Deliciously Easy Garlic Herb Focaccia

Make focaccia in an hour. Or a little longer if your bread machine doesn't have a pizza cycle. Also great as a pizza dough! I personally use 2 cups unbleached bread flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. As with most recipes I have created - they are a base on which to build.
Focaccia came out INCREDIBLE! I don't own a bread machine so I combined everything in my stand mixer and let rise for 1 hour. Next time I will use only 1/4 cup of olive oil, as 1/3 was a bit too much ( I didn't use the whole amount when dressing the dough, but had a sizable amount left over), cooking at 425 for 20 minutes was perfect for me.
I recently bought a break machine. Never have owned one before. Very disappointed. The bread comes out hard, dry and dense. I tried adding more water but it didnt help much. Any suggestions? Im ready to throw it out.
WOW, this is FANTASTIC!!!!!! It was super simple to whip up in the bread machine too. I did 'steep' the 6 cloves of crushed garlic in the oil, but when I was putting it on the dough, I decided not to use all of the actual garlic pieces b/c I didn't want it to be TOO strong of garlic flavor. I'm glad I didn't because it had the perfect flavor for us. I did follow the recipe exactly otherwise. The dough is so nice and easy to work with, and I loved all the little air pockets it created once it was baked. Mine did only take around 15 minutes to bake, so make sure you keep an eye on it while it's in the oven. I had just took it out when my mom came in, and the first words out of her mouth were, "What's baking that smells so good...I want some" (I did give her half to take home, lol). I really can't say enough good things about this focaccia... the flavors, the texture, it's just wonderful! This is one that I will be making again and again and again and...YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was really good! I warmed up the oil a little and steeped it with the garlic for a little while, then also used that oil in the bread. For the herbs, I cheated a little and used Italian seasoning. The texture and flavor of the bread was perfect, nice and airy with crispy edges. Thanks so much for a great recipe that is sure to be a repeat!
I can't believe I haven't rated this, as I have used this recipe so many times. It is always a hit. sometimes I place Kalamata olives into the divets, other times I keep the garlic whole while 'steeping' it, and place that in the divets for a burst of roasted garlic flavor. always turns out so well. I could easily see where this recipe could be used for pizza dough as well.
This was very easy to make, The only changes I made were in the toppings, I put roasted red peppers, kalamata olives and shredded Asiago cheese. Very tasty. The next time I will cut back on the Olive oil and garlic by 1/3.
My whole family loved this bread! It was very easy, just like the description suggests. I don't have a bread machine though so I proofed the yeast in the water and sugar, added all of the rest of the dough ingredients and mixed it with a dough hook for 3 minutes on speed 3 in my kitchen aid. I turned the dough out to my bread rising bowl and let it rise for about an hour before proceeding with the rest of the directions. I also cut the olive oil to 1/4 cup and 5 cloves of garlic. It was fantastic! I will definitely make this one again.
It took my bread machine on dough an hour and a half. I did use 1 cup whole wheat and 2 cups white. Next time I will try with all white.
07/18/2022
This recipe is absolutely delicious! This is the first time I have ever made focaccia. It is better than the focaccia at my favorite Italian restaurant which they make fresh there. My bread machine does not have a pizza setting, so I used the Leaven Dough setting, as opposed to just the regular Dough setting. It was so perfect! I suggest when you take the dough out of the machine to stretch into your baking pan, just put some olive oil on your hands. This is a sticky dough. I also chopped some fresh rosemary on top because I grow a bush in the garden. Fresh herbs is great! I baked mine for only 15 minutes, just keep an eye on it because all ovens are different. This bread is so delicious, I made the mistake of offering some to my friend who loved it so much, I had to send the entire loaf home with him. That's ok, I have the machine!
This is a wonderful alternative from our usual garlic bread that we have with pasta. It's a little more work obviously, but it is so good. The family loved it. The parmesan is salty enough for us so I wouldn't add any additional salt.
This one was a huge hit! I wish we'd used shaved Parmesan though - the shredded kind we used (from a bag) got rather crisp in the oven though it was fine by day 2 (but on day 1 it kind of tore up my mouth!). It had a fantastic flavor, the herbs and oil are spot on.
