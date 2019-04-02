Dry Brined Roasted Chicken

After years of dealing with the mess of a wet brine, I came across the technique of dry brining. So easy and so tasty. My family raves about it and I hope yours does too. Use the drippings as a great base for gravy. This method is great on turkey as well!
One of the best chickens that I have made in a long time! My chicken was around 3.5 pounds, so I only used 1 Tablespoon salt, but also added in 1 teaspoon garlic powder and 1 teaspoon onion powder to the mix (sorry, I couldn't help myself, lol), which were great additions. This roasted up so beautifully and was perfectly tender, moist and flavorful. This is a new favorite, for sure~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
Made as listed with exception the chicken was small. Overall it turned out great with only 1 day of marination. This is better than the peruvian rubs I've tried according to the family. Note that the orange zest doesn't really come through except in the dark meat on the bottom of the bird. Perhaps I'll double it on the next go-round. It's simple and well worth trying.
This recipe is excellent! I substituted lemon for the orange, ground fresh rosemary with the salt and mixed it with thyme for the rub. I stuffed the cavity with half a lemon. 24 hours later, I brushed it with 2 tbsp of butter melted with a squeeze of lemon and 1 tsp of garlic powder and 1 tsp of onion powder. I added 5 whole garlic cloves to the cavity, then popped it in the oven at 350 for two hours (5.3 lb chicken). I tented it with aluminum foil for the first 90 minutes, then removed the foil to get a golden finish. Simply fabulous!
This chicken is wonderful! I have made it several times and it always turns out tender and juicy. I read some of the reviews and wonder if perhaps the ones who say it was too salty used regular table salt. I read a tip somewhere to use coarse salt and that’s what I’ve always done.
This is the best chicken I have ever had. It was juicy and the flavor was amazing. The only thing I would do differently is to cut down on the salt. I love salt and it was too much salt even for me. I waited 2 days and doubled the orange zest. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. Awesome!
I made this as the recipe directed and it was delish! I only marinated the chicken overnight uncovered as I do my turkey as per Chef Michael Simon. So good, as were the leftovers. I took half of the leftover orange and baked it in the cavity of the chicken. Definitely making this again!
It turned out pretty well. A little more citrusy than I liked but I did put the zested orange in the cavity. I also added garlic and onion powder and cooked it breast side down. I may do it again but leave the orange out.
I have a wet brine recipe I always use. This is easier and just as good. Only thing I did that wasn't in the directions was to rub the salt mixture under the skin of the chicken as well as inside and out. My family loved it.
Dry brining is the way to go for exceptionally tender and flavourful poulty. I use 3 Tbsp. Kosher salt, 1tsp. fresh grated citrus peel (orange, grapefruit and lemon) , 1tsp. Rosemary and thyme mix, 1/2 tsp. granulated garlic, 1/4 tsp. White or black pepper and 1Tbsp. BAKING POWDER to help the bird get crispy. I used almost all of this mixture for two chickens. I loosen the sin, and sprinkle in top, inside and a bit under the breast skin. I put The birds on a folied lined rimmed pan with a rack on it and cover loosely with a plastic bag. I bake as indicated and my family loves it.
I have been using the Best of Both Worlds Roast Chicken recipe from this site for the last few chickens, but wanted something a bit different. I love brined chicken, but the mess puts me off. This was so much easier and I don't have to figure out how to dispose of the used chicken brine. I used a Cara Cara orange for the zest and added a teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder to the rub (as suggested by another reviewer). I then chopped up a half an onion, smashed 4 cloves of garlic and put that inside of the cavity with a pat of butter along with half of the orange cut into pieces. It sat in the fridge covered for 24 hours before cooking for 2 hours @350. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you so much for this recipe, Adam.
This is the best recipe I have ever tried off this site. This chicken is unbelievably delicious and easy to prepare. I took the advice of another reviewer and added 1tsp each of garlic and onion powders to the brine...phenomenal. Thanks for this recipe! I have only ever brined 24 hours...can't imagine how awesome it would be with a longer brine time.
I've been making similar for years now, and this one is pretty good. I think its better to salt outside as well as between the breast and skin for 1-2 days prior to cooking. I also prefer trussed w citrus (your choice) and/or onion. Depending on whats going along w it, I stuff sliced or whole garlic cloves under the skin of the breast before cooking also. Whole family loves the result, including picky 2yo. Of note: I use a Le Creuset for about 2 hrs lid on (3.5-4#bird), then lid off for 20-45 min depending on temp and color.
