Roast Spatchcock Turkey

40 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This spatchcock turkey recipe results in the juiciest, crispiest turkey cooked in a fraction of the time it usually takes. The secret is to remove the backbone and flatten out the bird. Carving is a whole lot easier, too. Once you try it, you might never go back.

By foodelicious

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a roasting rack on a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Place turkey, breast-side down, on a cutting board. Using a pair of sharp heavy-duty kitchen shears, cut along one side of the backbone. Repeat on the other side of the backbone. Reserve backbone for making turkey stock for gravy. Press firmly down onto both sides of turkey to flatten.

  • Flip turkey breast-side up and put on the roasting rack. Tuck wing tips under turkey (behind breast). Pat skin dry and rub olive oil over the entire turkey. Season with salt, sage, thyme, rosemary, and black pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour 30 minutes, rotating the baking sheet every 30 minutes.

  • Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and continue to roast until skin is crisp and golden, about 15 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Remove turkey from the oven, cover loosely with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Notes:

Once you have removed the backbone from the turkey, you can brine the turkey before cooking.

Melted butter can be used in place of the olive oil if desired. You can baste turkey with butter every 30 minutes while roasting.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts, the omission of olive oil, the use of dried herbs instead of fresh, and the length of time for dry-brining when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
777 calories; protein 92g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 268.2mg; sodium 920.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022