Peppermint Coffee Syrup

Great syrup for flavoring coffees and all other hot drinks such as lattes, hot chocolate, and tea. Great for your budget. No more buying costly flavored syrups from coffee houses. Give as a gift anytime of the year for the coffee lover.

Recipe by Klaasje

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and sugar to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium; stir 4 to 5 minutes. Add peppermint extract and remove from heat. Cool syrup for 5 minutes; pour into glass jar with tight-fitting lid.

Cook's Note:

Syrup keeps in your refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
26 calories; carbohydrates 6.7g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
