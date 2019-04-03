Bacon and Egg Tacos

This is a quick and easy recipe for tasty bacon and egg breakfast tacos. Serve with salsa if desired.

By lilkobes08

5 mins
3 mins
8 mins
6
6 tacos
Directions

  • Whisk eggs together in a bowl; stir in bacon.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook and stir until eggs are completely set, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in American cheese, salt, and pepper.

  • Wrap tortillas in damp paper towels; microwave until warmed through, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

  • Spoon 1/4 cup egg mixture into the center of each tortilla; fold sides to cover. Serve with salsa.

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 22g; cholesterol 217.8mg; sodium 1295.4mg. Full Nutrition
