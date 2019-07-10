Crepes with Spinach, Bacon and Mushroom Filling
I took three different crepe recipes and combined them to come up with a real winner!
Get the recipe for Basic Crepes.
I tweaked the ingredients a little but got rave reviews and thought I'd share. I omitted bacon but sauteed baby portabellas and onion, added spinach and lots of feta and some romano cheese (kept the flour/butter/milk base the same). I made the egg sauce, cutting lemon juice in half, and poured over the stuffed crepes in a casserole dish. I baked at 350 for about 15 min. There was a lot of egg sauce left over though so I would probably half it next time. Turned out great!!Read More
Had another basic crepe recipe I have used over the years, but this one is much easier and BETTER! From now on, I will use it for ANY crepe recipe I make! The filling in this one was GREAT!! We thought the sauce a little too lemony, so will cut that in half next time I do this one. Also, I assembled the dish a little ahead, poured the sauce over and let it set in the refrigerator for an hour or so. Then baked it in a 350 degree oven until heated through. That worked just fine.
We love this recipe. We omit the bacon and go with lots of mushrooms and spinach. My husband always takes the leftovers for lunch and if I am lucky leaves enough for me.
Overall this was good. The fillig was GREAT, however the pseudo hollandaise was far too lemony. I stilla te it, but it made me pucker. We had friends over and I still had enough left for me to have on french bread for breakfast. So I recomend half the lemon for the sauce. We also doubled teh basic crepes recipe to have dessert crepes to finish teh meal. This fed five adults and three children.
yummy recipe. I made mine with chicken instead of bacon. It turned out great. These instructions are a bit wacky though. I've made this twice now and to simplify things a bit I made the crepes in a cast iron pan then used the same pan to cook all the other ingrediants(chicken then added spinach, mushrooms then remove and add cheese, flour, milk etc. added back chicken/spin/mush) and a small pot for the hollandaise type sauce.
I made this for my mom on Mothers Day. She loved it. Since I did'nt want to open a brand new can of chicken broth I just added the water and then 1 chicken bulluion cube.And instead of bacon I used ground turkey meat. Thanks so much!
The sauce is a little weird. There is probably a better sauce for it. If the idea of a lemon sauce appeals to you, we recommend less lemon than called for. However, the crepes themselves were delicious. The filling is great.
This recipe turned out great! I was skeptical of the lemon/egg sauce at first, but it really made the dish. Might have been a bit plain without it. Definately a crowd pleaser.
Very good! Like others, I used only half of the lemon juice suggested. Next time, I will add onions and maybe even a bit of roasted chicken. My husband loved it!
absolutely wonderful. Did not change a thing except to add just a dash more of milk to the mushroom mixture to thin out a bit. The basic crepe recipe was perfect also. Only my 2nd time to make crepes and they were perfect. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
I wasn't crazy about the finished product. The filling was too floury, the sauce too lemony, and the the citrus didn't go well with the filling flavors. It was cumbersome to make too. The spinach-bacon-mushroom flavors went really well with the crepe.
We enjoyed the lemon sauce and from my experience, lemons compliment spinach dishes but MY OH MY what a mess in the kitchen! Tastes wonderful.
The filling was delicious and the crepe recipe a winner. That lemon hollandaise sauce? No go. I will keep the recipe but search for a different sauce.
Love this recipe and have made it several times. This is one I actually didn't alter too much. I have made it with turkey bacon for a vegetarian friend. This is a fun recipe to double and cook with a friend - then one person can take half home.
I used the Crepe recipe that has been handed down from grandmother to grandmother in my family. But I've never made a savory crepe recipe so I gave this one a shot, followed the directions to a T except I added twice as much bacon. I also did not use the lemon-egg sauce and opted for those hollandaise sauce packets at the grocery store. Overall, everyone LOVED it.
Pretty good filling. Added a little Tillamook cheddar. The lemon sauce didn't work for me; maybe half the lemon next time. I think a bernaise or hollandaise sauce (something creamy) may work better. Overall, good recipe.
I make this recipe for my daughters birthday dinner. It was amazing. We added chicken to our mixture. I did underestimate the time it would take to make the crepes but you need to make them fresh to taste right. All was good dinner was only late by 20 minutes.
Amazing!!! Took this to a dinner party and got fantastic raving all night! :D
I removed the bacon from this recipe, used a little extra butter. For the cream sauce I added lemon juice and dill as well. Turned out great!
I made this for dinner tonight. It was great!!!!!!! I just relized that I didn't add the parsley. But it was great any way! Love it. the lemon sauce was a little runny next time I will add another egg. I used turkey bacon. Fabuloso!!!!!!
Very good, but takes a lot of time to prepare. I made the crepes and my husband made the stuffing. It still took some time.
I made this recipe for my family for breakfast and everyone loved it! Although I omitted the hollandaise like sauce on top, I served it with eggs and it tasted great! It was soooo easy and very delicious! I would suggest making the crepe batter ahead of time to save time.
This is a good general recipe for crepes, allowing for a variety of substitutions in the filling. The bechemel brought the filling together wonderfully, but the sauce... I'm not sure how that was supposed to work. I followed the directions exactly and got a thin, runny, much too lemony liquid. It took about 10 minutes of constant whisking on medium heat to acheive enough thickening to call it a sauce. It wasn't terrible, but the lemon was overpowering and it had a slightly grainy texture.
I love this recipe & so does everyone I've made it for! I don't use bacon, & use fresh spinach instead :)
Very good, I could have done with out the lemon egg sauce, but other than that this was definitely a keeper.
So good! I had never made crepes before, so I'm very excited to learn how easy it really is. The filling was scrumptious, but the reason I'm giving it four stars is that the hollandaise-like sauce is way too runny and way too lemony as is. I used 2 Tablespoons of fresh lemon juice. I also tried to get the egg sauce thicker, but it wouldn't thicken. I spooned a little bit over the crepes and baked them for 15 minutes at 350 as suggested by a few other reviewers, and that worked out well. Be warned - this does dirty up quite a few dishes!
My husband thought this was really yummy! I will cut down on the lemon in the sauce next time but other than that it was good.
This was good, but for me, the spinach was too much - it overwhelmed all those wonderful cooked mushrooms! I used a little less lemon in the sauce, and was a little put off by the texture of the sauce - I think maybe it curdled a little? It still tasted fine though, and everyone liked it.
First of I dont care for mushrooms but my friends love them and I thought this recipe was great I would change one thing and that would be have the sause on the side a little to much lemon for some of my friends But when I have no leftovers and people asking for the recipe thats a five star meal thanks
I really had never made crepes before so I wasn't too sure. Once I got myself organized and made the crepes I put this filling together in a flash. The sauce was of a technique I have stayed away from in the past, but decided to give it a try. It was great. I would perhaps use just a little less lemon juice the next time to cut the acidity. It was great.. "Ummmm.." said my husband, "This is a keeper!!"
This is a very nice recipe, if unspectacular. It made for a good lunch for the family, though I wouldn't serve it to dinner guests (falling as it does somewhere between a roast and a light veggie-based meal in terms of 'heavy-ness'). I added just under 1 tsp. of white pepper to the dish and it dramatically improved the flavor of the filling, giving it a subtle kick that complimented the smoothness of the mushroom flavor.
Despite the hard work and many dirty dishes, this was absolutely delicious. Hubby and I had fun making this together. The only change I made was to cut the lemon juice in half. It was perfect that way. Do not eliminate the sauce. It needed it.
Pretty tasty! I had a little trouble with the filling clumping up; I think I got the bechamel too thick before adding the spinach/bacon/mushrooms, and next time I'll add the cheese off heat, last. Definitely have the crepes ready to go before starting the filling. I also had to strain the sauce once I got it hot enough, to get the clumps of cooked egg out. I was pleasantly surprised by the taste of the sauce!
thought crepes would be hard but for my first try they came out great! husband loved them! had really good flavor...
Crepes weren't bad, but I thought the egg sauce was horrible. I won't make this one again.
The crepes and filling themselves I really enjoyed, but the sauce was so "lemony"! My husband ate one without the sauce, and then one with. After he ate the latter, he was sick and asked me never to make these again.
Amazing!!!!!!! Soooo flavorful. Will make again for a delicious dinner (or brunch)
i agree with the previous reviews - the lemon egg sauce was a bit too tart. other than this, it came alright
Big hit with everyone, even the kids
Great recipe for a non dessert crepe. For the topping, we only used 1/4 cup of lemon juice so it wasn't as lemony.
The filling was okay but it simply doesn't belong inside of a crepe. As far as the lemon sauce is concerned, it overpowered the whole dish with its tartness. I would not make this recipe again, even with modifications it would still be an odd combination of flavors and textures resulting in an unpleasent dining experience.
The only reason I'm giving this a four star is because I made several changes to this recipe. First of all I doubled the recipe (except for the spinach)and used a pound of bacon and a pound of breakfast sausage (use a little more or less to your taste). I added shredded colby jack cheese (about 1/2 cup) I didn't use any of the sauces called for in the recipe...I used 2 McCormic Original Country Gravy mixes made to package directions. Use enough to bind the ingredients together. Taste the ingredients, if it's not flavorful enough for you, by all means add a spice you like to it...that's what cooking is all about! I filled the crepes and put them in a baking dish. I poured the remainder of the sauce on the crepes and put them in the oven for about 20-30 minutes. My guests thought it was the best breakfast they ever had.
Good recipe, but not good enough to be worth the effort. Not impressed with the egg-lemon sauce.
nice very nice i pay a fortune to buy savory crepes at the local food court and this was better cause i knew exaclty what went into it. I didnt use lemon juice and it turned out just as good after reading reviews lost of people said it was to tart.i also used fresh spinach and not as much butter and oil.next time i will add onion. thanx.
I thought this meal was spectacular, although I forgot the parsley, cut down on the butter, and omitted the bacon fat. I liked the sauce especially, it provided a satisfying amount of tartness to go with the creamy-spinach texture of the filling -- but I happen to like lemon flavor very much. However, my room-mate hates lemon so I served hers on the side, but even she thought it was great and added some to her crepes.
This recipe was good. I substituted (2)Cups chicken for bacon and I doubled the recipe.My family enjoyed this very much!!! I will do this again.
I think I got in a little over my culinary abilities with this recipe - and yet it still turned out AMAZING. The filling was the more involved part but it was worth the effort (and all of the dishes :) ). DELICIOUS! My husband was almost as impressed with it as I was! Great breakfast dish.
Really loved how this turned out-- except next time I'll cut down, substitute, or leave the bacon out all together. A little too greasy for my taste, but it has a lot of room for personalization. Great, Thanks!
Fantastic! I didn't know how this one would come out until we sat down to eat. My husband couldn't stop raving. I don't eat meat so I left out the bacon and it still had flavour - especially with the sauce. Next time I'll try it with onions.
I made this one evening for supper using the receipe as it is except I prepared a hollandaise mix from the store. It was very flavorful but a bit labor intensive for a weeknight. I took leftovers to work and it heated in the microwave very well. Just as good the next day! I will definately make this again and experiment with other fillings.
This recipe was very good.I used Claire's Yummy Crepes recipe for the crepes.
Very good. Bacon is the key to this recipe. I added 4 oz of feta. I did not make the sauce. I just filled crepes and placed them in a 9 x 13 glass pan. I then drizzled some spaghetti sauce on them and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. I then put in oven at 350 degrees until the sauce and cheese heated up.
This was heavenly. It is Shrove Tuesday 2004 and I wanted to make something different for pancakes. We really enjoyed this and it was so easy to make. I struggled with the sauce. I only used half the lemon as suggested and it tasted just right. I may have heated it to long as it was a little curdled. Thanks Susan - we really enjoyed it!
My husband and I had this last night and it was fabulous! I had some doubts about the sauce on reading the recipe, but it was delicious. Just follow the directions exactly. The whole dish was light but filling at the same time!
I am giving this five, eventhough I did not follow exactely. I had never made crepes before, so I didn't realize what a delicious and lovely dish this was. The filling was excellent. I used a slightly different crepe recipe and did not use the sauce. I feel inspired to try some other crepe recipes!
This recipe was "the hit" at a recent Baby Shower Brunch given at my home. Friends helped provide several other main dish entrees, but my crepes were EVERYONE's favorite.
I can't believe I made something so delicious! I used pre-made crepes, and they worked out fine. I'm so impressed!
The only changes I made were to precook the bacon and use less pans. It was delicious and this recipe will go into our "wow! Make it again" pile.
I think this recipe has a lot of potential that it doesn't quite meet. For instance, the filling is a great start, but I think next time I'll add artichokes, onions, and some other items so there's more to actually bite into. They're a bit mushy. But the biggest issue for both me and my husband was that the sauce was so lemony. My husband couldn't stand to use it at all, and I had to use just the tiniest amount. It almost ruined the whole meal--and I didn't even add the full amount of lemon! Making this also left my kitchen in a mess, and I think chicken or tukey might work better than the bacon if you can figure out how to season them right. Otherwise, the bacon was so easily hidden that you might as well do these vegetarian, which would taste great anyway. A good start, but I'm going to heavily personalize the recipe if I ever try it again.
I might have rated it a bit higher, but I needed to add some ingredients for more flavor. When I tasted the filling it seemed so bland, even with plenty of salt. I opened the fridge and found a few different cheeses and threw a small amount of these leftovers in (some feta, a small amount of aged white -very creamy-sharp cheddar, some Romano, and some Asiago). I also added a few sprinkles of chicken bullion. I wish I would have added some onion. I only put a bit under 1/3 cup of the lemon juice into the topping and cooked it to 175 degrees but needed to add a cornstarch slurry to thicken it up. It turned out the perfect consistency. In my opinion, the lemon sauce was absolutely necessary (though I would have preferred a true hollandside) . These were very bland looking on the plate, therefore I sprinkled them with paprika. Thanks for giving me ideas on how to use my leftover crepes in new ways.
Looking for something new to make for breakfast, I found this recipe. We loved it! It’s a bit of an effort to make and there was a LOT of dirty dishes after but it was well worth it. One thing I would do next time is put less lemon in the sauce. If you taste it by itself, is very tart but when you eat it together with everything then it’s not bad. I still would put a little less lemon tho. I also added some tomatoes in my bf’s one.
I made these today and I made just two changes: I added an onion and I cooked everything (and by everything I mean both the crepes and all the fillings) in the same pan because I'm too lazy to do all that washing up, lol. They tasted amazing and I will definitely be making them again!
