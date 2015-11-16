Bacon Wrapped Sweet Potato Bites

As if you needed another reason to love bacon. Don't miss this sweet and savory appetizer from Russ Crandall of The Domestic Man.

By Reynolds Kitchens

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil. Set aside.

  • Wrap each sweet potato cube with a bacon slice, holding in place with a toothpick. Place on the prepared baking sheet, toothpicks facing up.

  • Combine the olive oil, melted butter, cinnamon and pepper, stirring until well mixed. Drizzle the mixture over the sweet potato bites. Sprinkle with sea salt. Loosely tent the toothpicks with damp paper towels and wrap the baking sheet with Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil, being careful not to pierce the foil. Bake until the potatoes are just tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove the foil and paper towels and return to the oven; bake until the bacon is crispy and the fat starts to render, 15-20 more minutes. Blot the excess fat with the paper towels, then serve.

Tips

The Domestic Man (http://thedomesticman.com//)

Reynolds Kitchens Tip:

Line your baking sheet with Reynolds Wrap® Aluminum Foil to ensure bacon crisps perfectly without sticking to the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 18g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 841.1mg. Full Nutrition
