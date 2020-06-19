Peppermint Coffee Syrup

Great syrup for flavoring coffees and all other hot drinks such as lattes, hot chocolate, and tea. Great for your budget. No more buying costly flavored syrups from coffee houses. Give as a gift anytime of the year for the coffee lover.
So, to avoid the $8 quad venti peppermint mocha at Starbucks every day, I smartly grabbed a bottle of peppermint syrup at the checkout counter at Sur la Table last month. (When I got home and saw I had paid $16 for it I wasn’t feeling as smart). I made a double batch of this recipe and I can’t tell the difference between it and the bottle I bought. I did give it some time to cool off before I added the extract.
So, to avoid the $8 quad venti peppermint mocha at Starbucks every day, I smartly grabbed a bottle of peppermint syrup at the checkout counter at Sur la Table last month. (When I got home and saw I had paid $16 for it I wasn’t feeling as smart). I made a double batch of this recipe and I can’t tell the difference between it and the bottle I bought. I did give it some time to cool off before I added the extract.
Wow, I used the full amount of peppermint extract, and it was WAY too minty for me. I looked up a couple more recipes online, and they called for less extract. I had only made half a recipe, so what I did was add the full amount of water and sugar--I kept it on the heat until the syrup started to reduce, and I didn't add any more extract. So basically, I made the full recipe with only 1/2 teaspoon extract, and then it was OK. In my cup of coffee I used equal amounts syrup to half-n-half.
Made this for hubby...he said it tasted good, but he had to put quite a bit in to get a nice peppermint flavor. Next time, I will either remove it from the heat, cool it a bit THEN add the peppermint extract or just use a bit of peppermint oil instead. Either way, he liked it and said he would give it 4 stars...Thanks for sharing. :)
Tried a few bottled version of peppermint syrup and was really disappointed. Figured I'd make my own and this really hit the spot for homemade peppermint mochas! Made as is except for using sugar substitute and it tasted great. I think I used a little over a tablespoon in my coffee and it was perfect. Thank you!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.