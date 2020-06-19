Deliciously Easy Garlic Herb Focaccia

WOW, this is FANTASTIC!!!!!! It was super simple to whip up in the bread machine too. I did 'steep' the 6 cloves of crushed garlic in the oil, but when I was putting it on the dough, I decided not to use all of the actual garlic pieces b/c I didn't want it to be TOO strong of garlic flavor. I'm glad I didn't because it had the perfect flavor for us. I did follow the recipe exactly otherwise. The dough is so nice and easy to work with, and I loved all the little air pockets it created once it was baked. Mine did only take around 15 minutes to bake, so make sure you keep an eye on it while it's in the oven. I had just took it out when my mom came in, and the first words out of her mouth were, "What's baking that smells so good...I want some" (I did give her half to take home, lol). I really can't say enough good things about this focaccia... the flavors, the texture, it's just wonderful! This is one that I will be making again and again and again and...YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)