Salmon Spread II

Poached salmon elevates a simple cream cheese spread to new heights! Serve with crackers.

Recipe by CHRISTINEPAAVOLA

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan of simmering water, poach the salmon filets 10 minutes, or until flaky and tender.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, sour cream, green onions, salt, hot pepper sauce, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.

  • Flake salmon into the mixture. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours, or overnight, before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 23.5mg; sodium 97.4mg. Full Nutrition
