Easy Peanut Butter Frosting
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 241.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.6g 11 %
carbohydrates: 20.1g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 17.6g
fat: 16.7g 26 %
saturated fat: 6g 30 %
cholesterol: 15.7mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 187IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 3.7mg 29 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
folate: 16.4mcg 4 %
calcium: 17.1mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 33.9mg 12 %
potassium: 149.7mg 4 %
sodium: 141.9mg 6 %
calories from fat: 150.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
