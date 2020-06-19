Jamaican Oxtail

I have just decided after 17 years of not eating beef to incorporate beef into my meal to give my children some variety... And this Sunday was oxtails, which was the very same meal that made me sick and discontinue eating meat... Well this recipe has changed all that.. It was absolutely amazing... The grave had the right flavor, the meat was tender and tasty.... My husband and i were over full.. I applaud the author of this recipe.. It is one of my favs... And although I m not gonna venture into eating beef as consistently, I will definitely make this again... Thank you very much...
I have just decided after 17 years of not eating beef to incorporate beef into my meal to give my children some variety... And this Sunday was oxtails, which was the very same meal that made me sick and discontinue eating meat... Well this recipe has changed all that.. It was absolutely amazing... The grave had the right flavor, the meat was tender and tasty.... My husband and i were over full.. I applaud the author of this recipe.. It is one of my favs... And although I m not gonna venture into eating beef as consistently, I will definitely make this again... Thank you very much...
I made this again tonight and decided this time to cook it in a cockpot after browning. Still the same great flavor but the meat was even more tender. cooked it about 6 hours and alot of it literally fell off the bone. It was still very tender when made the way it is called for in this recipe. I just can't say enough about this!!
Made this for my husbands bday as oxtails are his favorite meal. Planned on plantains to complete the "Jamaican" theme but plans changed halfway through cooking. The recipe is perfect as is as previously stated. I doubled the recipe for 5 1/2 lbs of oxtails but rain out of marinade, and mixed another single batch. So I recommend tripling for 5 1/2 to 6 lbs. was skeptical about the cayenne at first because I didn't want it too hot, but could stand to use another 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon (or more if u want it spicy). Regardless, the flavor was still good and better the next day. I imagine marinading for at least a couple hrs prior to cooking would be the icing on this already perfect start! Thanks so much!
I make this dish in my pressure cooker 40 minutes to fall off the bone absolutely to die for tender and delicious. (Tip) add Jerk marinade vacuum seal oxtail 2-3 hours or overnight. Also I like to give a light dusting of floor prior to browning...this will thicken the stock melt 2 tblspn butter for a rich finish to the sauce/gravy. Purely delicious comfort food!
OMG! These were the BEST oxtails I've ever eaten! It was my first time cooking oxtails. I've had some pretty good ones at Jamaican restaurants, but because they are so expensive, I wanted to make my own. Wow! I am so glad I did. I marinated mine overnight in all the ingredients except the bay leaf and broth.. i used about 2 tbs browning sauce because I like mine dark. I also added a couple tablespoons ketchup to the marinade, put the mixture in a large glass bowl, covered it with plastic wrap, and refrigerated it overnight. I removed them from the marinade and cooked them in the oil for a while with the veggies they were marinated in. I discarded any liquid left in the bowl. Afterward, I added the broth and bay leaf and cooked them for about 3 hours until they were fall-off-the-bone tender. I will definitely make these again and again.
People don't know what they are missing by turning up their nose to oxtail. It is one of my favorites and so decadently rich. I made this with a few changes to fit my taste and it came out great. If your oxtail came out tough, it just needed a longer simmer time. I always simmer my oxtail with water, onions carrots, salt and pepper for a couple hours before I continue with any oxtail recipe.
The only thing i changed was the herb and garlic seasoning.. i couldnt find it in the supermarket so i used oxtail seasoning instead.. i also cleaned the oxtail with lemon and hot water as i washed them. Then marinated the oxtail overnight... Everyone loved them.. will use this recipie again..
I really like this recipe. To make it better, I’d like to add a few last steps. Before riseing temp to thicken sauce scam fat off the top. Add 1&1/2 tablespoons of cornstarch to a 1/2 cup of water and add to pot. This will give you a better gravy. For more flavor: add 1 cup of red wine and 1 Teaspoon of balsamic vinegar. Now increase temp and cook til thick. Enjoy!!
I used a slow cooker after Browning them on the stove and it turned out absolutely amazing! Meat falling off the bone! My daughter and fiance loved it and they are both picky eaters. I only used half the amount of salt but it was great!
I attempted for the first time to make oxtails using this recipe. I only slightly modified it by using a Serrano pepper for heat. I also misplaced my browning sauce (still can't find it) so I used a stout beer instead to marinate. Beer or wine is always yummy when cooking meat. I made my own cilantro lime rice using jasmine rice. The oxtails went so quickly that I barely got to enjoy leftovers!!!!!! I had plenty of the gravy leftover, so I seared a couple whole chicken breasts and cooked them the same way as the oxtails and threw them in the leftover gravy. Equally delicious!!!!! I will be making them again this weekend for other family members.
It was good enough for me to stop going to carribbean restaurant to buy this dish. I dont like carrot in my oxtails so i didnot put them at all. The celery has great flavir but i dont like eating it too much. I made 4 lbs of oxtails made 1 1.5 of everythi g in the recipe ingredients except the celery stood the same amount. I also added chopped ginger. Will be one if the recipes i will use in the future. Thanks
I grew up on oxtails because I have Jamaican parents. I se to cook it routinely, but have not in some time. Somehow, no matter how I tried it was just average. So I tried this recipe and OMG!!! It does does not taste like there oxtail or yesteryear, it actually taste better. Really enjoyed it. My only chance was to add broad beans. Great recipe.
This recipe is very good. My family enjoyed this dish, even my husband agreed this one tasted way better than the recipe he uses and we’re back to me making oxtail dinner. We used everything but the butter according to the recipe and it came out great, thanks.
Made it twice so far, and we like it a lot. Now that my herb garden is back for the season, I look forward to using the fresh tarragon, marjoram and oregano as well as the rosemary and thyme. I use a quarter teaspoon each of paprika, cayenne, cumin, celery seed and coriander for the spice mix.
I have enjoyed oxtails in restaurants. I wanted so much to be able to make them on my own. Once I found a reasonable place to purchase them, I was willing to try this recipe. This recipe overly delighted me and my family! Love, Love , Love this recipe! I did use the tip of dusting the oxtails with a litlle flour for browning and the gravy as well as cook them in a pressure cooker until they were tender. Definitely a keeper!!! Thank you
Are you kidding me? This recipe is absolutely delicious. Two changes... first I started these and my wife brought home take out so I ended up marinating the meat overnight. I think this may have enhanced the flavor. Second, I added a teaspoon of allspice (personal preference) when the vegetables went in. I couldn’t believe how this turned out. I am sitting here eating it remembers some of the BEST oxtail I have ever had and this one is way up there. I have tried to make oxtail 100 times lol and I never figured it out. Even with recipes I just couldn’t get it. I get this though. Thank you for this. I thank you my family thanks you my friends who got to try some thank you as well. This is a wonderful addition to my menu.
I love oxtails. I haven't had them in a while because the spice was too much for my taste at the Jamaican restaurant, or they were too expensive to purchase. I just happened to have some and came upon this recipe. I really enjoyed this recipe and so did my family. I only marinated them for 15 mins. but the flavor was delicious. The only thing I added was 2 chopped tomatoes, some ketchup to the sauteed vegetables, and stirred some flour to the vegetables right before adding the oxtails and broth. I will definitely make this again. Next time I will let the oxtails marinade for a few hours instead of the 15 mins. The sauce/gravy was amazing! I could have that over rice and be satisfied.
Every time I make this I get compliments! This is my fourth time making this recipe. For years I purchased oxtails from restaurants because I am the only one in my family that eats it. Now I make it myself and have as many as I want!
This is the first time I have prepared and eaten oxtails. I marinaded them for close to 24 hours before cooking and had to sear the oxtails in batches because I had nowhere near enough space in my pan. I used a lot of mirepoix mainly because I got my produce at Walmart and their selection is very limited. I made the mistake of eyeballing the vegetable oil so mine pan fried rather than seared. Towards the end I removed the oxtails briefly to allow my gravy to thicken and considered using some liquid smoke given my rookie status. I expected this recipe to be a stew. Instead I got potroast with oxtails and no potatoes. I am not knocking potroast at all, I just didn't expect it in this recipe.
I have made it twice thus far and plan to make it every time I want ox tails. It is delicious and easy to make. I took the suggestion of another user and marinated it for a few hours before cooking. The second time I substituted carrots for mushrooms because I love mushrooms and beef together.
I have never had Ox tails prior to making this dish. I am just bored with all the normal meals and have been searching for new flavors that will excite me again. Since I have never had these before I have nothing to compare them to. I enjoyed them as well as my wife and brother and will be making them again. Thank you for the recipe
Awesome recipe! I doubled the marinade and put it in a gallon bag to cover the oxtails well. I didn’t have rosemary or a bay leaf - it was still perfect!! Instead of keeping it on low, I too poured it in a crockpot and cooked it on low for 6 hours. It was RESTAURANT QUALITY GOOD! Best recipe yet...
Great recipe, same as I've been making for years. I first dust then brown oxtails in fry/sear in pan. This makes for a much richer gravy in end. Any who has made these enough knows the cook time is key. Cook in slow cooker/crock pot for 5 to 6 hours minimum for fall off the bone tender or 1 to 2 in pressure cooker. I use Jamaican allspice instead of herb seasoning. DO NOT over season...the meat is the star of the show here. Finish gravy with browning sauce about 15 minutes before finish. Salt/pepper to your taste and skim fat off top
This was a really good basic recipe and my first time making oxtails. I doubled the recipe, trimmed as much fat as I could and marinated the oxtails with the seasonings and browning sauce (I used lots of browning sauce..I like mine dark) overnight. The next day I browned the oxtails in a pan. Then sautéed the veggies in the same pan and added the beef broth to scrape the bits from the bottom of the pan. Then I put everything in a crockpot and cooked it overnight on low. The oxtails were sooo tender. I’ll definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing! PS: This cut of meat produces a LOTS of oil, so be prepared to scoop quite a bit from the top of the pot.
I followed the directions exactly as written with one small addition 1/2 teaspoon of white truffle oil that I added at the end of cooking. These oxtails were wonderful. Flavorful and warming. I really like the little burn of the cayenne pepper and it was not to hot. I cooked mine in a pressure cooker for 30 minuets. Meat was fall off the bone tender. I did use a little cornstarch to thicken my gravy. I will be making this again.
I had stew meat in the fridge and decided to use this recipe and it came out amazing! Will be marinating the meat overnight next time. I had to thicken it up with a roux because it wasnt oxtail. Everyone that had it loved it will definitely be making this again.
Just like the food trucks! I added a bit more sugar, but so yummy. I will definitely make this again. My cholesterol can't handle it, but my family loves this dish and would eat it all the time if I made it.
Disappointed with flavor. I have eaten a lot of Jamaican oxtails and lost a recipe an old Jamaican co worker gave me. I like flavorful oxtails that make you want to suck every ounce of juice, fat and meat off the bone. This recipe was not flavorful and even though I read another review to add more sugar still not sweet enough. Unfortunately my search for an excellent recipe continues, waaa.
It was delicious....only modification was 1) I used grace’s oxtail seasoning and 2) a friend of Jamaican descent suggested peppercorns so I added some to my mixture and cooked in my slow cooker for about 4.5 hours. Flavor was really really tasty and meat was very tender.
This was my 1st time making oxtails and it came out amazing !! Great recipe! Only thing I did different was boil the meat for 2 hours instead of 3 but still came out tender and used more Soy sauce instead of the browning sauce since I couldn't find it .
No Worcestershire sauce. No beef broth. Used water to make the gravy base. Prep time after marinating was about 45 min to an hour. I didn't precut my veggies until time to put them in. Not did I wait until the carrots were soft. Everything is simmering together so the veggies don't get mushy.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.