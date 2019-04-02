Reverse-Sear Prime Rib Roast

I've perfected this reverse-sear prime rib, finally, after years of experimenting with different cooking methods for a standing rib roast. We feature this for a special Christmas dinner every year. Dry-brining the prime rib the day before roasting means every bite is flavorful, and slow-roasting at a low temperature followed by a high-heat sear ensures a delicious medium-rare doneness throughout with a savory herb crust.
you have to use this recipe. I only used pepper, salt and garlic rub but use what you want. The rock salt is important for a great crust. I cooked mine to 120. you can cook it from 115-125. Many Cooks use this method of reverse searing, look it up. This is not the only person using this method. This is the best way, you won't regret it. just remember, when you pull it out, use the foil to canopy for 20 minutes, while you preheat your oven to 500. make sure your oven is at 500 before you put it in. Reverse searing cooks the meat more evenly inside instead of an overdone outer meat. Also, don't worry about losing juices because you didn't sear it ahead. They have found, it does not make a difference as the juices still remain perfectly juicy. No worries
I love the idea and process of a reverse dear but the time is way office had a 6 1/2 lb roast .. and following instructions should have been medium well or more ( I was aiming for medium rare). what I got was extremely rare. I carved the cap and served it and then carved the rest and finished cooking it. definitely use meat thermometer ... my bad for not.
I baked a 7.5lb prime rib at 190 degrees for about 5.5 hours and pulled it around 131. Carryover temp maxed at 134 after a few minutes (the lower the roasting temperature, the less the carryover cooking I gather). This seemed like a pretty perfect medium rare. I can't imagine what it would've been like if I pulled it at the suggested 115 degrees #rawAF? The reverse sear is a winning technique though and I will be using it again in the future on other foods. I read a number of recipes for prime rib and followed parts of several of them, but this one was the most influential. I saw one recipe that said to dry brine with salt a couple days in advance, but I'm not sure how much flavor that actually imparts or if it's more to retain moisture. Anyway, the beef was a hit.
It turned out perfect. I made a 9 pound and I gave it 4 and a half hours to come to room temp, I feel this is critical for a evenly cooked Prime Rib and was so evenly cooked with this method of reverse searing.. I will always make it this way, it is so easy and everyone loved it.
We had a 3 lb piece, and as one of the reviews mentioned, cooking at 200F left the roast looking downright raw. I upped the temp to 225F, cooked it for an hour and a half before the resting period, and it came out looking perfect, just like in the picture. Will be using this method from now on.
This was a great framework to make some minor adjustments too. Firstly i'd suggest cooking to 130 as prime rib does better at a medium than a medium rare I believe. I love medium-rare steaks but the prime rib cut just does a better job with a little more cooking. Salting the day before makes a huge difference too with the crust of the roast, don't forget to salt and let it dry out for at least an overnight period! Cooking time does take a long time with this method depending on how well your oven does at a low temp at 200 so give yourself more time than you think you need. You can have the roast rest under aluminum foil for up to 2hrs. The butter rub really makes this a special roast too, just throw in a bunch of fresh garlic ,thyme, rosemary and some cracked black pepper. It'll be an amazing dish you won't regret!
This was the best roast I ever made. I cooked it little different. I set the oven to 200 degrees for 2 hours and then raised the temp to 275 degrees and cooked about an hour then I raised the temp to 325 degrees. For me by doing this I could control my cooking not to burn it.
I made this for Christmas Eve party. It was a hit. 1. I used Kosher Salt, garlic, and dry rosemary 2. Still need to figure out estimated time for future. My prime rib is 5.5 lbs. For this time, 2 hours in the room temperature is not enough to raise inside to the room temperature. I started oven around 225-250 F for the first 30 mins or so, then lower it to around 200F-225 F. After a bit over 1.5 hours, the inside temperature reaches 125F. I pulled it out around 130F to rest. It continues to around 135 F. 3. Put it back in 500 F oven. The inside is perfect. For next time, I may use cast iron pan for the last step though.
Wow, so delicious with the butter/spice mixture and a beautiful perfect crust. Highly recommend an external digital thermometer to monitor internal temp carefully, you have to get it at the perfect temp, not before or after. Dont worry about resting it for at least 30 minutes, the outside may cool slightly but the internal temp went up 10 degrees and the meat was so juicy
I made this for Christmas dinner, and it ended up taking 2 hours longer than the recipe stated, even after I increased the oven temp to 225° and my piece only weighed like 7 lbs or just under. I let mine cook to 120° because I had kids and my parents here. Next time I’ll do it to 115 because I like my steak on the rare side. It was not ready in time for dinner, so be sure to give yourself extra time. With all that said, this was the best prime rib I have ever put in my mouth.
I must say, I was a bit leary on this method. But, now will do it no other way!! Followed recipe to the T. Came out a little more on the rare side, which is a ok with me! Great flavor! Super tender and juicy!
I made this for Christmas dinner and it was a big hit! I followed the directions and cooked my 8 lb. standing roast in a roaster oven and it took about 4 hours. After reading the other reviews I did let it roast to 122 degrees, let it rest for 30 min. and then finished it off in my oven at 500 deg. for 10 minutes. (My roaster only goes to 450 deg) It had a lovely crust and was incredibly tender. It really was a perfect medium rare and I'll definitely make again. As others did, I used an internal thermometer to monitor the temp. This was an easy and elegant meal, everyone agreed this was the best roast they ever ate.
Great base recipe. Recommend sticking to a 120 initial finish temp with 30 minute interim rest before the 500 finish; and a 20 minute final rest. The resulting roast will be deliciously early-stage medium.
Turned out great. The only differences I made were that I only made a 3.5 lbs roast and a seared it in cast iron instead of upping the temp to 500 degrees. A 3.5 lbs roast is like a big steak so I cooked it like one. I've used sous vide in the past and this method turned out better. I find sous vide tastes too mellow. Roasting seems to concentrate flavors better.
Absolutely delicious! I let the seasoned roast remain uncovered in the fridge for two days before cooking. After using the traditional method for years this is my standard from now own. The roast was incredibly juicy and well seasoned.
I've used a few prime rib recipes over the years and this is the one. Definitely pay attention to the in's and out's on the oven timing and be sure to get a meat thermometer. I neglected to do the salt rub the night before and leave it in the fridge overnight. I discovered that instruction when I took the meat out to let it come up to room temperature, so I did the salt rub then and it was just fine. My kids - big guys in their 20s - absolutely loved this! It was crispy on the outside, with perfect seasoning. I felt like an amazing cook!
The method is great. I made some changes to the timing and the recipe. It is very important to let the meat come to room temperature before baking. Based on research, I estimated 35-45 minutes per pound. A 8.25 pound rib roast was done (132 degrees) in 4 1/2 hours at 200 degrees. In addition to dry brining the roast for 48 hours I made a paste of butter, chopped garlic, pepper and onion powder and smeared it all over the roast before putting it in the oven. I also rotated the roast from back to front at 2 hours and put more butter on top. The finished product was incredible. Melt in your mouth tender and beautifully juicy. Rave reviews from everyone and I will definitely make it again.
I've been making my prime rib this way for over 20 years. Very similar with couple of tips for those trying for 1st time. Most important thing is to get a digital instant read thermometer and insert it into "The middle of the thickest part of the roast". Proper placement of the thermometer is key. I pull mine to rest at about 118 and rest for 25 mins., then back for 7 mins. at 550. I also use olive oil, fresh chopped garlic, sea salt, ground pepper and Kinders prime rib seasoning. Not advocating for exactly what I do, my advocacy is season how you like, but cook it right with good thermometer, inserted correctly. Happy feast all!
First time prime rib cooker here. I gave this a try for Christmas dinner. I only seasoned the roast with butter and fresh garlic, black pepper and a little more salt. Nothing could be easier, and it was delicious! Aside from the seasoning change, I made it exactly as the recipe states. You can’t go wrong here!
I was very nervous since this was the first time making a standing rib roast, let alone one of this size. My Christmas guests were going to be my guinea pigs. Thankfully, it turned out to be a success! This has been requested for every Christmas dinner!
I also thought that the Dijon mustard would be too strong but, it wasn't will le making this AGAIN and AGAIN....YUM....And eoungh pan drippings to make a gravy. I turned up thr oven temp for the last 1/2 hour to increase the internal temp to 150- 160.....then took it out to rest and then SEAR it to get a wonderful crust....
For 20 lb to 25 lb prime rib no bone. 1) Purchased choice grade prime rib no bone 23 lb. and 25 lb. $10.99/lb. 2) Pulled from refrigerator and unwrapped 7 hours prior to cook time. Seasoned all sides with big flake kosher salt, shaker milled pepper and peppercorns. Let sit uncovered in pan for 7 hours to bring it to room temperature 65 F. 3) Cooked in $1.56 aluminum foil pasta pan 19.56" long x 12"+/- wide. Oven #1: Cook time 4.25 hrs on 25 lb no convection at 225 degrees F. Smaller Oven #2: Cook time 4.5 hrs on 23 lb w convection at 225 degrees F. Removed from oven when internal temperature was 125 to 130 degrees F. 4) Rested uncovered 30 minutes waiting to sear. 5) Preheated oven to 500F on oven #1and 550F on oven #2. Put on bake and seared them 12 to 15 minutes watching through window till crisp brown. Used broil last 5 minutes and got heavy smoke but crisped. 6) Served 15 minutes later. 7) Result: Perfect red to reddish pink through out. Only outer edge was crisp. Juicy and super tender. About 1" of juice in pan with roast in. About 3/8” of juice with roast out of pan. Cut 3/4"slabs in the pan in the juice. 8) Served party of 25 big eaters. Ended up with 12 lbs extra taken home to families. Excellent flavor; meat, fat, outer crisp, tenderness and juicy ness all perfect. Best yet!
I have used this recipe the past 2 years for my traditioinal New Years Day meal. It is THE best way to make a prime rib!! I've tried them all ... this cooking method comes out perfect every time!
I have come to like the reverse sear cooking method. I like medium rare so pulled it out at 125 degree internal temperature which was just shy of medium rare (130 degrees according to iGrill). It took closer to 5 hours to complete and it was only a 7.5 Lbs, fully trimmed roast. Next time I'll be better prepared to coordinate timing of side dishes.
This was an amazing roast. As per other reviewers suggestions, I let the roast sit at room temperature for almost 4 hours and I also added chopped garlic to the butter paste. My roast was 5.1/2 lbs and I did have a bit of trouble with timing. Thank heavens for meat thermometers. Although the internal temp measured 131 when carved, the inside was quite rare. Next time I will cook at 225 on convection. While the roast sits to let the oven heat to 500. Parboiled veggies roast and Yorkshire puddings go in with roast. An awesome dinner
This recipe says u can cool a 10 lb rib roast in 3 and 1/2 hours at 200 degrees, what a joke. Unreal I thought upon reading the timing n temperature instructions, but maybe I'm wrong. Nope. I was right. It's impossible. I'm on hour 4 n barely at 100 degrees.
This is the recipe folks!! It’s the only way to do it…correctly! Some tips…use a meat thermometer. It’s essential. I’ve let the roast sit and rest on counter loosely covered for over an hour (waiting for late quests ??) and it was still perfect. When you’re ready to eat, blast it in the oven at 500 to really brown the roast and get good bark. No need to rest again..you can cut immediately after this. I also salt really well with kosher salt the day before and put in fridge uncovered overnight. You want the meat to “dry”. Also important to note that you WILL NOT get a lot of pan drippings…like not at all. All the juice stays inside the meat where it belongs. This is not that kind of recipe! Do not add any cooking liquids whatsoever to your roasting pan! This is the way to cook a rib roast. I’ve also done this w/out the butter. Still perfect. Also, it doesn’t matter if your roast is 8lbs..10lbs..15lbs..the cooking method remains the same. Your roast may weigh more but it’s not so much “bigger” it’s just longer so cooking times remain pretty much the same. Excellent recipe!!!
When we try a new restaurant I will order Prime Rib as a benchmark of quality. This recipe resulted in a tender, juicy and flavorful prime rib that would rival the best I've had. I did dry age it for about 3 weeks in our fridge before we roasted it. Try this recipe folks, you won't be sorry.
Perfect. I roasted at 225 degrees, 30 minutes per pound, removed at meat temp of 130 degrees for medium rare. Tented and left on the counter until ready for dinner, then seared at 500 degrees for 15 minutes on convection. Served with no meat au jus recipe made ahead. Easy.
I have been making a standing rib roast for MANY years...always for Christmas Dinner. This method was absolutely the best ever! I put a 7.5 lb rib roast ...just seasoned with salt,pepper,rosemary and thyme on a rack over a baking pan in the refrigerator overnight . I got it out about 2hours before putting it in a 225 degree oven and roasted for about 3.5 hours...to 120 degrees. I removed it from the oven and covered it with foil for about an hour...I made Yorkshire pudding while the roast rested. I put the roast back in the preheated oven set to 500 degrees for ten minutes. It was cooked evenly and had a perfect crust! Awesome!
I made this and loved the end result but it took a lot longer than the 3 1/2 hrs when cooking at 200 degrees. I cooked a 6lb roast with bones and it took close to 5 hrs to get the roast to 130 degrees internally. I have nothing but praise for the way the prime rib came out. Juicy and near perfection. I took the roast out 3 hrs prior to cooking to get it to room temperature. Just be prepared to cook it at 45 mins a pound.
Meat came out awesome. I heeded the reviews and raised the slow roast temp to 225F. I cooked a 5.5 pound bone-in rib roast and it took 4.5 hours to get to 124 internal temp. Rest and high temp sear were per the recipe. Be advised that if you like to roast vegetables with the roast, you will need to steam them a bit before roasting. They just don’t get fully cooked at 225.
Roasting to 115 degrees leaves the meat too rare. Our resting temp only got to 120 degrees.Other recipes recommend roasting to 118 degrees. I think that is a better temperature to shoot for. May get the meat to med rare. I'll be re-roasting tomorrow.
I used this recipe and it came out fabulous. It was broken down barney style and therefore pretty simple to follow. I did a few variations. On the recipe it calls for precise amount of salt and herbs, I used whatever amount was enough to cover the roasts( I had two 5.5 pound roasts) I left the roasts out at room temp for 5 hours before cooking and measured them with digital meat thermometers. ( internal temp before putting in the oven was 56 deg.) I was in a time crunch so I set the oven temp to 300 deg.with a meat thermometer probe in the roast and the digital display on my stove. I cooked this until the internal temp was 119 deg and the followed the rest of the original recipe. Came out perfectly seasoned, Med rare and delicious. I've cooked prime rib twice in a decade, so I have to learn all over each time, but this is my new go to.
I made this for Christmas dinner, 12/25/2020 exactly as it said. Why would would anybody change this recipe, it's already perfect. Was medium rare and was so soft and juicy. It' s restaurant quality and it's even better made at home. I can hardly wait to eat it again. WoW
THIS IS THE ONE ... My family decided on their first bites! 70 degree RoomTemperature is the SECRET!!! (If the meat is still cold center, this will take FOREVER). Alter the seasoning as you wish, but salt and low & slow are the keys. For time's sake I increased cook temp to 225 for a 130 degree center and it was an Entire PERFECT Medium roast!!!
I dry aged the beef for several days in advance, then followed more or less this recipe. I love the reverse sear recipes for prime rib. The herbs and butter in this recipe makes this roast have an excellent crust.
This recipe turned out great for me. My roast was 5.75 pounds. I used a cast-iron Dutch oven at 225 ° F which browned the roast evenly before the final high temperature roast for 6 to 10 minutes. I preferred a medium rare internal temperature of 130 ° F. This took about 4 hours 30 minutes.
This was my first prime rib roast and it came out perfect using this method and recipe! My piece was 7.26 pounds. I brined it for about 5 hours while it sat out to get to room temperature. I cooked at 200 for exactly 4.5 hours and then let it rest for about 40 minutes. (This was perfect because it gave me the right amount of time I needed to cook my other dinner items in the oven. After it rested, I put it back in the oven for 8 minutes at 500. Absolute perfection! Everyone loved it!
I very rarely leave reviews but this recipe and method are the bomb!! We like our meat very rare, so I took it out at an internal temp of 100° F letting rest for 20 mind before putting it back in at 500° F. I also dry seasoned it before putting it in and then butter basted it about half way before taking it out to rest. It was true perfection!!! I didn't even get a chance to take a pic. This is the only way I will make a prime rib roast from now on!! Picture next time.
I have never cooked prime rib before because I did not want to mess it up. I made this one and it was superb. The only thing I had to do differently was cook it for 4 hours in order to get it to 117 degrees F. My entire family raved over our Christmas dinner. It was served with mashed potatoes with gravy and green beans.
First time making a rib roast. Came out perfect. My guest really enjoyed the rib roast and even received a few comments that it was the best rib roast they had ever eaten. I used a meat thermometer and cooked the roast at 225 degrees
A great method and perfect simple seasoning. But, while I love really rare meat, taking my smallish 5.5 lb roast out at 115° was beyond rare. I wonder if larger roasts (like the recipe calls for) retain their heat better in the middle and "cook" more while resting? Taking mine out at 120-125° was still super rare and yummy.
I love this cooking method! I used a full rib bone in...weight, over 20 pounds. I used a different herb combo for the rub as I'm allergic to rosemary. I brought it down to room temperature, about 4 hours then I put it in the 200 degree oven for 4 1/2 hours, let it rest then seared it for 15 minutes. Everyone said it was the best I've ever made! I'll definitely be making this recipe again.
My standing rib roast was only 4.5 pounds. So it was in the 200 d. oven a little less time. I also rested the roast nearly 40 minutes while I baked potatoes and Yorkshire pudding. The roast was perfect. The reverse sear really did the trick. It was pink throughout with only the crust seared. The salt and refrigeration seals in the juices. By cooking it at 200 d. first there was not the dried out crust. I will certainly do this again.
Excellent. Kosher salt for 24 hrs in advance. Bring to room temp for 2-3 hours. Wipe off excess salt before coating in herb butter. Cook at 200oF bones down, fat up in roasting pan. Remove from oven when center is at 130 degrees. Did this twice, perfect both times. 4 lb roast took 2.5-3 hrs. 7 lbs took 3-3.5 hrs. Seared at 500 after resting just like the recipe called for. Wouldn't change a thing. Au jus: 1cup beef broth, 0.5cup red wine, 2 tsp worcestershire, pinch of montreal steak. Boil to reduce and drive off alcohol.
