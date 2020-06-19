Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Frosting
Use this frosting on chocolate cake for an unbelievable treat.
I used this recipe without adding the milk and used it as a filling for a chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream frosting and chopped Reece's CupsRead More
I'm confused about the high reviews for this one. I've read the directions over and over again to see what I might have missed but I followed the directions exactly and used JIF creamy pb. The taste was fine but it was gritty and ugly with a terrible texture for frosting. It would have worked for a cupcake filling or maybe the filling on a layer cake but I certainly couldn't have used it to frost the outside! To fix it, I added another stick of butter and 3 more cups of powdered sugar.. This made it become the light fluffy frosting all the other reviews seem to describe..Read More
Makes a ton of frosting. The cream cheese over powers the peanut taste. Covers really well. Any left over works great as a dip for pretzel.
We made this with the Gramma Bertha's Banana Cake recipe for our Elvis tribute! Thank you very much!
Turned out great! I wish I had used a little less milk at the end but it still made a great firm frosting.
It was very good. I added more peanut butter and it came out very good
This recipe was great! Such creamy frosting. It is delicious. Definitely saving this recipe!
Great recipe. I thought it needed a little more cream cheese.
I love that this is nice and fluffy but not too sweet. I used natural peanut butter (nothing added) and did have to add a bit of dairy. I used some half and half I wanted to use up. I also used coconut sugar instead of brown sugar. Will definitely use this again
This has a very strong peanut butter flavor. I followed the recipe exactly but I ended up adding the remaining 4 oz. of cream cheese . I used this for a banana cake and it almost masked the delicate flavor of the cake. I will make again using less peanut butter and the full 8 oz. of cream cheese. I'm sure it would be fine on a chocolate cake.
I love this! We like it sweet so I upped the powdered sugar and added cinnamon
Following the instructions, I found the texture was gritty. When I frosted the chocolate cake sheet cake I made, it looked so ugly! (Haha) I had also baked a chocolate bundt cake. I had about half a cup of frosting leftover. I decided to heat it up and try to use it as a glaze. It slowly heated it, stirring after every 15 seconds, until it was a texture I could pour. I drizzled it onto half of the bundt cake ( some of the kids don’t like peanut butter). The texture was very pleasant and the flavor was AMAZING!
Did not like at all
I followed this recipe exactly and it was a Reese cup filling than frosting. I used half of the mix as a filling for my chocolate cupcakes and blended a stick of butter with 2 cups of powdered sugar and added half of the remaining mix together. Not band for a filling but was too
Wonderful flavors. I added more peanut butter and a little more sugar. Will use this recipe again. I put it on brownies. Weird texture though.
This recipe
No changes perfect!
I added a little Kahlua. It was a Kahlua cake. Yummy
Super easy and very yummy! Not too sweet.
