These fried Brussels sprouts are easy and most kids are actually surprised that they taste better than they look! Like fried cabbage? Then you are in for a treat with this recipe as well. I add about 2 tablespoons of sugar simply to soften the taste and make my kids happy. But it is delicious without the sugar, and when I leave it out, I don't tell them and they never say a word.
I have indeed made this recipe and it was quite delicious as written. The second time I made it, I added about a dozen julienned baby carrots for color and omitted the sugar altogether, as the carrots imparted the sweet balance. Thank you for sharing your wonderful recipe!
I have indeed made this recipe and it was quite delicious as written. The second time I made it, I added about a dozen julienned baby carrots for color and omitted the sugar altogether, as the carrots imparted the sweet balance. Thank you for sharing your wonderful recipe!
The first time I made it the only thing I changes was the sugar. Instead of white sugar I drizzled about a teaspoon on honey in at the end to make it Paleo. The next time I made it I sauteed a half of chopped onion with the bacon and caramelized at and added a minced garlic clove at the end. The first time was 5 stars, the 2nd time I hit it out of the park. This is a keeper.
Yum, yum! These were simple to make and full of flavor! I only used 2 teaspoons of sugar instead of 2 tablespoons and that was the perfect amount of sweetness for me. The house smelled so good while making these. This would be an impressive side dish for Thanksgiving! Thank you Brandi for the recipe!
hands down the best way to eat Brussels sprouts. I've been making it this way for years, without a recipe. However, I don't use bacon (or the grease to fry in) or sugar. I saute in olive oil. Adding fresh mushrooms to the mix and lightly sauteing them is also delicious.
This recipe is amazing, this is my go to recipe in lieu of the sugar I add 2 tablespoons of white wine, preferably Riesling... which is a sweet wine. After you've sautéed the sprouts for a few minutes add the wine, cover and simmer for 2-3 minutes.... Yummo!
The last time I ate Brussels Sprouts was when I was a child and that (horrible) memory has stayed with me. However, I know my palette has changed as I have matured. So I thought, why not give them a try? I like cabbage... My husband and I really liked this recipe. The bacon and onions give it some additional flavor and the taste definitely doesn't resemble the bitterness of my childhood memory. I also like the addition of the sugar which adds a hint of sweetness, although I used maybe two teaspoons instead of the two tablespoons. I too added garlic. This recipe is a winner! I can now stop badmouthing Brussels Sprouts. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2016
I've been making brussel sprouts like this for decades only I never add sugar. I caramelize the onions, so that adds enough sweetness. If the sprouts are large, I will add a bit of chicken broth and steam them in order to softened them quicker and I toss the bacon in for the last minute or so to blend the flavors. Be sure to taste them before adding the salt to taste, sometimes the bacon will give you enough salt.
After reading all the reviews, I decided to cook the bacon medium rare first and drain the grease and remove the bacon to a paper towel lined plate. I then added 1/2 a small chopped onion and a spoon full of chopped fresh garlic to 2 Tbsp reserved bacon grease. After the onion/garlic cooked for about 3 minutes, I added the sliced Brussels sprouts and sauteed for 5 minutes. I then added the chopped bacon back to the pan and drizzled some white wine ,(because I didn't use all the bacon grease) & 1/2 tsp sugar ( I do think the sugar added something), (2-3 Tbsp wine , you can never have enough) as another reviewer added, to keep everything steaming,and salt & pepper, for another 5-8 minutes until fork tender. Excellent taste and not so greasy! Hubby said " I love Brussels sprouts!"(In case you were wondering, I served with Montreal rubbed pork loin, (roasted) and southwestern ranch dressed salad with kale and spinach).
This is a good recipe for sprouts. It's not high on the health chart, but the flavor is good. If you can't tell by looking at the photo, slice the sprouts into the same thickness you would maybe slice carrots. If you just slice them in half you won't get as much flavor.
Before discovering this super easy recipe, I've NEVER eaten Brussels sprouts--so this was a bold move for me to try this ( done per directions ). LOVED IT!! Worth the extra effort to thinly slice the sprouts. About my only change was I cooked the sprouts a bit longer, getting that nice semi-crunch that paired beautifully with whispers of caramelized onions and BACON!! ; otherwise--it looks exactly like the dish pictured.
I made this one evening when I knew my teenage son would not be home for dinner. My sister and I loved the taste but we had some leftover. My son came home late, warmed the leftover and asked for more! "Best greens you ever cooked Mom! What kind of veggie was that?" You just never know
Bacon should be diced, not in bite sized pieces. Using half the bacon recommended is fine but add a bit of EVOO when sautéing the onion. Dice a whole onion as it adds a lot to the recipe. Use a splash of white wine to deglaze the pan. Skip the sugar as it just isn't necessary. Perhaps the onion made it sweet enough. I am planning to make this for Thanksgiving so to experiment, I prepared ahead of time and reheated in the microwave. It was perfect.
After reading the reviews, I added carrots in place of the sugar (mostly because I already had them and needed to cook them). It was fabulous. Will add more carrots next time. Also doubled the bacon because you can't have too much bacon!
Was not a huge fan of this recipe. For the amount of effort involved I was hoping for more flavor where as this turned out kind of boring. Adding balsamic helped but as written this was not a house favorite.
I am not a brussel sprout fan. Everything tastes better with bacon!!!! This recipe is Delicious. I will now eat brussel sprouts (made this way). I did change one thing in the recipe, I used less sugar then the recipe called for. I can't tell you exactly how much I used, I just sprinkled a little in, then tasted, then sprinkled a little more and tasted again, then it was just right for me. This recipe is a keeper!!
Turned out terrific. Prepared in my cast iron pan. I did not have bacon, but I did have bacon grease so the flavor was still achieved (bacon pieces would have been yummy though!). I also added a tablespoon of maple flavored siracha. Some people mentioned that they omitted the sugar so I tried it without, then added it. It is a small amount of sugar and it helps soften the flavor a bit. I will definitely make again!
Delicious!! These are a frequently requested side dish in my household--even by my 2 & 4 yr olds. I omit the sugar. I just throw everything into the pan at once with a dash of olive oil and cook it all at the same time. Sometimes I sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top before serving. Super yummy recipe!
Loved this recipe. Because my printer was broken, I tried to memorize the recipe. It wasn't until after we had finished dinner that I remembered I had forgotten to add the sugar. Honestly, my husband and I decided it was perfect without it..
When we were forced to eat Brussel Sprouts by Mum when a kid, I was dubious. But thought I'd give it a go. First time I followed the recipe, but second time cored the top off the Brussel Sprouts and placed the bacon pieces inside, then replacing the top of the cored Brussel Sprouts. Forget the sugar as not needed,
OMG! I've made this before, but forgot to leave my review. The only thing I did different was I added a little chicken broth near the end. Once we sat down the eat, it got a little mixed in with my rice and it was amazing! (Yes, I made awesome rice. Nothing plain about it).
I've made this with the bacon/bacon grease and don't get me wrong, it's fabulous, but if you want to healthy it up, this dish is also delicious sans bacon, using olive oil and reduced sugar. The key is to char the brussel sprouts a bit. Love this recipe.
This is delectable. I think I will use this as my side dish for Thanksgiving. My 10-year-old eats just about 20 items in the world, and is very picky. She loved it. I did add a little bit more bacon, though.
I made this with shaved brussel sprouts and it was divine. I didn't add the sugar, just salt & pepper. I cooked the sprouts until they were very dark, turning often. It brings out the sweetness. I make these every week or so and always make extra so we'll have leftovers.
this is a good recipe as Wally World and other places sell bags of pre-sliced brussel sprouts - we follow the recipe, but we don't add sugar and instead add chopped pecans and a Tbsp of real maple syrup - the brussels sprouts do stink up the house, though!
This recipe is delicious ! Only thing i changed was the bacon , I actually used Turkey bacon because i already had it, and i added some oil while sauteing the Brussels because the turkey bacon doesn't have much fat . It came out amazing ! Highly recommend this recipe . Thank you for sharing it
Added diced bell pepper and garlic and cooked for two minutes before adding Brussels sprouts. When sprouts just started turning brown, turned heat to low and added thick sliced pepper jack cheese. Covered and heated until cheese melted. Got rave reviews!
This was a disappointment. I needed to add extra oil since the brussel sprouts started to burn before they were tender. It also didn't have the kind of big flavor I was expecting. I love brussel sprouts so it was ok, but certainly not good enough to make again.
I took the onion out of the pan after 5 mins. and cooked the sprouts separately . Did not use the full bacon grease along the way. Cooked the sprouts for double the time and got it nice and browned. Didn't see another comment until too late b.c next time I will make with fresh garlic. Instead I used garlic powder, and just a sprinkling of the sugar and S&P.
Very good recipe. I did take the suggestions of another reviewer and added a clove of minced garlic and a little honey in place of the sugar. Also I cooked the sprouts for a little longer than the recipe suggested, more like 10 - 15 minutes. Al in all a very good recipe; I will make it again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.