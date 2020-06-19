Jamaican Oxtail

4.8
104 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 12
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

I made this oxtail recipe after trying and modifying lots of other oxtail recipes. It is truly delicious!

Recipe by Verifydis

Gallery
46 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place oxtail in a shallow dish. Combine soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt, sugar, garlic and herb seasoning, browning sauce, paprika, cayenne pepper, and black pepper together in a small bowl. Rub both sides of oxtail with soy sauce mixture; discard any excess.

    Advertisement

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Sear oxtail in hot oil until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side; transfer to a plate and set aside.

  • Sauté carrots, celery, onion, and garlic in the same skillet until softened, about 5 minutes. Add beef broth, thyme, rosemary, and bay leaf; bring to a boil. Add oxtail, with its juices, and butter. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until oxtail is fork tender, about 3 hours.

  • Uncover skillet and increase heat to high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce reduces and thickens, about 5 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of soy sauce, salt, sugar, and seasoning blend. The actual amount of soy sauce, salt, and seasoning blend consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 22g; cholesterol 114.1mg; sodium 1583.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/26/2022