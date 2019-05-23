Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Great muffins for fall with a cup of coffee in the morning. Very mildly sweet. My family loves them.

By Stephanie Maynard

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Batter:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Mix pumpkin puree, 1/2 cup coconut oil, eggs, mayonnaise, 1/3 cup maple syrup, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl.

  • Mix 1 cup almond flour, coconut flour, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon salt, baking powder, and cream of tartar together in a separate bowl.

  • Stir almond flour mixture into pumpkin mixture until batter is well combined. Pour equal portions of batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Mix pecans, 1/2 cup almond flour, 3 tablespoons maple syrup, 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in separate bowl. Spoon equal portions of topping over batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 33g; cholesterol 33.6mg; sodium 241.8mg. Full Nutrition
