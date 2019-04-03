Jalapeño Popcorn

A well-loved jalapeño popcorn recipe that my mom would always fix for movie nights. Amounts are approximate based on your tastes.

By Samantha J Hardison

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add sliced jalapeños; cook and stir until browned and crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small plate with a slotted spoon.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Put 4 popcorn kernels into oil and cover until popped; add remaining kernels to the saucepan in an even layer. Cover and remove from heat, about 30 seconds. Return to heat and gently shake the pan back and forth over the burner until popping slows to several seconds between pops, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Pour melted butter evenly over popcorn. Lightly sprinkle ranch dressing mix over popcorn; mix to combine. Crumble jalapeño slices and mix in.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute 1 bag of microwave popcorn for the corn kernels and 2 tablespoons oil if desired.

You won't need the whole package of ranch dressing mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 13g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 336.2mg. Full Nutrition
