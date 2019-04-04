Top Sirloin Roast

Followed recipe as close as possible. Used some brown ale for the beer; did not have red peppers or mushrooms, so layered asparagus spears across veggies to roast while meat was under the foil umbrella. My roast was a little over 2 pounds so adjusted my time a bit as I am never completely happy with results which always tend to overcook the beef for my taste. In order to get a little more crust on the outside of my roast, I turned oven to convection roast for last 10-15 minutes. Sorry that my plating is so rustic, but I was too eager to try the results, so this picture is of my leftovers being stored/cooled for the fridge. So tender, like butter, and sweet and juicy. The garlic (plenty) always bakes/roasts to a sweet and flavorful addition to the meat. Soo EZ and sooo good. Even with leftovers still to eat., I am eager to recreate for friends! I also posted a photo; used an 11" Copper Chef casserole pan. The recipe initially uses 1/2 cup of beef broth and 3 cubes of beef bouillon with a 1/2 cup hot water to dissolve. I imagine it is just to get a more pronounced flavor from the beef cubes with less water. I definitely would like some MORE of the broth since a lot of it disappears during the roasting of the veggies during the meat resting time. So I would use more beef broth the next time but still use the bouillon cubes. (Unless I happen to make some fresh beef stock... then.....even yummier.)