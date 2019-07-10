Avocado Green Goddess Dressing
Sorta like you remember it from the 70's...
Very impressive and couldn't be simpler to make!!If you substitute nonfat yogurt for the mayonnaise you can eliminate almost all of the fat in this high-fat food while retaining the fiber, potassium, vitamin E, B-vitamins, folic acid, and other nutrients. Fage (pronounced “fa-yeh”) nonfat yogurt is very thick and creamy and will NOT interfere with other flavors. 1 tablespoon of mayo is 90 calories, 10 grams of fat, 5 mg cholesterol, multiply them by the 1 cup (which has 16 tablespoons in it) called for in the recipe and you now have 1,440 calories, 160 grams of fat, and 80 mg cholesterol!! 1 cup of fage nonfat yogurt is a Total of 120 calories, No fat, No cholesterol, and plus you get 20 grams of protein. I used the yogurt and kept the rest of recipe the same and it was delicious!! If you want to use chives in place of green onion you can, and for those of you who don’t want to deal with the messy anchovy fillets, you can use Giovanni’s anchovy paste. 1 hour of chill time was sufficient. Thank you Lisa! Your recipe is full of flavor!!Read More
I love avocados and green goddess dressing, but this wasn't as tasty as I hoped. The buttery richness of the avocadoes was there and that was about it. The flavor was meh and didn't improve when slathered on shrimp, greens or even crispy orange bell peppers. My search for a lower fat Green Goddess recipe continues . . .Read More
This dressing was easy and really yummy! I used sour cream instead of mayo and it was still thick so i thinned with Buttermilk till the consistency was right, about 2 Tbs. This topped a romaine lettuce salad full of eggs, warm bacon, anchovies, and roasted nuts -- perfect!!
Taking the reviews into consideration, the only thing I changed was the mayo. Instead of 1 cup, I used 2/3 cup mayo and 1/3 cup sour cream. Man, this is the BEST dressing...creamy, flavorful, no fishy taste. Just outstanding.
MY BAD. I made this 'LITE'...As usual, I put my own spin on this; but overall, delish! Instead of all the mayo, I used 1/4 cup lite mayo and 3/4 cup plain stirred yogurt. Chopped fine some celery in addition to the green onions, and then added some fresh cilantro at the end. Let the flavours marry in fridge!OMG! Tasty AND HEALTHY
LOVE THIS DRESSING!! I made this with 1/2 mayo & sour cream-just the right consistency and texture. My hubby HATES anchovies, so I used anchovy paste & didn't tell him. He kept telling me he loved this dressing, but he said he he couldn't tell what I put into it. After 25 yrs. of marrage bliss I know when to keep a secret!
A little messy to make but worth it for the great texture and flavor. Was very good. I improvised a bit by using more avocado, more lemon and less mayonaise and it was still great.
Good recipe - I made some modifications. I left out the anchovies. I decreased the amount of mayo to about a little less than 1/2 cup and used reduces fat mayo. I increased the lemon juice to about 2 tbsp. and added a pinch of sugar to cut the tartness a bit. I also added some freshly chopped basil to it. It is a very thick dressing so you don't need a lot to cover the salad. I made it about 1 hour before I served the salad. I used it on a romaine salad with red onions, shredded carrots and chopped mixed peppers. Very good!
Very tasty, I'm going to try and substitute sour cream for the mayo and see what happens. This is a great tasting recipe
If I had prepared this exactly as the recipe directed I know I wouldn't have liked it. All mayonnaise (no buttermilk or sour cream) and five anchovy filets did not appeal to me. That was easy enough to fix, however, by using equal parts mayonnaise, sour cream and buttermilk, then thinning it out with more buttermilk until it was the consistency I desired. A dab of anchovy paste rather than five anchovy filets worked better for me. Finally, 2-3 tablespoons of a mixture of parsley, green onion, thyme, tarragon and dill gave this a more complex, full-bodied flavor. With these changes, I loved it.
This dressing tastes good and is very refreshing if you chill it in the fridge. After reading the other reviews, I made this with sour cream (low-fat) instead of mayo and added some low-fat buttermilk to thin it out. I increased the avacado and green onion as well. I served it on a salad of romaine with hard boiled eggs, and very crisp bacon like one reviewer suggested. FYI this has a pretty strong anchovy taste, so beware of using extra.
Easy to make and after reading other reviewers notes, I only used half cup mayonnaise, and added 1/2 cup "buttermilk" which was really 1/2 cup of milk with a 1 Tablespoon of vinegar. I didn't realize I needed to chill the dressing for 24 hours, so I had some only slightly chilled and it was still great. New favourite.
this dressing is SO yummy! not liking the anchovy taste ,we omitted it- making it most excellent for my family. we eat this as often as we can when avocados are a good price.
Absolutely delicious! I made it with half mayo, half sour cream, and a couple more anchovies. It was a little bit thick but I just ended up using it as a dip. SO good. Thanks!
Well, even though I'm not old enough to remember the seventies, this dressing was delicious! I used plain yogurt since I had some fresh made on hand and no anchovies because I didn't. I thought it needed a little more lime and garlic, so I threw them in... AWESOME!
Absolutely delicious! I substituted 2T sweet onion for the green onions, and added about 2T water while blending. A submersible blender made this virtually mess free. Will definitely be making this again!
Great dressing. I just used plain yogurt for the mayonaise and added a little water otherwise it would be to thick. Thanks.
I used plain yogurt instead of mayo and it was perfectly delicious! Served it on an arugula salad - nice contrast of peppery greens with creamy dressing. I will make it again and experiment with different herbs - dill or cilantro, for example. Great low fat dressing if you use yogurt.
Not exactly what I was looking for but it was still pretty good.
This dressing is excellent and definitely one that you can tweak to your personal liking. I do not like anchovies, so I skipped them. Instead of green onion, I added red onion. As per other suggestions, I substituted 1/2 cup mayo, 1/3 cup whole milk and 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar. I used 2 extremely ripe avocados and the juice of a whole lemon. 3 cloves garlic, salt and finally added a little dill. It's chilling in my refrigerator now, but I tasted it right from the blender, and it was delicious!!! I love making my own dressings because there is so much fake stuff in dressings today, and this has become one of my new favorites!
Absolutely fantastic. Next time I shall make my own Mayo first. I can see how this would be wonderful with shrimp instead of cocktail sauce. The only change I made was to use White Wine vinegar instead of lemon juice, as a guest was allergic to citrus.
I LOVE creamy, savory dressings but they are loaded with fat and salt. I took the advise of reviewer Sabra Bartlett and subbed all that mayo with Greek yogurt and non-fat sour cream. I also used anchovy paste (so happy to have used the rest of what I had!) in place of the anchovy fillets. I then thinned it a bit with white wine vinegar. YUMMO!! Absolutely delicious. Zero guilt and nothing to repent for at the gym tomorrow! Thanks so much for a much better dressing than the dreaded vinegrette.
Terrific! Just as I remembered it as a kid in the '70s! I don't care for mayo, so I used plain yogurt and sour cream along with a whole tin of anchovies. Perfecto!
This was really good. I didn't make exactly as written, but it was a good guide. I also used non fat Greek yogurt instead of mayo. I used garlic and onion powder because I didn't have fresh on hand. I left out anchovies, not a big fan. It was really fast and easy to make and tasted great on my salad.
Brought this to a party and the crowd LOVED it! A couple people told me to keep the recipe a secret and then suggested I open my own catering business. LOL!
This is a great dip or salad dressing if you add a little water.
it is loved by everyone in family
Really wonderful, almost a variation on ranch. The color is amazing! Very thick, needs a little milk or buttermilk to thin it out to a pourable consistency.
This dressing is really yummy. I made the following changes: used 1/2 cup homemade mayo, 1/2 cup buttermilk, and I used limes instead of lemons. I left out the green onions as I didn't have any and the taste was still really good. I will definitely being making this recipe again!
I subbed lime juice for lemon and didn't use anchovy paste as I didn't have it. Used 1/3 third non-fat yogurt, 1/3 sour cream and 1/3 reduced fat olive oil mayo and it was pretty tasty! It's similar to a richer flavored ranch, but worth making again. Served it on crisp romaine with mushrooms, pomegranate seeds, feta & roasted cashew nuts on top.
I just made this so obviously it hasn't had time to sit in the frig yet. But it is so GOOD that I couldn't wait to review it. I used anchovy paste. 2 1/2 teaspoons.
Bland...
I liked it, I used sour cream instead of Mayo.
We love this dressing/dip! I have given this out to many friends after they have tasted it at our home. Its great with steamed artichokes and every vegetable I have tried. I thin it out alittle with salads.
I substituted 1 Tablespoon anchovy paste for the anchovy patties. I also used 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 mayonnaise. It was a hit at a green-themed party for 30!
Although tasty this is nothing like 70's green goddess. Where is all the fresh herbs? Tarragon and chives? That's what made it green not avocado. At least it had the anchovy. I think it needs another name like Creamy Avocado Dressing.
This recipe is just OK. I suggest adding Tarragon or Tarragon vinegar. Reduce the Mayo, and anchovie and add some sour cream.
Not what I want for a salad dressing... Prepared as listed, it was thick, heavy, and somewhat muddy... I felt like I wasted a good avocado... would have enjoyed my salad with chunks of avocado instead of whizzed into the dressing... the third night, I added more lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, blk and cayenne peppers, and some Parmesan... and enjoyed it way more....
great! I used anchovy paste instead, and added some water because it was too thick to pour
Made exactly as written. Taste was out of this world. I did add a little jig of of rice vinegar on day two, just to smooth it out a bit. Shook it up til I got right consistency. This, recipe.....will shake your senses!
Delicious! I made this substituting 1/2 c. fat free sour cream and 1/2 c buttermilk. Superb! DH loved it.
I usually make oil based salad dressing, but thought goddess sounded good; also I had an avocado to spare. TOO much mayonnaise. I tried thinning out with olive oil, extra salt and lemon juice...but not my flavor. If you don't really LOVE mayo don't make this...if you love it, there is more of this dressing in the world for you.
I have made this recipe MANY times and have given it to many family members and guests. I only use homemade dressings and this is in our regular rotation! Thanks for a wonderful salad dressing!
I didn't have any anchovy filets on hand (I actually am pretty squeemish about them) but keep paste. I substituted 1.5 tsps of the paste for the filets. Very yummy.
Made this with capers and no avocado and no salt. OMG delish. Should have doubled the recipe.
