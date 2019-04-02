Roast Spatchcock Turkey

This spatchcock turkey recipe results in the juiciest, crispiest turkey cooked in a fraction of the time it usually takes. The secret is to remove the backbone and flatten out the bird. Carving is a whole lot easier, too. Once you try it, you might never go back.
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Once you have removed the backbone from the turkey, you can brine the turkey before cooking.
Melted butter can be used in place of the olive oil if desired. You can baste turkey with butter every 30 minutes while roasting.
Editor's Note:
Please note the differences in ingredient amounts, the omission of olive oil, the use of dried herbs instead of fresh, and the length of time for dry-brining when using the magazine version of this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
777 calories; protein 92g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 268.2mg; sodium 920.5mg. Full Nutrition
I love making a turkey this way! I place my turkey on a bed of thickly sliced onions and celery placed on the bottom of the baking sheet instead of on a rack. I also add just a bit of chicken broth to the pan. This not only imparts a bit of flavor but it also keeps the pan moist and eliminates any burning or smoking from the pan drying out during cooking time.
Excellent recipe!!! And so easy! The only thing I would suggest is anything over 10 or 12 lbs that you use a roasting pan. I cooked a 16 lb turkey and the baking sheet couldn’t contain the drippings and spattering. So I used an aluminum rectangular roasting pan. I just increased the time by half. In other words I cooked mine for a total of about 2 hours. I also used the convention bake option and that browned my turkey automatically. Great recipe! I will used it again!
Two thanksgivings in a row now and I am so happy with the results. I had to wrestle a little bit to get the backbone out but it's worth it. Juicy white meat that the family raved about. And because it roast so much more quickly than a whole bird, I had plenty of time to pull it out to rest, then bake stuffing, etc. "Best turkey ever," said my guests. You really must try this!
I have 50+ Thanksgiving Turkey dinner orchestrations under my belt, but I can honestly say that the concept of doing things differently had me shaking in my shoes like a novice this morning. I needn't have worried, though because "butterflied" is the only way I'll be cooking Thanksgiving Turkey henceforth! Our bird was given to us, so it was 1/3 larger than the recipe called for--no problem! Cooking time seas easily adjusted, and, 2 hours later (no, REALLY!) We were crunching into the crispiest -skinned turkey imaginable. At first, locating the backbone was tricky, but I peeked INSIDE the body/neck cavities for verification. After that, it was smooth sailing.
We spatchcock chicken all the time and I thought it would be good to try it with the turkey this year. I'm so glad I tried it! I used my own seasoning and used a much hotter oven. I baked mine at 450° for about an hour and then turned the heat down to 400° until my thermometer hit 165° in the thickest part of the breast. My 16 pound turkey took exactly 94 minutes this way. The skin was perfectly crisp and I was super stoked I was able to make the gravy in advance with the backbone and neck! This is my new favorite way to make my bird!!
I had a 27lb turkey so split it in half and did half in the oven and half in the Traeger. Both were good and fairly moist. The Traeger took longer, by about half hour. The oven turned out a crisper finish on the skin. Will certainly do it again.
Fantastic method! All you need is a good pair of bone breaking kitchen shears. All the skin turned out crispy and the turkey was moist but not greasy like it tends to turn out in a bag. I cooked a 20lb turkey, so I did 375 for about 2 1/2 hours.
I brine my turkey each year. This year I've heard more and more about spatchcocking your turkey than any other year. I'm glad I found this recipe. Sounds simple enough. Though...being me...I'm debating right now whether or not I will spatchcock it before or after brining. I'm about ready to flip a coin to decide. Oh ...and yes it is after Thanksgiving....I usually only bring an appetizer or desert and then cook the full meal for my husband and I the weekend after.
I prepared my turkey using this method and seasoning combo for the very first time last Thanksgiving. It was amazing! The outer crust of the bird was crisp and tasty. The inside was juicy and flavorful. My family raves about this bird and I was asked never to go back to the traditional roasting method again. I had my butcher spatchcock a fresh turkey for me. I had to explain it to him (remove the backbone) even though he said he’s been a butcher 30 years. There wasn’t any charge to have him do it... and saved me the effort! You won’t regret trying this recipe!!!
Cooked as directed but thigh (though reached 165 degrees) not thoroughly cooked; juice ran pink and hard to remove. After raising temp to 400 for 15 min, as directed, I then left in another 15 min on 375. Left covered with foil then for a few hours, in the oven, and ate cool. Next time would know exact weight of bird and cook according to a chart. Was a lovely taste and crispy. Breast meat was moist as well. Would try again....and sooner than later!
I finely grind fresh sage, rosemary, thyme & coarse ground black pepper, then soak several tablespoons of the spices in 1/4-1/2 C. EVOO for 24 hours. Then I rub EVOO mixture by hand over bird & under the skin the night before. I have successfully “roasted” a 17# turkey on our Weber grill using a heavy duty aluminum cookie sheet lined with foil and the turkey placed atop 2 cookie cooling racks. This year in 20 degree weather the turkey was completed in 2 hours 40 minutes. Buon Appetito!
What I liked best is how quickly the turkey cooked, leaving time to work on other things and use the oven for other foods. The skin was crisp and the meat moist. Pan drippings were great for gravy. When I split the turkey I cut off the bottom two sections of the wings and used them along with the backbone, neck and giblets to make stock. I roasted the bird on a rack on a shallow pan so the air could circulate all around it and I did rotate the pan every 30 minutes.
The moistest Turkey I have ever had! I am not a fan of turkey at all but my husband likes it so when his mother called last minute saying she was coming for dinner tonight I defrosted a small 6.5lb turkey and found this recipe. Delicious! I put the turkey on top of a bed of potatoes & onions and followed the cooking instructions. Definitely going to make this again!
Have made this several times. I LOVE how quickly it finishes. I am not brining this one, so I hope it is moist. This time of year, since I didn’t smoke it, I will make a rich herb gravy and slice and freeze the extra.
I loved this. So did all my Thanksgiving guests! It was so easy and the herbs and salt added great flavor. I did leave my turkey uncovered in the fridge the day of, so the skin could dry out a bit and get crispier in the oven. It was easier to carve and was evenly cooked throughout. I only used half the oil on the bird and it was plenty. I think if my bird had been any bigger it may not have fit in my pan, which is a longer than regular roasting pan. I will be cooking every Thanksgiving turkey in this way from now on. And I think I will be grilling chicken next summer the same way!
I started spatchcocking my turkey several years ago. I will never roast or deep fry one ever again. This is the only way for me. It's almost idiot-proof. I should know because I'm almost an idiot. LOL Do yourself a favor and throw grandma's tradition in the trash can and spatchcock that bird.
