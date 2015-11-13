Easy Peanut Butter Frosting

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Rich and delicious peanut butter frosting. Requires no beating and no cooking - just mix it up! Goes great with the chocolate mayo cake.

By Trex

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
6 mins
total:
6 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine confectioners' sugar, peanut butter, melted butter, milk, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Mix with a wooden spoon until well-combined and smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

Covers two 9-inch cake rounds or one 9x13-inch sheet cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 15.7mg; sodium 141.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful critical review

SJ
Rating: 3 stars
04/03/2020
It could have actually used less peanut butter. It was not very different from eating straight peanut butter. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
cinnamongirl64
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2021
If you are a cool cat who loves the taste of peanut butter, you will love this frosting! It's rich, it's thick, and it's peanut buttery wonderful! I put it on my chocolate cake this morning and will definitely use this frosting again! Meow!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
SJ
Rating: 3 stars
04/02/2020
It could have actually used less peanut butter. It was not very different from eating straight peanut butter. Read More
Deborah Cobaugh
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2020
It was a hit with the family for my husband 64th birthday Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022