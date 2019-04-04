Top Sirloin Roast

4.5
31 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This garlic-infused sirloin roast has replaced my traditional pot roast recipe. It tastes wonderful! Be sure to use a good-quality top sirloin roast for the most tenderness and flavor. I love using the traditional potatoes and carrots but also like to add red pepper and mushrooms for more nutritional value.

Recipe by BJT1968

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make small slits in beef roast using a sharp knife; tuck slivered garlic into each slit. Rub minced garlic, paprika, salt, and ground black pepper over entire beef roast. Set aside until beef comes to room temperature, 15 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Arrange potatoes, carrots, and onions in an even layer in a 9x12-inch roasting pan. Dissolve beef bouillon cubes in hot water in a small bowl and pour over vegetables. Pour in beef broth and beer.

  • Place beef roast on top of vegetables, making sure it is not submerged in broth mixture. Place bay leaf pieces around beef roast.

  • Bake beef roast in the preheated oven until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees F (66 degrees C) for medium, 45 to 60 minutes. Transfer beef roast to a platter; cover with aluminum foil and allow to rest until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees (68 degrees C), about 10 minutes.

  • Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Add red pepper and mushrooms to the roasting pan; bake in preheated oven until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Thinly slice beef roast crosswise. Serve with vegetables; spoon pan juices over each serving.

Tips

Leave skin on potatoes if desired.

Substitute green bell pepper for red if preferred.

You may prefer to cook the roast separately from vegetables.

Use an amber beer or a slightly darker beer, such as Yuengling Black and Tan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 73.7mg; sodium 820.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022