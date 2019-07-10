Crepes with Spinach, Bacon and Mushroom Filling

I took three different crepe recipes and combined them to come up with a real winner!

Recipe by SUZAINEE

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare Basic Crepes recipe according to recipe directions. Separate with wax paper and keep warm until ready to serve.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside. Reserve about 1 tablespoon drippings, add 1 tablespoon butter, and saute mushrooms.

  • In a separate saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Whisk in 1/4 cup flour, stirring constantly, until a smooth paste is formed. Gradually stir in 1 cup milk, stirring constantly until a smooth thick gravy is formed. Add bacon, mushrooms, spinach, parsley, Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Let cook until somewhat thick, about 10 minutes.

  • In saucepan bring broth to a boil. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs and lemon juice. Temper eggs and broth together whisking constantly so as to cook, but not to scramble the eggs. (Cooking eggs to 170 degrees F). Again, salt and pepper to taste.

  • Fill each crepe with spinach and meat filling, roll up, and top with warm egg sauce.

Tips

Get the recipe for Basic Crepes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 160mg; sodium 784.6mg. Full Nutrition
