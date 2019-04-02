Loaded Tater Tots®

18 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Brought this to a football-watching party, and it was a great crowd-pleaser.

By Tyson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cheese Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Arrange potato nuggets in a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and chop coarsely.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; add shallot and cook until fragrant. Stir in flour and cook until light golden, about 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and 2 tablespoons sour cream; stir until smooth and thick, about 5 minutes. Season with black pepper and nutmeg. Stir in 1 cup Cheddar cheese until fully melted.

  • Transfer potatoes to a 9x13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle bacon on top. Pour cheese sauce over the potatoes. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven just until cheese melts, about 7 minutes. Remove from the oven; top with green onions and 2 tablespoons sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 17g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 489mg. Full Nutrition
