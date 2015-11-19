30-Minute Chili from RO*TEL

So nice to discover that there's a recipe to the way I've been making chili for years. You can make this as spicy as you want by what Rotel you add like mild hot etc. Also adjust the seasoning to your taste. My husband doesn't like chili too spicy so I use the mild Rotel 1/2 the French's Chili seasoning pack and one can of Bush's mild chili beans. This all blends nicely together for a mildly spiced chili. It's really a wonderful easy and quick way to fix chili....good basic recipe!

Rating: 3 stars

30 minute Chili from Rotel Haiku: "Had to add alot to make this more flavorful. Still basic & good." Well it was an easy chili to throw together but the only flavor came from the seasoning packet the goop from the can of chili beans and the Rotel so I had to doll up my bowl a little more when I served it; maybe if it simmered for longer than 10 min. the flavors would've had more of an opportunity to develop but I think it really needs alot more doctoring up in the ingredient department to be more than just another basic chili. Froze the leftovers and plan on using them either over baked potatoes or in a Frito pie.