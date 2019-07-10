Salmon Spread I

Made this for a bridal shower and served it in bite-sized cream puffs. My sister, giver of the shower, and my brother-in-law loved it. They would have eaten the whole thing with crackers the night before the shower. They rated it a 12. I made the puffs the morning of the shower. The guests liked it also. I love salmon but did not like this. I do not know if it was because the salmon was smoked. I love fresh salmon. The recipe was so easy that anyone walking into a kitchen for the first time could make this with ease. Also it's quick to make when company pops in. The only changes I made were using the light cream cheese instead of the regular. And, per my sister, added another ounce of salmon.