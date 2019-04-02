Gluten-Free Cream of Chicken Soup Replacer

The following recipe will replace one can of soup in recipes calling for condensed cream of chicken soup. If your recipe calls for two cans of soup, just double all ingredients. Use in your recipes exactly as you would canned soup.

Recipe by LADYSLEW

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 1/3 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Stir chicken stock, milk, and cornstarch together in a small saucepan until cornstarch is dissolved. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until bubbling, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; continue to cook and stir until mixture is very thick, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Cook's Note:

Make sure use gluten-free chicken stock, not broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 589.6mg. Full Nutrition
