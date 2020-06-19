Jamaican Oxtail

Are you kidding me? This recipe is absolutely delicious. Two changes... first I started these and my wife brought home take out so I ended up marinating the meat overnight. I think this may have enhanced the flavor. Second, I added a teaspoon of allspice (personal preference) when the vegetables went in. I couldn’t believe how this turned out. I am sitting here eating it remembers some of the BEST oxtail I have ever had and this one is way up there. I have tried to make oxtail 100 times lol and I never figured it out. Even with recipes I just couldn’t get it. I get this though. Thank you for this. I thank you my family thanks you my friends who got to try some thank you as well. This is a wonderful addition to my menu.