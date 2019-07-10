Salmon Spread I
This recipe is very good and so easy to make. I always serve it when I have a party. Succulent smoked salmon is blended into a creamy, flavorful mixture that's great on crackers or warm bagel slices.
I liked this as a base for making salmon spread; it insipred me. I used 5 times as much smoked salmon and only twice as much cream cheese. I added a generous tablespoon of horseradish cream. I put all the ingredients in a blender until I had a consistant, creamy texture. Then I added fresh dill. It made a great light spread which I served at a buffet alongside BLT dip, for contrast.Read More
Was VERY cream cheesy even though I nearly tripled the salmon. Would have really liked a more salmony recipe.Read More
Pretty good! I had some leftover salmon and used it up in this appetizer. The taste is mild but good. I did add a TBLS of sour cream to take some of the edge off the cream cheese and a little more minced garlic. Will keep this recipe around!! Thanks Toni!
Excellent flavor. Everyone loved it. I didn't have any seafood seasoning so I left that out. I rolled the ball in chopped pecans and served it with wheat thins. yummy!
Great recipe but absolutely fantastic with a few modifications. I used equal parts cream cheese and salmon (smoked), added a few cloves of fresh garlic, used half a lemon, and a few shakes of cayenne pepper. Scoop with a nice cracker and finish off with your favorite hot sauce (I recommend Chipotle Tabasco).
This spread is absolutely perfect for bagels on Sunday morning! Very elegant too, I have also used this for finger roll ups with whole wheat tortillas!
Grilled my own salmon. Added 1/4 cup FF plain yogurt to make it a little easier to dip. Subbed dill for the seafood seasoning. Amazing!
This recipe is so easy and so delicious. I made this for my husband last Christmas and he could not get enough of it. We liked it so much we are sending this recipe with the salmon that we are giving out this year as christmas gifts.
Very good! I used two 4oz packages of smoked salmon, added a bit of horseradish, dill weed, extra lemon juice and splash of hot sauce (Louisiana Hot Sauce) and it was very tasty.
this dish was a hit at thanksgiving dinner. i used both canned salmon and smoked salmon in the spread. next time i will try with with just the smoked salmon.
I wasn't sure how to rate because I doctored this up a lot following a lot of the other reviewers' advice. It came out uber-awesome and wanted to share. I used entire packet of wild pink salmon, 12 oz whipped cream cheese, 2 heaping T of light sour cream, juice of half a lemon, 2T capers, seafood seasoning, garlic powder and 2 T worcestire. I sprinkled a little smoked paprika on top for aesthetic purposes. Everyone loved this and there were no leftovers. Tweak it around yourself following other reviews - I just lucked out with this combination.
This was very good and easy. I doubled the amount of salmon, because I din't want it to taste cream cheesy, but some thought it was too fishy. I also didnt use the seafood seasoning- still very flavorful.
I followed this almost to a tee. I definitely had more salmon so I threw it in. I didn't have seafood seasoning either and it came out great. Instead of mixing in a bowl, I tossed everything in the food processor and pulsed it until it was all mixed. Delicious!
This was okay, but based on all of the reviews, I was disappointed that it wasn't better than it turned out to be.
Pretty good over all. I chopped up a shallot and mixed it in with the salmon - it really gave it a nice flavor. I suppose red onion would be nice as well. Next time I might experiment with herbed Boursin instead of cream cheese...
Wonderfull! I made it for a party and it was a huge hit!!
This is so easy and really delicious! I have tried other recipies and this is the best yet.
I used this recipe to make a smoked arctic char dip, but made one modification. I used equal parts cream cheese and smoked char. The end result was a creamy, meaty, smoke-flavored, near heavenly dip that has absolutely floored everyone who has tasted it! Here in AK, folks love their salmon dips but this one stands out above the rest. IMO, can be used with salmon, trout and definitely arctic char!
Yum!! Added a little dill as other reviewers suggested, and served on toasted sliced french baguette (sp) ... was delicious with a dry red amarone.
I thought this was very good dip, but I wanted it for personal use and not for a party. It yeilded a lot more than I wanted to consume! I had to toss half of it since no one helped me eat it. I'll consider this for a party sometime though.
oh Yum! I made this as a trial run before a dinner party and we ended up eating the whole bowl between just two of us!! I would recommend salty crackers to go with it!
Quick, simple, and very tasty. You can prepare it in advance so you can worry about other things right before guests arrive.
Should have read the reviews. The base recipe uses too much cream cheese for the amount of salmon, making it a three-star. Next time I'll modify as suggested and I bet it'll be a 5!
Brought it to a barbeque; both the adults and children loved it. The bowl was emptied entirely.
Very good, very quick, very easy! My husband and three year old son loved it! I just cleaned out the pantry and realized that I needed to use up some canned salmon! It will get used up now for sure! Yum yum! The only alteration I made was adding a bit more seafood seasoning. Thanks!!
I made this for a family Christmas celebration and it was a great hit! I did make 2 small changes which were already suggested by others... The salmon definitely does need to be doubled, & I added finely chopped scallion tops. I found that by whipping it on high, the flavors seemed to blend beautifully. Thank you for this recipe!
Made this for a bridal shower and served it in bite-sized cream puffs. My sister, giver of the shower, and my brother-in-law loved it. They would have eaten the whole thing with crackers the night before the shower. They rated it a 12. I made the puffs the morning of the shower. The guests liked it also. I love salmon but did not like this. I do not know if it was because the salmon was smoked. I love fresh salmon. The recipe was so easy that anyone walking into a kitchen for the first time could make this with ease. Also it's quick to make when company pops in. The only changes I made were using the light cream cheese instead of the regular. And, per my sister, added another ounce of salmon.
This is the geatest way to use leftover grilled salmon!!!!!!
Good but needs more salmon. I doubled the amount of salmon, added a heaping tablespoon of sour cream and a tablespoon of drained capers. Would use less cream cheese and more sour cream next time.
I made this using smoked trout rather than salmon and it turned out quite well, although I admit that I tweaked it a bit. I used a lot more than 2 oz. of trout, probably more like three times as much, and I added Old Bay to taste, probably tripling it as well. All the other ingredients were added as indicated in the recipe. I thought it was a bit too stiff to spread, so I added a large dollop of sour cream to help loosen it up. Five stars because Hubs is in smoked trout heaven!
Light and refreshing. Not too overbearing of a flavor, just right. Went great on bagels as a spread.
This was pretty tasty. I had some leftover grilled salmon, and I thought this would make a nice snack. At first I thought the cream cheese was overwhelming. I was going to add sour scream, but I didn't have any. Instead I added just a little mayonnaise. It still tasted like it was missing something so I added a tablespoon or so of Frank's Hot Sauce. Used a little extra Old Bay (as my seafood seasoning), a pinch of dill, and a pinch of paprika. Turned out nicely.
Delicious although the cream cheese taste overwelmed the salmon a little. Next time will substitute some of it with sour cream and add a little dill.
Overall this was excellent though I made a few changes. I doubled the salmon and added a little bit of mayo, and I omitted the onion powder and used a little bit of grated fresh maui sweet onion, and it was fabulous
Quick, easy and yummy. Threw it together really fast. Tossed in a little caper juice and I was a happy camper.
This was SO easy and absolutely delicious. I will definitely make this again and again for parties that I attend or host.
We love to eat this spread on a toasted bagel for breakfast. I add more salmon because I want more protein for breakfast. It freezes well and is easy to use when thawed. I also put Craisins and fresh spinach with this on a Bagel, ummmmmm!
Very good and simple. I like how the flavors enhance the smoked salmon rather than cover it up.
I made this for an appetizer on Father's Day and it was hit! Everyone loved it. I followed the recipe to a T, and it turned out great.
I made this for a party recently and while it was a big hit, it wasn't "perfect" to me. Next time I will use more smoked salmon. That said, people loved it and asked how to make it! Thanks!
This was a really good recipe. Like everyone else I doubled the amount of salmon plus I added some extra garlic. Although it was really good I keep thinking it was missing something but I'm not sure what. I would recommend trying this and modifying it to your own taste.
Having just got back from a cruise through the inside passage of Alaska, I had got "hooked" on salmon. I tried this recipe and it is WONDERFUL!! It is even better than what I had on the ship. Thank you for sharing.
I thought this spread was awesome. However, the recipe makes a large portion and if you tell people it is salmon, many won't even try it (and, of course, everyone asks)! Those that did taste it (less than 1/4 of the crowd) loved it and I even had a request for the recipe. Next time I'll half the recipe.
Simple & delicious recipe. Easy to make, and to experiment with. Welcome addition to any party's appetizer list.
Made this with wild Alaskan Coho smoked salmon. It was amazig!
Smoked 10 lbs of Rainbows on the weekend so a few leftovers and thought I would give this a try. I added the changes suggested by the others, a little sour cream, some dill and a couple of drops of hot sauce. I would like to comment further but I have to go and get more cream cheese. Great, can't wait to try it on toast!
Quick, easy, and very good!
Excellent, easy to prepare and a crowd pleaser! I used Old Bay for the seafood seasoning (a must in your spice cabinet on the Delmarva peninsula)! I used whipped cream cheese and I let it sit for a few hours before serving like the other readers suggested.
It wasn't very flavorful and I even tried adding a seafood flavor booster. It just needs something but I'm not sure what.
This is similar to a salmon log that I make during the holidays. try adding about a tablespoon of liquid smoke. it brings out more of the smoked flavor and add dried parsley and copped pecans on top.
I doubled the smoked salmon, and when mixing, didn't try to eliminate all the small chunks of salmon. A really tasty spread.
Loved this.
So so good! I could not stop eating this spread. It is delicious! I also did not have seafood seasoning on hand, nor could I find it at my grocery store. Didn't matter!
bland... had to add more of all the seasonings and added capers and dill
It was great! Made it right inside the plastic container of cream cheese. I used canned, drained salmon (tastes just as good). I didn't use the Worcester. I used garlic salt (not powder). My 'seafood seasoning' choice was Old Bay (I'm from Maryland :-) eating it now, warm with crackers & cheese.
Wow!! This is delicious. We ate it with crackers but I bet it would also be great on a sandwich. I will definately make this again!
This is so good! I used smoked salmon from a foil packet that is found with the canned tuna at the store. I used 3 oz. because that was what was in the pack. I didn't have any seafood seasoning, and it was awesome without it! Even my picky daughter and husband who won't eat salmon loved it! I served it with crackers but it is great as a bagel spread also. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Excellent recipe!
