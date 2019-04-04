Pakistani Chicken Karahi

This dish gets its name from a karahi, a flat open pot used a lot in Pakistani and Indian cooking. In spite of its name, this recipe can be made in any pot. My mom came up with this recipe; it's a little spicy (by Pakistani standards), but simple and foolproof.
i have to start with a huge complaint. Maybe its just my ignorance...but i dispise recipes that lioe this one call for green chiles. like jalapenos are the same as pablonos or Anaheims. the first time iwent with Anaheim's. this time i added jalapenos and pablanos. both times i added. cardamom and doubled garlic and ginger. love the dish.
My dear friend, sorry to break the news but this recipe is decades old. Secondly you need to fry all the spices first and then add the chicken and garnish. Third it's a Pakistani recipe and not Indian.
I make sure that I cook out all of the water and have a gravy like consistency as my Pakistani friends have taught me. I even added some ground coriander as one friend recommends. Once you get it gravy like, the seasoning really comes out and gives the chicken so much flavor. I have made this many times!!!
