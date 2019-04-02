Loaded Tater Tots®
Brought this to a football-watching party, and it was a great crowd-pleaser.
Lets try this again lol... So as I was saying no one really noticed the bacon so Id suggest doubling the bacon and the other thing I would suggest is making double the cheese sauce as I found the sauce soooo good but didn't seem like enough to me I think id it really saucy. My mother and sister in law thought it was enough but I guess its all a matter of preference. Regardless this was definitely a keeper and I will be making it again. Thanks for the recipe.
It was easy to make, we used onion tots doubled the bacon but something still seemed to be missing in the flavor. Served it's purpose but not sure I'd make this one again.
What's not to love?! I used American cheese in the sauce instead of cheddar, but that was my only change. YUM, YUM, YUM!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
It was great tasting and easy to make! I made it for my family so I made a smaller amount and just adjusted the recipe. I did add more bacon. I'm sure I'll make it again!
I made this according to the recipe with one exception; I used 6 slices of bacon, and the bacon was thick cut. This dish was so delicious. The mix of potatoes, cheese, onion, sour cream, and bacon really blended into a great flavor, presentation, and texture. I brought this to a pot luck lunch and it disappeared in minutes. Everyone loved it. Great recipe for a nice side dish.
It came out really good!
Added some broccoli and made a dinner out of it. Family loved it and will surely be cooked again.
We really liked it. Easy to make and so good. Followed the recipe exactly. No changes. I will make this again.
Really tasty
Made this for the family Christmas dinner. It was a big hit. I made the cheese sauce the night before, and then warmed it up prior to adding to the tator tots. I also added some mozzarella cheese along with the cheddar for the topping. Otherwise made it as written.
It was delicious. Didn’t have cheddar so used Colby jack. Will make this again.
I'm not a tater tot lover, but made it for a birthday party, and it was unbelievable. Made exactly as directed but did add just a bit more sour cream to the cheese sauce. Make sure the tater tots are good and crispy before the sauce is added. There will be no leftovers!
Made this for Superbowl and was a hit! So good - will definitely make again!
No changes......my three fellows loved it!!!
