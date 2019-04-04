Tikil Gomen (Ethiopian Cabbage)

This tikil gomen recipe is one of many Ethiopian dishes. It is typically served alongside other dishes on injera flatbread. It's very simple and tastes great. There are many variations of this recipe; it can be prepared with just the cabbage, carrots and potatoes, meat, and so on.
I made this as a side dish, and followed the recipe. I used olive oil because it's healthier. I also used the turmeric. Dish is mild and the spices don't stand out. It was great for my dad who doesn't like things with a lot of spice. My sons and I added hot sauce. Next time I will add more turmeric and some hot peppers after taking out my dad's portion. Hot pepper oil would probably work well, too.
This was surprisingly, exactly like I have had in restaurants! We've had it 4 times in the past month. The last time I made it there were no carrots in the 'fridge, so I substituted in cubed butternut squash. It's still delish! thanks for sharing this super easy recipe
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.