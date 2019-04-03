Bacon and Egg Tacos
This is a quick and easy recipe for tasty bacon and egg breakfast tacos. Serve with salsa if desired.
I love this! I wanted a bit of veggies in it so I added a bit of red pepper and onion to it. They added to the delicious flavour. Nice change of pace from straight old eggs and bacon.
Probably wouldn't 'bend over backward' to make it again.Read More
How could this not be good?! Simple, easy and delicious :)
Good variation on breakfast for dinner. We are not fans of American cheese, so we substituted cheddar instead. We also made fresh pico de gallo for this.
Fast, easy and very straight forward. If you fold the tortilla into fourths it made a nice pocket for breakfast on the go.
Very tasty. Very quick and easy to make!
Made this as a treat for my boyfriend since it was so simple. He's been begging me every day this week to make it again for him so this recipe will be a keeper.
Delicious. I used corn tortillas. Thank you for the recipe.
I love it so much!!!!
Corn tortillas for tacos and flour tortillas for burritos. I make this often for breakfast. I especially like a bacon and egg burrito with rice added. Sprinkle the rice with a little vinegar for a bright surprise. It really brings out the flavors.
This is a whole lot easier than making breakfast burritos. I love how it turned out. It's super delicious.
I used four eggs, four slices of turkey bacon and divided it between two large whole wheat flour tortillas. I went light on the salsa. Very good.
Nothing special. Could have made it without a recipe.
Made these (or similar) many times. Substitute crumbled sausage for the bacon. Add chopped onion or pepper. If I leftover black or red beans I warm them and add too. Don’t forget your favorite toppings, especially some good shredded cheese.
It’s good. Except the tortilla was hard.
