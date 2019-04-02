Reverse-Sear Prime Rib Roast

This is the recipe folks!! It’s the only way to do it…correctly! Some tips…use a meat thermometer. It’s essential. I’ve let the roast sit and rest on counter loosely covered for over an hour (waiting for late quests ??) and it was still perfect. When you’re ready to eat, blast it in the oven at 500 to really brown the roast and get good bark. No need to rest again..you can cut immediately after this. I also salt really well with kosher salt the day before and put in fridge uncovered overnight. You want the meat to “dry”. Also important to note that you WILL NOT get a lot of pan drippings…like not at all. All the juice stays inside the meat where it belongs. This is not that kind of recipe! Do not add any cooking liquids whatsoever to your roasting pan! This is the way to cook a rib roast. I’ve also done this w/out the butter. Still perfect. Also, it doesn’t matter if your roast is 8lbs..10lbs..15lbs..the cooking method remains the same. Your roast may weigh more but it’s not so much “bigger” it’s just longer so cooking times remain pretty much the same. Excellent recipe!!!