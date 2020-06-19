Hamantaschen
Fill these small triangular cookies with the filling of your choice: fruit jelly, dried fruit, poppy seed filling, chocolate chips, or even brownie mix.
Fill these small triangular cookies with the filling of your choice: fruit jelly, dried fruit, poppy seed filling, chocolate chips, or even brownie mix.
Simple, easy to make recipe. The only thing I did differently was to use cold butter and keep the dough cold and stiff. If it gets too warm and sticky, instead of adding more flour, I just pop it in the refrigerator for a few minutes to preserve the flavor.Read More
The dough came out bubbly and not pretty. We filled with chocolate spread and also different jams and I’m sure they will taste ok but I’m disappointed by the final product. It was also very hard to work with.Read More
Simple, easy to make recipe. The only thing I did differently was to use cold butter and keep the dough cold and stiff. If it gets too warm and sticky, instead of adding more flour, I just pop it in the refrigerator for a few minutes to preserve the flavor.
I used butter instead of margarine and added some powdered sugar for looks, otherwise stuck to the script and they came out great!
I actually use this recipe to bake regular cookie cutter cookies. They come out delicious and soft but still hold their shape. Just have to remember to refrigerate when you roll out the dough and then when it’s cold and solid, it’s much easier to cut the cookie shapes and then bake. This is definitely my go-to cookie recipe!
The dough came out bubbly and not pretty. We filled with chocolate spread and also different jams and I’m sure they will taste ok but I’m disappointed by the final product. It was also very hard to work with.
Super delicious and would highly recommend!
Fantastic when I substituted butter for the margarine and added 1/4 cup orange juice!!! I used a prune filling!!! Using non-stick foil was less expensive than parchment paper.
This recipe is so easy to follow. I added butter instead of margarine and also added 1/8 teaspoon of salt to the dough. My toddler wanted to make cut out sugar cookies with the leftover dough so I baked those for 12 minutes. I kept the hamantaschens in for 25 min.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections