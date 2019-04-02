Reverse-Sear Prime Rib Roast

I've perfected this reverse-sear prime rib, finally, after years of experimenting with different cooking methods for a standing rib roast. We feature this for a special Christmas dinner every year. Dry-brining the prime rib the day before roasting means every bite is flavorful, and slow-roasting at a low temperature followed by a high-heat sear ensures a delicious medium-rare doneness throughout with a savory herb crust.

By hello angie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 36 mins
additional:
10 hrs 20 mins
total:
14 hrs 11 mins
Servings:
20
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season roast generously with kosher salt. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Remove roast from the refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature, about 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Mix butter, rosemary, thyme, and black pepper together in a small bowl; spread butter mixture over roast. Place roast in a large roasting pan.

  • Bake roast in the preheated oven until internal temperature reaches 115 degrees F (46 degrees C) for medium-rare, about 3 1/2 hours. Remove from the oven and tent with aluminum foil; allow to rest, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, increase the oven temperature to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Once the oven has come up to temperature, uncover rested roast and return it to the oven. Bake until well-browned, 6 to 10 minutes. Slice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 93.5mg; sodium 672.3mg. Full Nutrition
