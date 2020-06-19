Deliciously Easy Garlic Herb Focaccia

Make focaccia in an hour. Or a little longer if your bread machine doesn't have a pizza cycle. Also great as a pizza dough! I personally use 2 cups unbleached bread flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. As with most recipes I have created - they are a base on which to build.

Recipe by Amy Beth McMaster

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Toppings:

Directions

  • Place 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon olive oil, bread flour, white sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and active dry yeast, respectively, in the pan of a bread machine. Select pizza cycle; press Start.

  • Combine crushed garlic and 1/3 cup olive oil in a small bowl. Set aside to let it steep, about 30 minutes.

  • Combine Parmesan cheese, parsley, onion powder, and herbes de Provence in another small bowl.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil.

  • Deflate dough and turn out into the baking sheet. Stretch dough gently out to 1/2-inch thickness, using your fingers to make dimples that will hold the toppings.

  • Pour garlic and oil mixture onto dough and spread it evenly over the dough and edges with your hands. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese mixture evenly on top. Sprinkle dough with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer from the baking sheet to a rack. Let cool, 5 minutes. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute Romano cheese for the Parmesan if desired.

Substitute and Italian herb blend for the herbes de Provence if preferred.

If your machine doesn't have a pizza cycle, select dough cycle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 310.8mg. Full Nutrition
