Breakfast Rice from Japan
This breakfast rice recipe is quick to make and delicious. I learned it from friends in Tokyo. You can use chilled white or brown rice. Adjust the amount of ingredients for your hunger needs!
I am the submitter. Make sure your rice is cold - leftover from evening before kept in frig is perfect.
Great quick breakfast meal. A good option when gave a few minutes in the morning and you don't feel like eating something super sweet.
Tasted so delicious! Nice morning meal.
Sometimes you need a ridiculously easy recipe to convince you to try... this recipe was that for me. Skipped the green onions because I didn't have any on hand, and used 2 eggs to increase the protein. Didn't even bother to measure the rice. Easy, delicious, repeatable. When I make rice for another purpose, i may start always making extra just so I can make this again! Ha!
A nice way to use up leftover rice, quick and easy too. This has a very mild flavor, a pretty nice way to start the day.
i made it for dinner adding mushrooms and left over steak sliced thin and a dash of franks hotsauce. awesome thank you.
So easy and yummy! I used mainly sesame oil in the pan. Delicious!
Loved it! What a great new way to eat eggs and get an energy boost to get me through my day
Threw a dash of sesame oil in there and topped with sesame seeds. Was delicious!!
Easy and versatile. I had no green onions or soy sauce. So I chopped some sweet onion and added it to the chilled rice. After looking for some soy sauce, I decided to just try it plain and it was still very good.
Such a simple recipe so much that I am thinking I should just keep some cooked rice on hand to whip this up for a quick breakfast or lunch. Add any variety of ingredients.
Super easy and yummy great way to start the day and a great way to use up leftover rice!
I love it. I just added fried rice to it. AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!
Drizzled some sesame oil in whilst it was cooking - tasted fantastic
I have been making a version of this rice for a few years and its just a simple easy delicious breakfast. Letting the rice get a tad crispy is better than frying the eggs first as I was making until I discovered this recipe. I sometimes add chopped ham or bacon to make it more heartier.
Great breakfast. My group like to add bacon or sausage, vegetables and heavier on the eggs. Cold rice is better.
This is my go-to breakfast when I have leftover rice, and I have made this for decades. However, the only difference is that I use Maggi Seasoning instead of soy sauce.
I made this for my boyfriend with some leftover lemon pepper chicken we had and he loved it thank you so much
I was looking for such a breakfast all my life, no exaggeration! Thank you!
Very easy and tastes so good
I would use soy sauce instead of s'arracha
fresh and simple! yum!
I didn't use all the exact ingredients (just one replaced)but it still came out really good. Thank you for the recepie.
I made this with leftover black rice and it was the perfect breakfast!
Simple and delicious comfort food. Thank you for sharing
I loved it i 10 out of 10 reccomend it,it is quick easy and delicious
