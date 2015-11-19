30-Minute Chili from RO*TEL

Rating: 4.65 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chunky chili made quickly with ground meat, beans and two kinds of tomatoes for lots of flavor--perfect for a weeknight meal.

By RO*TEL

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook beef and onion in large saucepan over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until beef is crumbled and no longer pink, stirring occasionally; drain.

  • Stir in seasoning mix. Add remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 10 minutes, stirring several times.

Cook's Tips:

Chili may be topped with shredded cheese, sour cream or sliced green onions, if desired. Chili also may be made with ground turkey in place of the ground beef.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 1013.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Gotrecipe?
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2016
So nice to discover that there's a recipe to the way I've been making chili for years. You can make this as spicy as you want by what Rotel you add like mild hot etc. Also adjust the seasoning to your taste. My husband doesn't like chili too spicy so I use the mild Rotel 1/2 the French's Chili seasoning pack and one can of Bush's mild chili beans. This all blends nicely together for a mildly spiced chili. It's really a wonderful easy and quick way to fix chili....good basic recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Rock_lobster
Rating: 3 stars
01/19/2016
30 minute Chili from Rotel Haiku: "Had to add alot to make this more flavorful. Still basic & good." Well it was an easy chili to throw together but the only flavor came from the seasoning packet the goop from the can of chili beans and the Rotel so I had to doll up my bowl a little more when I served it; maybe if it simmered for longer than 10 min. the flavors would've had more of an opportunity to develop but I think it really needs alot more doctoring up in the ingredient department to be more than just another basic chili. Froze the leftovers and plan on using them either over baked potatoes or in a Frito pie. Read More
Esmee Williams
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2015
This is a great recipe for that classic chili I crave on freezing cold drizzly Seattle nights. It's been hard to find a recipe my kids like but they gobbled up bowls this. I added chopped onions and sour cream to make extra yummy - and gave them tortilla chips for dipping. Read More
Helpful
(3)
eldogirl
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2017
After cooking the ground beef and onions I added all the ingredients to a crock pot and cooked the chili on high for 3 hours. My husband LOVED it especially since I made a mistake and added diced tomatoes with green chilis rather than plain diced tomatoes. He likes his chili hot! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Ernest Elliott
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2017
I made the basic recipe but used the rotel with the hot chili's and rotel with Cilantro used black beans and kidney beans red onions and additional spices Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 3 stars
01/19/2016
30 minute Chili from Rotel Haiku: "Had to add alot to make this more flavorful. Still basic & good." Well it was an easy chili to throw together but the only flavor came from the seasoning packet the goop from the can of chili beans and the Rotel so I had to doll up my bowl a little more when I served it; maybe if it simmered for longer than 10 min. the flavors would've had more of an opportunity to develop but I think it really needs alot more doctoring up in the ingredient department to be more than just another basic chili. Froze the leftovers and plan on using them either over baked potatoes or in a Frito pie. Read More
snacker23
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2019
Loved it. This recipe works. Read More
Kimberly Wallace
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2019
Yes Read More
T-N-T Furniture Assembly
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2020
I've made this numerous time and my family absolutely loves it. Read More
Kuaks
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2016
Tried this It was amazing!! Read More
