Homemade Gluten-Free Shake and Bake

An excellent, almost copy-cat version of the traditional Shake'N Bake®, but gluten-free. Some things are worth copying, especially for our kids!

Recipe by Kerri

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cornmeal, brown rice flour, almonds, paprika, garlic powder, sugar, salt, pepper, oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, and chile pepper together in a large resealable plastic bag.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute any other gluten-free flour for the cornmeal or brown rice flour, if desired.

Ground almonds are included for color. Substitute walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts, or teff for the almonds, if desired.

To use for chicken, pork or beef: pour mixture into heavy resealable bag with meat, shake to coat evenly; place coated meat onto baking dish; bake according to type and quantity of meat. For example, bake chicken drumsticks at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 50 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 0.5g; sodium 73.9mg. Full Nutrition
