Salmon Spread I

4.4
74 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 20
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This recipe is very good and so easy to make. I always serve it when I have a party. Succulent smoked salmon is blended into a creamy, flavorful mixture that's great on crackers or warm bagel slices.

Recipe by Toni

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, salmon, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion powder, seafood seasoning and ground black pepper. Chill in the refrigerator until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 21.6mg; sodium 105.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022