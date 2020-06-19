Cream Cheese Peanut Butter Frosting

Use this frosting on chocolate cake for an unbelievable treat.

Recipe by Lisa Whittick

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whip peanut butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, brown sugar, and butter together in a mixing bowl until creamy. Mix in milk, a few drops at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 170.7mg. Full Nutrition
