salmon. Didn't measure carefully - I just kind of winged it. Turned out great. Guests loved it. Combined everything with a stick blender.
We had left over salmon that we had grilled and didn't want it to go to waste so we made this yummy dip. We didn't have the full amount of cream cheese so we added more sour cream. We also added Tony Chachers "Spice N Herbs", Cayenne red pepper and skipped the Worcestershire. So good that it was hard to put in the fridge for tomorrow. Thank You so much for sharing.
thought this was kind of bland, even after it was in the fridge overnight. could use more lemon or maybe liquid smoke instead.
Needs more of something, even though I freshly grilled my salmon for extra flavor, so I added a small jar of pimentos (drained), and garlic powder 1/4 tsp. My friend tried it using onion/chive Philladelphia cream cheese, I liked hers best. Be prepared to add your own spices, but the recipe as stated is a good starter.
Made this with baked salmon, loved it. Made with canned salmon not so much. Full of skin and bones which I spent forever digging out. If I had to I think canned albacore tuna instead.
Overnight in the fridge is a must. Completely different flavor on the second day. I used canned salmon and onion powder.
Made this with leftover salmon. Came out great. Added hot sauce to mine. Great recipe . Will make it again.
Made as specified except I had no green onions, so I subbed in dried chives. This spread is delicious! I divided it into 3 containers in order to have it available for multiple snacking occasions. I don't cook fish often, so I would say this is a great recipe for beginners.
Excellent For an added punch I added 1 tsp Cajun spice.
Great! I was looking for a different way to have salmon and this worked nicely.
Awesome recipe. I changed it to suite my family's taste. I used honey smoked salmon and omitted the hot sauce, onions, salt and lemon juice (the honey smokiness of the salmon needed to stand out)! After letting it set overnight (a must), even my kids gobbled it up.
My husband was given a huge fresh salmon. He wasn't sure exactly how to cut it and didn't have the right knife. Managed to filet some nice pieces but we had a lot of meat still on the main bone. I drizzled it with lemon olive oil and pineapple balsamic vinegar then sprinkled with lemon pepper seasoning and covered with aluminum foil an roasted for about 45 minutes. Then deboned and looked for a recipe. This was perfect. We made and shared at a family gathering - served with crackers and also with celery sticks. Yummy.
I wasn't thrilled with it as I thought it was a little bland. But I went back added more onions, celery extra pepper and a bit of dijon mustard. Very good.
Very good. Added extra hot sauce and some horseradish because we like it. Definately make ahead of time.!
Great use for leftover salmon. My only addition was fresh dill and parsley. Definitely a keeper
I've been making this for so long I forgot where it came from. I stumbled on it tonight and realized I didn't make any changes - still making it as the recipe states. I haven't met anyone who doesn't like it. We buy whole sides of salmon or steelhead and use the ends and belly for this recipe. There's usually a pound of this stuff left over after cutting portions. What a great use of lesser parts of the fish.
Delicious! Will make again
I served this at a Valentine's Day dinner and it was a big hit. I loved this recipe because it used fresh salmon filet instead of canned. It was delicious and so easy to do. Will definitely use again.
Great for salmon lovers. I used a bunch of green onions and added garlic powder to taste. Will definitely make again...maybe with some halibut.
I thought this recipe was good but not exceptional. Like a lot of ppl, we all like to add our 2 cents in the recipe which I did b/c I LOVE spicy foods. I made the recipe for 4ppl, added one finely chopped jalapeno pepper for flavor and crunch. Since I'm a little food conscience, I used non fat cream cheese and low fat sour cream. I know the regular stuff is the good stuff but I don't want to work out double time for this. I bought some toasted rye crackers and miltons multi grain crackers to go along with it. It was good. Would I make it again? Probably not.
Delish! At the suggestion of other reviewers, I added much more hot sauce (about 4 LARGE dashes). Served with Club Crackers, this spread is YUMMY!
Very good I made this for just me so I lowered the portions! Only thing I added was some minced garlic and my own seasonings in my cabinet. I made it this morning before going to work and popped it in the fridge got home and ate it with some pita chips! It was delicious can't wait to make it for a party or girls night!
