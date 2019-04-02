Gluten-Free Cream of Chicken Soup Replacer

The following recipe will replace one can of soup in recipes calling for condensed cream of chicken soup. If your recipe calls for two cans of soup, just double all ingredients. Use in your recipes exactly as you would canned soup.
This is my recipe. Thank you for the rave reviews! To the people who found it lacking flavor please use STOCK not broth. It makes a huge difference because stock was chicken bones cooked with veggies and herbs. Broth is just chicken bones boiled in water and salt. You found it nearly tasteless because you used broth. I make this without added salt, pepper, herbs, or spices in order to use different flavors for different recipes. This is only your base - experiment and change it up however you like!
This is Fantastic!! My daughter has celiacs disease and this recipe has allowed our family enjoy comfort foods that have been missing in our GF diet. One suggestion is to use beef bullion instead of regular chx broth, the flavor is so much fuller! Super easy and great texture and taste.
I can believe how simple this was. I was making a casserole that called for cream of chicken soup. Normally I would have made it for my family and I wouldn't eat it because I'm gluten free. I whipped this up and added it I got to enjoy it with my family. I used two bullion cubes and water instead of stock. I only had 1% milk and it still turned out great! Thanks!
Love, love, love this recipe! Finally have a base that can be used with chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, etc. how wonderful to be rid of chemical/preservative filled canned soups. Always have these staples on the shelves - gluten free. Yay!!!!
This is really good. I used the stock and I added 1 tsp. of the Better Than Bouillon chicken soup base to give it more flavor, and that made it even better! Very quick and easy and in casseroles it works really well.
Huge fan of the simplicity of this. I've used other stocks, 2% and 0% milk, as well as adding onions, garlic, and seasoning at the start and ALL of it has turned out great. One of my favorite ways to take this to the next level is using Penzey's Fox Point seasoning w/ the chicken stock.
I usedHodgson Mill potatoes starch instead of cornstarch. I only used 2 tbsp. I had to add a little more milk because it was too thick. I also added crushed rosemary and thyme for left over turkey for shredded turkey sandwiches. Potatoes starch thickens quick on lower heat.
Great recipe. The changes I made are using extra broth, then cook it down in order to get more flavor and I use arrowroot in place of the cornstarch. This would also be fine with almond milk instead of dairy. A touch of garlic is good too. Thank you for your recipe.
It seems to be nearly impossible to find pre-made gluten free cream of chicken soup around here. Cream of mushroom, sure, but not chicken (and nobody but me here likes mushrooms). This recipe worked well. It was pretty bland as it was (used chicken stock, not broth) but I added some salt, a little thyme and onion powder, and a little Accent. It was nice and savory then. I'm pretty sure the MSG made the biggest difference. Good stuff and opened up many recipes for my T1D/Celiac stepdaughter!
This is just what I've been looking for to replace canned cream of chicken soup. It is also a great base for creating your own version of other soups. Since we are gluten free, this is a life saver. If you only have chicken broth on hand, you can add a tablespoon of gf chicken bullion for extra flavor.
This is amazing!!! I used only half the stock and poured it over baked chicken in its juices and it was the perfect consistency. I never have cream of chicken on hand because we are watching our sodium intake. But with this, I control the sodium. My picky eaters lived it as well. Thanks for this recipe
I was very impressed with this recipe...I needed a gluten-free version for my instant pot recipe and it turned out wonderful! I also used the basic portion of the recipe to make a cream of celery version for green bean casserole (for a mushroom allergic guest). Amazing!
This is a god send recipe. My daughter was diagnosed with Celiac last year and I've struggled with cream soups for obvious reasons. The few GF soups I've been able to find in stores have been expensive, runny and tasteless. This worked up beautifully. I did use store bought stock and had to add a little seasoning as a result - but minimal. Otherwise, just wonderful. Thank you!
I made this recipe just as it states with chicken stock. It was beyond bland. It just tasted heavily of just cornstarch, but I read the comments and made homemade poultry seasoning and it completely fixed the taste. It was amazing in a casserole after the alteration.
I made this and it turned out perfect. Seasoned with salt, pepper and onion powder. Made a double batch to freeze part of it. I wasn't sure if you could freeze it but thought I'd try it. Fingers crossed
I didn't have whole milk so I used half and half and 2% milk. I also didn't have chicken stock so I used vegetable broth and added a chicken bullion cube. I doubled this for a my GF son's favorite chicken casserole and he said it tasted really good.
This was awesome. I have 1 child with celiac and another child with a true allergy (epi-pen!) reaction to wheat. This recipe is such a blessing to our family. I can substitute it in some of our favorite comfort casserole dishes. Thank you so much!!
This is a great replacement for most recipes that call for Cream of Chicken, Cream of Celery or Cream of Mushroom Soups. What I'm really enjoying about this recipe is my ability to add as much chicken as I want, depending on what I'm going to use the soup for. This is a great soup recipe, quick and easy, tastes wonderful, and has become a great comfort food.
