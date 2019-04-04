This garlic-infused sirloin roast has replaced my traditional pot roast recipe. It tastes wonderful! Be sure to use a good-quality top sirloin roast for the most tenderness and flavor. I love using the traditional potatoes and carrots but also like to add red pepper and mushrooms for more nutritional value.
Overall, this got a high rating from my family! The only thing I had trouble with is the length it took to cook. The recipe doesn't say to cover it so I didn't. Eventually, I realized that it needed to be covered to achieve the internal temp. Everyone had to wait for the meal but it was delicious when served. It was flavourful and tender. The veggies were already cooked and tasted amazing too. I didn't have mushrooms but will add them next time. I will definitely be making this again -
Didn’t want to have the middle be pink. I left it a bit longer and it dried it out and was barely edible. No one ate the rest of the meat. It was a shame. I guess I need something like a brisket recipe. This type of roast might not be the best one for me.
Followed recipe as close as possible. Used some brown ale for the beer; did not have red peppers or mushrooms, so layered asparagus spears across veggies to roast while meat was under the foil umbrella. My roast was a little over 2 pounds so adjusted my time a bit as I am never completely happy with results which always tend to overcook the beef for my taste. In order to get a little more crust on the outside of my roast, I turned oven to convection roast for last 10-15 minutes. Sorry that my plating is so rustic, but I was too eager to try the results, so this picture is of my leftovers being stored/cooled for the fridge. So tender, like butter, and sweet and juicy. The garlic (plenty) always bakes/roasts to a sweet and flavorful addition to the meat. Soo EZ and sooo good. Even with leftovers still to eat., I am eager to recreate for friends! I also posted a photo; used an 11" Copper Chef casserole pan. The recipe initially uses 1/2 cup of beef broth and 3 cubes of beef bouillon with a 1/2 cup hot water to dissolve. I imagine it is just to get a more pronounced flavor from the beef cubes with less water. I definitely would like some MORE of the broth since a lot of it disappears during the roasting of the veggies during the meat resting time. So I would use more beef broth the next time but still use the bouillon cubes. (Unless I happen to make some fresh beef stock... then.....even yummier.)
Delicious! So much flavour. Will definitely be making again!! The only changes I made was I that I mixed in all the seasoning with room temperature butter and rubbed it all over the roast. I cooked to 145*F and let the meat rest for 10 min until the thermometer reached 150* (I prefer my roast to be more mid-rare to medium). This was definitely a family hit!
First off ... I LOVE garlic. So for me ... bring on the garlic. I prepped the roast before I left for work, and gave instructions to Hubs to finish off the rest. I didn't have beer, so I used the leftover coffee from breakfast, and added that to the beef broth. I was a bit later coming home from work than I expected, so the roast was in the oven a bit longer than I would have preferred. BUT - the house smelled amazing when I walked in the door! The roast was tender and juicy. This will definitely be added to my "keep" collection.
Yes, i made a few changes, i started the roast at 425º for 15 min then put it to 325º also i put dijon mustard with salt pepper and thyme on the roast before hand. otherwise i pretty much stayed with the recipe. My family loved it lots of juice for the meat.! I will def. make it again.
I haven't had pot roast in years as I just followed my mom's pretty blah recipe. My market had a good sale on top sirloin, though, so I found this recipe. Followed the recipe, except I substituted red wine for the beer (didn't have any). Found myself amazed by the aroma while in the oven! Meat turned out perfect--the veggies were perhaps a bit under-cooked because I got tired of waiting for them! Just finished dinner and had to write this review before anything else!
I did really like this a lot. Garlic did not overwhelm. Lost a star for lack of clarity on cooking. Definitely do not rev=commend covering to cook or you will have one ugly piece of grey steamed meat. Also 150 for my near 3lb roast was very rare and never got to 155 after sitting covered. Will def never do chucks roast again because this is so easy and any top sirloin will do and can be sliced against grain. The pepper is not needed honestly
Xanja
Rating: 3 stars
12/11/2019
Turned out excellent, very tender, juicy and had lots of flavor,. I cooked it with lid on for the first 40 mins , then raised the temp to 400 for the last 10-15 mins to brown it. I used smoked paprika as that is what I had and mixed the garlic and rest of the spices with some melted bacon fat and rubbed on th roast. Will definitely be making again.
Followed this as close as possible. Turned out great but roast took a long time to cook but I find the suggested time from costco to be way off. So I kept checking it until it was 165 deg. I may try playing a bit with the spice rub. All in all it turned out very good!
I just made this tonight for my husband and kids. It was absolutely amazing! I will definitely be making it again! I've recently found my passion for making family dinners and am so glad that there is an All Recipes app now. Next time I will remember to take a picture!
Delicious! I cooked in a cast iron roaster with top on and both meat and vegetables were perfect. The beer I used was fairly strong, dark and was infused with bergamot snd blood orange. I don’t know if that influenced it at all!
Even my picky kid liked it. I accidentally over-cooked to 158 degrees before taking it out and it was still tender. I didn't have beer or wine but had brandy from and old soup recipe so used that and it was good, lots of flavour and not dry even overcooked. Will make again.
This was very good. Hubby loved it a lot. We are cutting down on meat, so this meal was a bit of a treat. My roast was larger, so it had to cook longer. Got to a temp about 145-150 F and took it out to rest, while the veggies cooked longer. I put celery in instead of mushrooms b/c that's what I had. For the people saying the veg is still hard - just cut everything a little smaller. My potatoes were perfectly soft, and the carrots still had some texture and weren't mushy. Fantastic one-pan meal.
