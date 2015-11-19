Easy Chicken Fajitas from RO*TEL

Rating: 4.69 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A simple fajita made with tender chicken, colorful peppers, onion, spices and zesty Ro*Tel tomatoes for a quick weeknight meal.

By RO*TEL

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 fajitas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray large skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onion; cook 7 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Add chicken to skillet. Sprinkle with chili powder and cumin. Cook 4 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally.

  • Return peppers and onion to skillet; add drained tomatoes. Cook 2 minutes more or until hot. Divide chicken mixture evenly between tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 9g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 1072.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (20)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

jewel
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2017
I made the fajitas and I also made it into a bowl. The ro-tel adds so much flavor. It was really good Read More
Helpful
(4)
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
bekkabrat
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2017
Followed the recipe,,,,,,with the exception of the chili powder and cumin (I used a package of McCormick fajita mix.....which is basically the same ingredients) and then we also added a little dash of sharp cheddar cheese to the tortilla (which I heated on the tortilla shells both to soften the tortilla shell and to melt the cheese) prior to adding a spoonful of the Fajita mix.....very easy & absolutely delicious!! Will def make again! :) Read More
Helpful
(7)
jewel
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2017
I made the fajitas and I also made it into a bowl. The ro-tel adds so much flavor. It was really good Read More
Helpful
(4)
Earlmuck
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2021
Very easy and tasty. As most do, I changed it up a bit. Instead of cumin, I put a dry rub I like on a chicken breast, grilled it ,then cut it into strips. Put sliced fresh peppers and onion into a skillet with just a couple tablespoons of oil, added the (drained) Ro-Tel and chicken and cooked until the peppers were slightly browned. Last time I made in cast iron over an open fire and it turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
DaGrinch
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2017
Wife said these were the best fajitas I've ever made. I let the chicken peppers and onions sit in the marinade in the fridge for several hours. My they were delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Christopher White
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2020
I just made this today and they were delicious!!!! Read More
Mitra2640
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2016
I follow the recipe it was easy and delicious??. Read More
Advertisement
Deanna Fortney
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2019
This was fast and easy to make. And it was delicious! I did not have Ro Tel brand so I used regular diced tomatoes and added the minced jalapenos. Served with homemade guacamole and sour cream. Will make this again. Read More
Laurie Britt
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2017
Loved it! Had the leftovers on a salad the next day. Read More
kamalasmom
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2017
This was very good. I just cut the recipe in half because I didn't need a lot. It was quick to make and very tasty. I have shared this recipe with 2 friends already. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022