Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie Custard

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Tastes just like the real thing. Bake in a gluten-free pie crust and you've got pumpkin pie.

By Mindy Brown Hoskins

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Whisk pumpkin puree, coconut cream, brown sugar, almond milk, eggs, vanilla extract, and pumpkin pie spice together in a bowl to form a smooth batter. Pour batter into baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For pumpkin pie, pour batter into an unbaked gluten-free pie crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 220.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Anna Lorberblatt
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2018
This turned out beautiful! I made a few changes since I only had coconut milk rather than cream. I added an extra egg one extra yolk reduced the almond milk to a 1/4 cup and used white rather than brown sugar. I will definitely be making this again! Read More
