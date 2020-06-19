Homemade Gluten-Free Shake and Bake
An excellent, almost copy-cat version of the traditional Shake'N Bake®, but gluten-free. Some things are worth copying, especially for our kids!
Substitute any other gluten-free flour for the cornmeal or brown rice flour, if desired.
Ground almonds are included for color. Substitute walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts, or teff for the almonds, if desired.
To use for chicken, pork or beef: pour mixture into heavy resealable bag with meat, shake to coat evenly; place coated meat onto baking dish; bake according to type and quantity of meat. For example, bake chicken drumsticks at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 50 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).