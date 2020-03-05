Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie Custard
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 240.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 42g 14 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 37.6g
fat: 7.4g 11 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 29 %
cholesterol: 62mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 11161.2IU 223 %
niacin equivalents: 1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 3mg 5 %
folate: 21.3mcg 5 %
calcium: 57.7mg 6 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 27mg 10 %
potassium: 239.6mg 7 %
sodium: 220.4mg 9 %
calories from fat: 66.3
