Gluten-Free Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 379.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.1g 12 %
carbohydrates: 18.9g 6 %
dietary fiber: 5g 20 %
sugars: 10g
fat: 33g 51 %
saturated fat: 12.4g 62 %
cholesterol: 33.6mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 3244.3IU 65 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 1mg 2 %
folate: 8.9mcg 2 %
calcium: 42.1mg 4 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 20.2mg 7 %
potassium: 146.8mg 4 %
sodium: 241.8mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 296.7
