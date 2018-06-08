Spinach Salad With Ease

Rating: 4.17 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A simple, fresh salad. It comes together in less than 5 minutes. The perfect complement to almost any robust dish.

By JULESKICKS2

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a large bowl, toss together the spinach, peas and olive oil until evenly coated. Add the lemon juice, feta and salt and pepper, and toss again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 16g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 163.2mg. Full Nutrition
killerbroccoli
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2004
I used frozen peas and warmed them up in the microwave. It turned the salad in to the YUMMIEST healthy wilted spinach salad (mmm no bacon grease). IT WAS SO GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(13)

PSYSARAH
Rating: 3 stars
08/11/2003
Very "lemony" and tart. It was a nice change to regular salad dressings. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
PPK
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2005
Very easy. Took suggestions & used less lemon juice & olive oil. We might try adding some bacon in next time for a change. Read More
Helpful
(11)
schmerna
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2003
Simple to make I ate with Chicken Flautas. Read More
Helpful
(11)
PSYSARAH
Rating: 3 stars
08/11/2003
Very "lemony" and tart. It was a nice change to regular salad dressings. Read More
Helpful
(8)
ALEENASOPIA
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2004
very yummy. I used fresh whole peas w/ pods chopped up..... Read More
Helpful
(7)
stikychikn
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2005
Very easy to prepare I think my lemons were extra juicy as it was very tangy. I will make again but with less oil and lemon. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2012
Simple and very easy to fix but I just don't care for the lemon and olive oil dressing. Not bad. I just like other dressings better. I like the salad ingredients and next time will probably use white balsamic as another reviewer suggested. Read More
Helpful
(3)
CrystalGayle
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2006
DO NOT USE CANNED PEAS! Don't know what I was thinking! Looking forward to trying this with crisp crunchy fresh peas!! --------2nd time around got it right frozen peas cooked in the micro. Good salad. Read More
Helpful
(2)
jenkins283
Rating: 3 stars
03/14/2008
This was okay. We usually do this same salad but use white balsalmic instead of lemon juice - I think that is still my preference as it gives it a hint of sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(1)
