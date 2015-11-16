Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Dip with Pistachios

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Surprise your guests with this colorful holiday appetizer from Beth Kirby of Local Milk.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Wash beets. Individually wrap beets in a square of Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes. Allow them to cool until they are able to be handled.

  • Remove the skins by hand or by rubbing with a paper towel. Cut beets into chunks. Transfer to a food processor or heavy-duty blender.

  • Add goat cheese, garlic, yogurt, tahini, thyme, lemon juice, salt, honey and olive oil. Pulse until smooth and thoroughly combined. Taste and adjust seasoning if desired. Transfer to a serving bowl or platter. Sprinkle with pistachios and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with crackers, raw veggies or crispy pita wedges.

Tips

Local Milk (http://localmilkblog.com//)

Reynolds Kitchens Tip:

Individually wrap your beets with Reynolds Wrap(R) Aluminum Foil for perfectly tender beets every time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 47.9g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 16.6mg; sodium 1279.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful critical review

BevKat
Rating: 2 stars
12/19/2015
This was different! It has a sweet garlicy taste. I am a garlic lover so I added a bit more garlic not a good idea. Also I would saute the garlic or roast it first. I don't eat wheat so no pita for me. I tried tortilla chips no they don't work w/ this. I think it makes a good salad dressing if you like sweet & creamy which I do not. I think I will just eat it with a spoon. I will probably not make it again. The system would not let me post a photo. I ended up giving it to my neighbor Carolyn. Read More
Helpful
(1)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
BevKat
Rating: 2 stars
12/18/2015
This was different! It has a sweet garlicy taste. I am a garlic lover so I added a bit more garlic not a good idea. Also I would saute the garlic or roast it first. I don't eat wheat so no pita for me. I tried tortilla chips no they don't work w/ this. I think it makes a good salad dressing if you like sweet & creamy which I do not. I think I will just eat it with a spoon. I will probably not make it again. The system would not let me post a photo. I ended up giving it to my neighbor Carolyn. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jackie Walchuck
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2021
I'm making this for the second or third time. I really enjoy the tangy goat cheese with the sweet beets. I love this with pita bread and chips, but tonight it's saltines. Tip: I roasted the beets by wrapping them in foil then putting in the air fryer for about 40 minutes. Worked great! Read More
janeen
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2020
I ve made it three times and eaten myself sick each time. I like it with crunchmaster crackers but that s just what I usually keep on hand. So beautiful and delicious. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022