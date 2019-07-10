Avocado Green Goddess Dressing

Very impressive and couldn't be simpler to make!!If you substitute nonfat yogurt for the mayonnaise you can eliminate almost all of the fat in this high-fat food while retaining the fiber, potassium, vitamin E, B-vitamins, folic acid, and other nutrients. Fage (pronounced “fa-yeh”) nonfat yogurt is very thick and creamy and will NOT interfere with other flavors. 1 tablespoon of mayo is 90 calories, 10 grams of fat, 5 mg cholesterol, multiply them by the 1 cup (which has 16 tablespoons in it) called for in the recipe and you now have 1,440 calories, 160 grams of fat, and 80 mg cholesterol!! 1 cup of fage nonfat yogurt is a Total of 120 calories, No fat, No cholesterol, and plus you get 20 grams of protein. I used the yogurt and kept the rest of recipe the same and it was delicious!! If you want to use chives in place of green onion you can, and for those of you who don’t want to deal with the messy anchovy fillets, you can use Giovanni’s anchovy paste. 1 hour of chill time was sufficient. Thank you Lisa! Your recipe is full of flavor!!

