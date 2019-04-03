Jalapeño Popcorn

I made this the first time as written and there was too much oil, butter, and ranch mix in my opinion. I made a 2nd batch with some tweaks and it came out perfect. Fry your jalapeno's as directed and dip them out with a slotted spoon. Use that jalapeno infused oil with 2 more tablespoons to pop your corn and there is no need for the butter. The ranch mix sticks perfectly to the popcorn. On that note, 1/2 packet was plenty for our taste but that is just a matter of personal preference. If you wanted to get away from popping your corn in oil you could always hot air pop it and then do the butter method to get the ranch to stick. I will definitely make this again but with my tweaks.

Read More