Jalapeño Popcorn

I made this the first time as written and there was too much oil, butter, and ranch mix in my opinion. I made a 2nd batch with some tweaks and it came out perfect. Fry your jalapeno's as directed and dip them out with a slotted spoon. Use that jalapeno infused oil with 2 more tablespoons to pop your corn and there is no need for the butter. The ranch mix sticks perfectly to the popcorn. On that note, 1/2 packet was plenty for our taste but that is just a matter of personal preference. If you wanted to get away from popping your corn in oil you could always hot air pop it and then do the butter method to get the ranch to stick. I will definitely make this again but with my tweaks.
I made this the first time as written and there was too much oil, butter, and ranch mix in my opinion. I made a 2nd batch with some tweaks and it came out perfect. Fry your jalapeno's as directed and dip them out with a slotted spoon. Use that jalapeno infused oil with 2 more tablespoons to pop your corn and there is no need for the butter. The ranch mix sticks perfectly to the popcorn. On that note, 1/2 packet was plenty for our taste but that is just a matter of personal preference. If you wanted to get away from popping your corn in oil you could always hot air pop it and then do the butter method to get the ranch to stick. I will definitely make this again but with my tweaks.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.