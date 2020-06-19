Hamantaschen

Fill these small triangular cookies with the filling of your choice: fruit jelly, dried fruit, poppy seed filling, chocolate chips, or even brownie mix.

Recipe by ilana

prep:

30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
36
36
3 dozen
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Mix flour, sugar, and baking powder together in a large bowl. Cut in margarine with 2 knives or a pastry blender. Add eggs and vanilla extract; mix well until dough comes together and is smooth. If dough is sticky, add more flour.

  • Roll out dough on floured work surface until it is about 1/4-inch thick. Press the rim of a glass into flour and then into the dough to cut out circles.

  • Place 1/2 teaspoon filling into the center of each circle. Fold up the 3 sides into a triangle shape, pinching the sides together tightly to seal. Transfer cookies to baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 62.3mg. Full Nutrition
