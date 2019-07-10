Avocado Green Goddess Dressing

4.4
53 Ratings
Sorta like you remember it from the 70's...

Recipe by LISALISALISA

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • In a blender combine the avocado, mayonnaise, anchovies, green onion, lemon juice, garlic, and salt and pepper. Process until smooth, then chill for 24 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 333.3mg. Full Nutrition
