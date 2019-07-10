Crepes with Spinach, Bacon and Mushroom Filling

I think this recipe has a lot of potential that it doesn't quite meet. For instance, the filling is a great start, but I think next time I'll add artichokes, onions, and some other items so there's more to actually bite into. They're a bit mushy. But the biggest issue for both me and my husband was that the sauce was so lemony. My husband couldn't stand to use it at all, and I had to use just the tiniest amount. It almost ruined the whole meal--and I didn't even add the full amount of lemon! Making this also left my kitchen in a mess, and I think chicken or tukey might work better than the bacon if you can figure out how to season them right. Otherwise, the bacon was so easily hidden that you might as well do these vegetarian, which would taste great anyway. A good start, but I'm going to heavily personalize the recipe if I ever try it again.