Dry Brined Roasted Chicken

After years of dealing with the mess of a wet brine, I came across the technique of dry brining. So easy and so tasty. My family raves about it and I hope yours does too. Use the drippings as a great base for gravy. This method is great on turkey as well!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
1 day 20 mins
total:
1 day 2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 chicken
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove chicken from packaging, remove giblet packet from cavity, and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Place in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix salt, orange zest, rosemary, and thyme together in a small bowl; rub 3/4 of the mixture all over outside of chicken; rub remaining mixture inside cavity. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 to 3 days.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove plastic wrap from chicken.

  • Bake chicken in preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 2 to 2 1/2 hours depending on size. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area for 20 minutes before carving.

Tips

Cook's Notes:

A good rule for the salt mixture is 1 tablespoon per 5 pounds.

I prefer fresh herbs if I have them on hand, but either work fine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 1816.1mg. Full Nutrition
