Breakfast Rice from Japan

This breakfast rice recipe is quick to make and delicious. I learned it from friends in Tokyo. You can use chilled white or brown rice. Adjust the amount of ingredients for your hunger needs!

Recipe by caquilter

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Spread rice in a flat layer in hot oil; cook until crispy on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir egg into rice until scrambled, about 2 minutes more. Sprinkle green onions on top and season with soy sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 673.9mg. Full Nutrition
