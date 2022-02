As with any recipe, in order to rate it, you should make it AS IS!! To rate a recipe that's been changed by the rating party (rate-ee) is, unfair to say the least. Then you are not rating the original recipe. In a way, you are rating your own recipe. What is the point of that?? There are many fabulous recipes on Allrecipes.com. This is one of them. That being said, I made it as is. Candy of any kind, scares me. Candy thermometer, huh? Soft ball stage, What? I do NOT own a thermometer except for the human and pet kind. This recipe is so easy. I like it very much because it doesn't require a candy thermometer. It's also very good. This would be a great kids first time cooking recipe. I just made it and it came out perfect. It is full of minty, sweet white chocolate goodness. I did not nor will not change a thing except to double it next time. Thank you for sharing and the great recipe.

