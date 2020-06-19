Fried Brussels Sprouts

4.6
266 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 66
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

These fried Brussels sprouts are easy and most kids are actually surprised that they taste better than they look! Like fried cabbage? Then you are in for a treat with this recipe as well. I add about 2 tablespoons of sugar simply to soften the taste and make my kids happy. But it is delicious without the sugar, and when I leave it out, I don't tell them and they never say a word.

Recipe by Brandi Ratcliff

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon pieces in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels, leaving grease in the skillet.

  • Cook onion in the bacon grease in the skillet until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts and toss to coat in the bacon grease. Cook and stir until browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in sugar, salt, and black pepper; sprinkle in bacon pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 378.8mg. Full Nutrition
