Sweet Potato Tempura

Uses just one sweet potato! Cheap, easy, and delicious! Broccoli pieces, mushrooms, or onions can also be used.

Recipe by KB of Pantego Tx

Ingredients

Dipping Sauce:

Directions

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl until frothy. Stir in salt, 3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons ice water, and 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour until just incorporated but batter is still very lumpy.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dry sweet potato slices well. Dip 3 slices at a time in the batter, letting excess batter drip back into the bowl. Fry until golden brown, turning once, about 2 minutes per side. Lift out with a slotted spoon onto a cooling rack set over paper towels. Repeat with remaining slices.

  • Whisk rice wine and soy sauce together in a small bowl to make dipping sauce.

Editor's Notes:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of soy sauce. The actual amount of soy sauce consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1269.1mg. Full Nutrition
